South Orange, NJ

Book launch with West Orange’s Gloria Bozor in South Orange

By Editor
 3 days ago

SOUTH ORNAGE, NJ — “ABCs of Child Sexual Abuse,” the first book from the “FaFa and GloGlo” series, will be launched by the author, West Orange resident Gloria Bozor, at The Suite...

New contract will bring West Orange jitney closer to pre-pandemic operations

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The COVID-19 pandemic is still adversely impacting West Orange’s commuter jitney service, according to a June 3 press release from the township. The shortage of bus operators with commercial driver’s licenses and an endorsement to allow a driver to operate a vehicle with passengers hinders the return of the jitney service to pre-pandemic levels; however, a new contract with a vendor will take effect July 1. That contract will enable the vendor to offer competitive salaries to allow the return of full service by September. No longer will routes be combined as they have been for more than two years. With schools open, more traffic and an increase in jitney riders, the combined and longer routes make keeping on schedule difficult. That is expected to end by late summer.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
Golda Och youths bring ‘the circle of life’ to stage

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Students at the Golda Och Academy Lower School in West Orange delighted audience members on June 1 with their production of “The Lion King Jr.”. Golda Och youths bring ‘the circle of life’ to stage added by Editor on June 7, 2022.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
Anglers impress at Branch Brook Park fishing derby

NEWARK, NJ — Essex County Parks Department employee Kahron Smothers, left, and Director Dan Salvante, right, congratulate Charles Tolson, second from left, of Irvington, and Cole Reynolds, of Verona, for catching the first fish in the boys category at the Essex County Fishing Derby in Branch Brook Park on Sunday, June 5. They both caught their first fish at 10:02 a.m. Tolson also caught the most fish in the boys’ 11-15 age category with 17 fish and Reynolds caught the most fish in the boys 6-10 age category with 84 fish.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
JESPY House clients win awards

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — JESPY House nominated client Ari G. for the N.J. Association of Persons in Supported Employment’s Supported Employee of the Year Award. The organization presented the awards virtually during an event in March. In March 2020, Ari accepted a position at Five Guys in Madison....
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
Morristown Minute

Tri-County Fair Returns to Morris County

Next week, starting June 16 through June 19, the Tri-County Fair comes to the Morris County area at the 107-acre site of Christ Church. The excitement of carnival attractions, rides, games, live music, fireworks, and more is coming back to the Morris County area at the sprawling 107-acre site of Christ Church located at 140 Green Pond Road, Rockaway, NJ 07866 – Exit 37 off of RT-80.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

This may be the best ice cream in New Jersey

So after visiting the Van Vleck House and Gardens, I wanted a good scoop of ice cream. I decided to visit Applegate Farms in Montclair, which has been serving ice cream since 1848. When I pulled up the place was packed! Which is usually a good sign that it’s worth eating there.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
boozyburbs.com

Opening Alert: K-Pot, Englewood, NJ

K-Pot, the mini chain of all you can eat hot pot and Korean BBQ restaurants, has opened in Englewood. It’s replacing the shuttered Hook & Reel, which opened last summer at the Palisades Court shopping center. With locations in East Brunswick, Union, Brooklyn — ownership has plans for 50+...
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
Community Coalition on Race to host community forum on safety and policing

SOUTH ORANGE / MAPLEWOOD, NJ — On Monday, June 13, at 7:30 p.m., the South Orange/Maplewood Community Coalition on Race invites local residents, neighboring communities and all interested parties to learn more about the timely topics of community safety and policing. Key representatives, including South Orange Police Chief Ernesto...
MAPLEWOOD, NJ
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Newark Symphony Hall announces summer 2022 program lineup

NEWARK, NJ — Newark Symphony Hall, the largest black-led arts and entertainment venue in the state, announced its summer 2022 lineup of events and performances, including monthly soul line dancing with WBLS 107.5’s Superhero DJ Jon Quick and legendary instructor Kenny J, which begins on Friday, June 10, and is free for the first month.
NEWARK, NJ
shu.edu

Seton Hall Helped Launch his Career. Now, a Radio Legend Gives Back to the Archdiocese.

After a prolific career in broadcasting and voice-over work, Bernie Wagenblast uses the skills he learned at Seton Hall to give back to WSOU and his hometown parish. You might not recognize his name, but there is a very good chance you have heard Bernie Wagenblast’s voice. Maybe it was when his “chipper, crisp, slightly plummy tenor” — as the New York Times once described it — was broadcasting traffic reports for years on New York radio stations like WABC and WINS. Or perhaps it was the last time you traveled — Wagenblast’s dulcet tones can currently be heard on the recorded announcements for the New York City Subway, AirTrain Newark, and PATCO Speedline.
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

This N.J. house just sold for $301K over its asking price

Offering the list price for a home in some New Jersey communities isn’t nearly enough. And one place where that’s the case is Montclair. Homes in this Essex County town regularly sell for 30% over asking price, said Paula Cardenas, an agent with Signature Realty. She listed a...
MONTCLAIR, NJ

