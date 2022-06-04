Teen arrested for Baldwin Community Schools threat

Lake County deputies arrested a 19-year-old man from the Mecosta County area in connection to a social media threat against Baldwin Community Schools.

The sheriff’s office says they learned about the threat around 7 p.m. Friday.

The district decided to continue normal activities inside the school while the outside was locked.

Additional members of law enforcement went to the school to investigate and provide extra security.

During this time, parent pickup was limited to one entry/exit, with law enforcement present.

Deputies found the young man responsible for the threat and arrested him.

The sheriff’s office says there is no immediate threat to the district, students, staff or faculty members.

