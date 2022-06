Generations of children have grown up on the works of Howard Ashman. Along with composer Alan Menken, he wrote the songs and was crucial to the development of The Little Mermaid, Aladdin and Beauty and the Beast, films that pushed animated features to new artistic heights and helped revitalize the Walt Disney Company. Before that, he wrote and staged the groundbreaking Off-Broadway musical Little Shop of Horrors, which later made its way to the big screen. The greatness of his impact is unfortunately contrasted by the brevity of his life. Ashman died at 40 from complications from AIDS. The 2018 documentary Howard is a skillful and moving examination of his life and work and is currently streaming on Disney+.

