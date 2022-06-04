ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plane lands on US-23 in Livingston County

By Mid-Michigan NOW Newsroom
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. - Saturday, troopers assisted Green Oak Township Police Department with a plane landing...

CBS Detroit

MSP: Two Crashes At Same Time On I-75 In Oakland County, Both Drivers Impaired

(CBS DETROIT) – A rollover crash and a pile-up involving five cars were caused by two impaired drivers on I-75 in Madison Heights. Police say on June 6, at 12:30 a.m. they first received 911 calls of a rollover blocking crash on northbound I-75 near 13 Mile Road, and before MSP troopers arrived at the scene, they received reports of another crash. The second crash involved five vehicles, also blocking the highway. Both of these crashes caused the freeway to close. According to MSP, an investigation revealed both drivers were impaired and they were arrested at the scene. There were minor injuries in both crashes. Both crashes are still under investigation. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Pilot makes emergency landing in median of U.S. 23

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Traffic was moving slowly along U.S. 23 in southern Livingston County after a pilot made an emergency landing in the median on Saturday. Around noon, the airplane came to a safe stop between the Silver Lake and Lee Road interchanges in Green Oak Township near Brighton.
Tuscola County man dies in UTV crash

A Tuscola County man died Saturday night when the utility terrain vehicle he was driving crashed. According to a post on the Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, deputies were dispatched to Oak Road north of Barnes Road in Millington Township about 10 p.m. on Saturday, June 4, after a report of a single-vehicle crash.
Large construction crane capsizes in Dearborn Heights

The world was turned upside down for some emergency responders in Dearborn Heights Saturday as they responded to a capsized construction crane. According to a Facebook post by the Western Wayne County Urban Search and Rescue Organization (USAR), the Dearborn Heights Fire Department and USAR worked with J & M Towing to upright the crane. Officials said the the Taylor Fire Department also assisted in the recovery.
Saginaw and Buena Vista Police to hold gun take-back event

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. - Those with unwanted guns and ammo can drop them off in Saginaw County soon. The Saginaw Police Department and the Buena Vista Police Department are holding a Guns and Ammunition Amnesty Day on June 11th. The event will take place from 1-5 p.m. You can drop-off...
Police looking for suspect vehicle possibly involved in Flint murder

FLINT, Mich. - Police are looing for a suspect vehicle believed to be involved in a homicide. 31-year-old Lequavis Marquan Williams was found shot to deaths in his vehicle on the corner of of Avenue A and E. Baker Street on Flint’s north side on March 24th. Investigators say...
Pontiac man set on fire, suffers severe burns due to debt, sheriff says

PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Oakland County Sheriff is asking for the public's help finding a man wanted for setting another man on fire due to a debt owed. The sheriff held a press conference on Monday to discuss this and two other case. In this case in Pontiac, Sheriff Michael Bouchard said they were called around 6:45 p.m. on Friday to Huron Street after a man was set on fire.
Motorcyclist killed by drunken driver on Woodward

A Warren man was killed by a drunken driver as he rode his motorcycle on Woodward in Pontiac over the weekend. A 63-year-old man was arrested after authorities say he pulled in front of the victim, Wyatt Streetman.
Police identify pregnant woman, 2 men killed in Saginaw early Sunday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Police identified the two men and woman who were shot and killed at a Saginaw residence early Sunday. Police say 24-year-old Mariano Escareno and 24-year-old Rafael Campos, both of Saginaw, died at the scene in the 300 block of South 11th Street around 2:30 p.m. An...
No one hurt in fire that destroyed home in Mt. Morris Twp.

Crews battled a house fire in the 6100 block of Eldon Road in Mount Morris Township on Tuesday morning. The fire started around 5 a.m. Fire Chief Jason Moore says everyone got out safely and no one was hurt. Unfortunately, the home is total loss. Chief Moore says they are...
