On Tuesday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill that would help improve school safety in the state. "Every child needs a safe and secure learning environment," said Gov. DeSantis. "By signing HB 1421, we continue to build on the many steps we have taken since 2019 to implement the recommendations of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Public Safety Commission, while also making record investments in mental health and school safety."

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO