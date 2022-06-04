Colorado state departments work to get Coloradans access to infant formula amid shortage

In the 2020 presidential election, Joe Biden received 81,268,924 popular votes and Donald Trump had 74,216,154, according to the Federal Election Commission. These vote totals were certified by the election officials in all 50 states. The popular vote resulted in 306 Electoral College votes for Joe Biden and 232 for Donald Trump. The electoral votes were certified by Congress, making Biden the winner. These vote totals are facts. Donald Trump and his allies alleged there were ballot irregularities and voter fraud but they did not present any credible evidence, any facts, of this in court. That is why they never prevailed in over 40 lawsuits, and this includes 3 cases heard by the conservative U.S. Supreme Court. Trump’s Attorney General Willian Barr said that federal authorities did not uncover any widespread fraud that might have affected the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

SUMMIT COUNTY, CO ・ 6 HOURS AGO