How to watch Love Island UK 2022 online: stream season 8 from anywhere as Jay wreak havoc in the villa

Love Island 2022 officially has a villain. He's only been there a couple of days, but finance bro Jay has already tried to do a number on Jacques, Dami, Davide and Andrew. Being from his line of work, he's used to see things crash and burn while pocketing a juicy bonus in the process, but is it going to pay off in the villa? Keep reading to find out how to watch Love Island 2022 online from anywhere, with new episodes airing every day of the week.

The eighth season of TV's most addictive dating show is churning through couples like noone's business. We've already had an ex, a walkout and a brutal dumping, and Jay and fellow new arrival Remi have wasted no time getting to business, with Gemma's ultra-macho rugby-player ex Jacques one of those in the crosshairs.

At least Andrew got to give Tasha a manicure in the new hideaway before Jay and Remi set about shamelessly ripping the villa's best couple apart.

Airing on ITV2, viewers in the UK can live stream Love Island 2022 on ITV Hub. All the details on exact dates and times are below. Not going to be in the country? You can use a VPN from abroad to watch Love Island 2022 on ITV Hub for free as if you were at home.

How to watch Love Island 2022 online in the UK

ITV2

The villa may be new, but free-to-air channel ITV2 is still Love Island's true home. Episodes air at 9pm BST every single night following its launch on June 8, with the Saturday night episodes dedicated to unseen bits.

You can also live stream new episodes and catch up on anything you've missed via ITV's streaming service, ITV Hub , which is also free to use.

ITV Hub can be finicky, but you can access it on a wide range of devices, from smartphones, tablets and computers, to select Smart TVs, PlayStation and Xbox consoles, and media streaming devices like the Amazon Fire Stick, Apple TV, and Roku.

Out of the country? You can always use a VPN to access ITV Hub content as if you were at home, available with a 30-day money-back guarantee so you can try before you buy.

How to watch Love Island 2022 online from anywhere

ExpressVPN | Try 100% risk free for 30 days

If you're away from home when Love Island 2022 airs, a VPN is your best option for tuning in. A VPN gets around geo-restrictions allowing you to access ITV Hub from anywhere as if you were in the UK. Try it for 30 days and get your money back if you're not happy. View Deal

How to use a VPN

There are three simple steps to follow:

1: Get a VPN installed. There are plenty of options, but we'd point you in the direction of ExpressVPN. There's even an offer on right now where you can get an additional three months FREE on a 12-month package and save 49% . Happily, ExpressVPN is also compatible with pretty much every device you can think of too.

2: Connect to an appropriate server. Select a server located back in your home country and you'll be in and away. And if there's any sniff of an issue, Express's handy 24/7 live chat customer support can come to your rescue.

3: Head over to the service you want. Here you can shop as normal and once you set your location, visit the service you're interested in and sign up as normal or log in, and start watching. And if you don't get along with it, you can always cancel without issue within 30 days and get a full refund. Easy!

How to watch Love Island UK season 8 online in Australia

9Now

Fans based in Australia can stream new episodes of Love Island UK season 8 on 9Now , which is completely free to use. Episodes will be just a couple of days behind the UK, arriving on the service from June 8 .

To tune in, all you need to do is register with your email address and provide your local, Australian ZIP code.

If you're away from Oz but want to catch that hanky-panky, you'll need to get yourself a VPN .

How to watch Love Island UK season 8 online in the US

Hulu

There's no word on when Love Island UK season 8 will hit the US, but if the previous season is anything to go by, it's possible that it could arrive in a matter of weeks.

When it is released in the US, it's almost certainly going to be available to watch on Hulu, which has the previous seven seasons available on catchup.

You can subscribe to Hulu from $6.99 per month after a 30-day free trial.

Alternatively, get Hulu all under one payment with Disney Plus and ESPN Plus as part of the great-value Disney Plus bundle . It costs just $13.99 per month (or $19.99 without ads).

Alongside Hulu Originals like Woke and The Dropout, you'll also be able to stream the Marvel and Star Wars canon in full, as well as live sports action from UFC to soccer and PGA Tour golf.

Love Island UK 2022 season 8 contestants

Amber Beckford, 24, nanny from London

Luca Bish, 23, fishmonger from Brighton

Ikenna Ekwonna, 23, pharmaceutical sales from Nottingham

Tasha Ghouri, 23, model from Thirsk

Dami Hope, 26, senior microbiologist from Dublin

Andrew Le Page, 26, real estate agent from Guernsey

*Liam Llewellyn, 22, student from Newport

Gemma Owen, 19, dressage rider from Chester

Indiyah Polack, 22, waitress from London

Davide Sanclimenti, 27, business owner from Manchester

Paige Thorne, 24, paramedic from Swansea

*Afia Tonkmor, 25, lounge host from London

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, 27, actress from Essex

Jacques O'Neill, 23, rugby league player from Cumbria

Jay Younger, 28, investment analyst from Edinburgh

Remi Lambert, 22, model from Manchester

( * = contestants who have left the show )

Love Island current couples

Indiyah and Ikenna

Tasha and Andrew

Amber and Dami

Gemma and Luca

Davide and Ekin-Su

Jacques and Paige

