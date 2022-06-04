ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado state departments work to get Coloradans access to infant formula amid shortage

By Jenna deJong
Summit Daily News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree Colorado departments are collaborating to give Coloradans access to infant formula amid the national shortage. According to a news release from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, its department along...

www.summitdaily.com

KXRM

President Biden nominates Pueblo Sheriff as Colorado U.S. Marshal

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Monday, U.S. Senators John Hickenlooper and Michael Bennet welcomed President Joe Biden’s nomination of Pueblo County Sheriff Kirk Taylor to serve as U.S. Marshal for the District of Colorado. Taylor has served as Pueblo County Sheriff since 2007. He worked to implement a compliance auditing process within the Sheriff’s office and helped open […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Colorado marks over 250 fires as activity increases

COLORADO SPRINGS — With more than 250 fires already this year in the Rocky Mountain region, the U.S. Forest Service said activity is up in Colorado. Jacque Buchanan, Deputy Regional Forester with the Forest Service has been with the agency for 30 years with the last 10 years in Colorado. She said that during the […]
COLORADO STATE
95 Rock KKNN

Colorado Paranormal Group Speaks to Spirits in Escalante Canyon

Western Colorado's Hotchkiss Paranormal Investigators took a recent trip to Escalante Canyon looking to speak to spirits and found what they were looking for. Escalante Canyon, Colorado is located on 650 Road south of Grand Junction and west of Delta. The particular area that the Hotchkiss Paranormal Investigators focused on was the railroad tracks on Escalante Canyon Road in Delta, Colorado 81416.
DELTA, CO
CBS Denver

Polis Signs Bill: Assisted Living Facilities In Colorado Can Now Face $10,000 Fines For Negligence, Mistreatment

DENVER (CBS4) – Thursday, Gov. Jared Polis signed a bill aiming to better protect vulnerable Coloradans from neglect in assisted living facilities. This, following a series of CBS4 investigations over the last year and a half uncovering alleged abuse and neglect in some assisted living centers, and a lack of state regulations holding those facilities accountable. (credit: CBS) CBS4 found that assisted living facilities only faced $2,000 maximum fines a year, no matter how many violations the facility received, nor how egregious those violations were. Alternatively, nursing homes can face tens of thousands of dollars in fines annually. SB22-154, signed into law Thursday, increases the...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Gun Control Groups Call Colorado Towns’ Gun Control Votes ‘Historic’

(CBS4) – Calls for gun control are echoing in communities across the country. A number of municipalities in Boulder County will vote on a variety of gun control measures. National gun control groups are calling votes scheduled for June 7 “historic.” Organizations founded by former Arizona Congresswoman Gabby Giffords and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg have provided legal advice and sample ordinances to the towns and cities involved. (credit: CBS) It was after the King Soopers shooting in Boulder that left 10 people dead that spurred action at the state capitol. Colorado municipalities are now once again allowed to pass their own...
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Newsline

GOP governor candidates take aim at Polis at conspiracy-fueled Western Conservative Summit

With just days remaining before voters start casting their primary ballots, the two candidates in a head-to-head battle for the Republican nomination for Colorado governor didn’t so much as acknowledge each other in separate appearances onstage at a conservative conference in Aurora on Saturday. Instead, Greg Lopez and University of Colorado Regent-at-Large Heidi Ganahl reserved […] The post GOP governor candidates take aim at Polis at conspiracy-fueled Western Conservative Summit appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

New Colorado Law automatically seals non-violent criminal records

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A new Colorado law, tabbed the Clean Slate Act, will automatically seal non-violent criminal records without needing an order from a judge. Colorado Senator Dennis Hisey of El Paso County says Senate Bill 22-099 was a collaborative effort from the business community and the judicial community. "We have a labor The post New Colorado Law automatically seals non-violent criminal records appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Opinion | Paul Olson: Thank you Colorado for letting me vote

In the 2020 presidential election, Joe Biden received 81,268,924 popular votes and Donald Trump had 74,216,154, according to the Federal Election Commission. These vote totals were certified by the election officials in all 50 states. The popular vote resulted in 306 Electoral College votes for Joe Biden and 232 for Donald Trump. The electoral votes were certified by Congress, making Biden the winner. These vote totals are facts. Donald Trump and his allies alleged there were ballot irregularities and voter fraud but they did not present any credible evidence, any facts, of this in court. That is why they never prevailed in over 40 lawsuits, and this includes 3 cases heard by the conservative U.S. Supreme Court. Trump’s Attorney General Willian Barr said that federal authorities did not uncover any widespread fraud that might have affected the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
OutThere Colorado

Missing hiker results in scare on Colorado's pay-to-climb fourteener

On Saturday morning, Alamosa Search and Rescue asked Colorado's mountain climbing community for information related to a 69-year-old man thought to be missing in the area of 14,047-foot Culebra Peak. A Sangre de Cristo range peak, Culebra Peak is unique in that climbing it is highly regulated via a fee from the private land owner, who limits how many people can climb the mountain each day. Because of this, the mountain is known for its remote, rugged feel, with a trail that isn't defined in some areas.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Two dead in Colorado after two separate water incidents in single day

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, two different fatal water incidents took place on Monday. A first incident took place on the Arkansas River in the Royal Gorge area, when a boat flipped, ultimately leaving one man dead. Not many details were made publicly available about this incident, but it was said that a private boat was involved and that the person died when he was unable to escape a wreck. Exactly where this wreck occurred in the Royal Gorge area is unclear.
COLORADO STATE

