Chicago, IL

Work Beginning On New Parking Garage For O’Hare’s International Terminal

wjol.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new parking garage is being built at O’Hare Airport. It is part of a...

www.wjol.com

Comments / 1

wjol.com

Cavalcade of Planes at Bolingbrook’s Clow International Airport

Bolingbrook Police Department Community Outreach officers along with Chief of Police Mike Rompa were once again in attendance at the annual Cavalcade of Planes hosted at Bolingbrook’s Clow International Airport. In addition to meeting with guests of all ages to answer questions; the Bolingbrook Police Department drone team became part of the show. Officers took the drone to the sky in narrated demonstration flights to show off some of Bolingbrook Police Departments newest technology and equipment.
BOLINGBROOK, IL
wjol.com

Major Headaches For Motorists Using I-55 at Weber Road Begins This Friday

Look for detours at the I-55/Weber Road interchange beginning June 10th. To accommodate the installation of traffic signals and crossovers to put Weber Road traffic into the full diverging diamond configuration, left turns at the interchange will not be allowed starting at, weather permitting, 8 p.m. Friday, June 10, to 5 a.m. Monday, June 20.
COOK COUNTY, IL
wjol.com

Joliet Fire Department Helps Save Dangling Cab Hanging Over Houbolt Road

On June 6, 2022, at 1206pm, the Joliet Fire Department, with crews from stations 6 and 7, responded to a report of a single semi-truck accident on I-80 with the cab hanging over Houbolt Rd. Upon arrival, crews found the driver was still in the cab and only the weight of the trailer was keeping the cab from falling onto Houbolt Rd. Tower 6 was placed over the top of the cab and assisted the driver from the cab and into the basket. The driver suffered very minor injuries and was transported to Ascension St. Joes in good condition. The Illinois State Police are investigating the incident.
JOLIET, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Huge project in McCook means ‘jobs, jobs, jobs,says mayor

Noting that the Stevenson Expressway and Interstate 294 are both a short drive from now vacant land once occupied by the sprawling Electro-Motive plant in McCook, developer Jon Pozerycki smiled. A partner with Bridge Industrial, Pozerycki stood where two buildings offering just under 1.2 million square feet to potential tenants...
MCCOOK, IL
WGN TV

The most and least expensive cities to buy electric cars

( ) – Although they have fallen in recent months, used car prices are still significantly higher than they were a year ago as a result of the ongoing microchip shortage. Meanwhile, gas prices are at record highs to heighten the demand for electric vehicles. Due to regional used...
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

$3-Million Check Presentation For New Housing Development At The Shuttered Joliet Country Club But Land Acquisition Not Signed Yet

From Left, Congressman Bill Foster, Joliet City Councilwoman Jan Quillman, Dr. Glenda McCullum, Michael Simelton, Jennifer Bertino Tarrant, Robert Natke with UrbanWorks Architecture. A ceremonial check presentation by Congressman Bill Foster was held at Liberty Landing on Monday. The $3-million check will go toward buying the land and building over...
JOLIET, IL
fox32chicago.com

North Side Chicago residents warned about string of strong arm robberies

CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents of Park West on the North Side about a series of strong arm robberies. In each of the incidents, the suspects approached the victim and took their personal property by force, Chicago police said. The incidents occurred in the:. 2700 block of North...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Boat rentals are the way to go on the Chicago River

CHICAGO — If you don’t have a boat or a friend with a boat, you can still go boating. Marcella Raymond took us to the Chicago River where boat rentals are the way to go. At Chicago Boat Rentals you get a five-minute lesson on driving and safety. They have several pontoons that fit 6-8 […]
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Bolingbrook Police Activity- Area of I-55 and Route 53

Bolingbrook Police officers responded to area of I-55 and Route 53 to assist other police agencies on Monday, June 6th at about 1 pm. Officers were attempting to stop residential burglary suspects from another jurisdiction. The offenders were followed while travelling south on I-55 and exited the highway southbound on...
BOLINGBROOK, IL
wjol.com

Walmart Selects Joliet, Illinois for High-Tech Next Generation Fulfillment Center

Joliet, IL, will soon welcome the first of Walmart’s four new state-of-the-art next generation fulfillment centers. The new 1.1 million square-foot facility will be located at 3501 Brandon Road is set to open summer 2022, bringing more than 1,000 new jobs to the Joliet region. The four new FC’s...
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police issue warning about armed catalytic converter thieves

CHICAGO - Chicago police on Saturday warned residents of the Austin neighborhood about the dangers of approaching thieves attempting to steal catalytic converters from vehicles. While there is an understandable temptation to stop a thief in the act, especially if one observes their own care being damaged, police warned it...
CHICAGO, IL
bhhschicago.com

3529 N RETA Avenue #1F

This beautiful modern 2 bedroom condo quality apartment is located on a quiet tree-lined street 2 blocks east of Wrigley Field and 1.5 blocks from the Addison Red Line. You will love to cook or entertain in your ultra modern kitchen with mocha cabinets upto the ceiling, contrasting white granite countertops, high end stainless steel appliances. You'll love the spa like bathroom with oversized walk in shower, frameless shower. Large rear shared outdoor spaces! Laundry and storage in the basement. Available August 1.
ADDISON, IL
Secret Chicago

The Annual Puerto Rican Festival Is Coming Back To Humboldt Park

The 43rd annual Puerto Rican Day Festival and the Puerto Rican People’s Parade are back again from June 9-12 with the parade taking place on the 11th. The celebration will be in Puerto Rico Town also known as Paseo Boricua. Presented by the Puerto Rican Cultural Center in Chicago, the celebration starts in Humboldt Park and will include a lively parade, food, and a celebratory atmosphere!
CHICAGO, IL

