Book launch with West Orange’s Gloria Bozor in South Orange

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The COVID-19 pandemic is still adversely impacting West Orange’s commuter jitney service, according to a June 3 press release from the township. The shortage of bus operators with commercial driver’s licenses and an endorsement to allow a driver to operate a vehicle with passengers hinders the return of the jitney service to pre-pandemic levels; however, a new contract with a vendor will take effect July 1. That contract will enable the vendor to offer competitive salaries to allow the return of full service by September. No longer will routes be combined as they have been for more than two years. With schools open, more traffic and an increase in jitney riders, the combined and longer routes make keeping on schedule difficult. That is expected to end by late summer.

WEST ORANGE, NJ ・ 10 HOURS AGO