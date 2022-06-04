ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mecosta County, MI

Teen arrested for Baldwin Community Schools threat

By Megan Viecelli
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Noc03_0g0gNmZV00

Lake County deputies arrested a 19-year-old man from the Mecosta County area in connection to a social media threat against Baldwin Community Schools.

The sheriff’s office says they learned about the threat around 7 p.m. Friday.

The district decided to continue normal activities inside the school while the outside was locked.

Additional members of law enforcement went to the school to investigate and provide extra security.

During this time, parent pickup was limited to one entry/exit, with law enforcement present.

Deputies found the young man responsible for the threat and arrested him.

The sheriff’s office says there is no immediate threat to the district, students, staff or faculty members.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Mecosta County, MI
Lake County, MI
Crime & Safety
Mecosta County, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Baldwin, MI
County
Lake County, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Morning Sun

Man charged with pointing BB gun at people while drunk pleads

A man arrested for threatening someone at an intersection on the north side of Central Michigan University’s campus the weekend students moved out will receive his sentence next week in the case. Marc David Sheltraw, 38, pleaded guilty to assault with a dangerous weapon, a four-year felony, late last...
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI
Fox17

Allegan County woman missing for 19 years

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — Tuesday marks 19 years since an Allegan County woman went missing. Michelle Amy Lokker disappeared June 7, 2003. Allegan County officials say she was in Holland near Fennville when she was last seen. Michelle was described as a white woman standing at 5'4", weighing 115...
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
Fox17

Investigation underway after body found in SE Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) is investigation a dead body that was found Monday evening. We’re told the body, belonging to an adult man, was found near Horton Avenue and Alger Street. GRPD adds they have placed a person of interest in custody.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baldwin Community Schools
Midland Daily News

Man arraigned in death of Big Rapids woman found on White Pine Trail

BIG RAPIDS — A 23-year-old man suspected in the death of a Big Rapids woman found Friday along White Pine Trail is facing a charge of non-negligent manslaughter/voluntary homicide. Daykota Dallas Handrich was arraigned June 4 in Mecosta County's 77th District Court. He is being held without bond. According...
BIG RAPIDS, MI
WZZM 13

Muskegon gas station manager robbed at gunpoint outside of business

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Muskegon Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at a gas station north of Muskegon Monday evening. It happened around 7 p.m. at the Admiral gas station at 11 E Muskegon Ave. Surveillance video shows the store manager being approached by a suspect wearing all...
MUSKEGON, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
abc12.com

Family members mourn young brothers killed in Flint house fire

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint family is remembering two brothers who died in a house fire on Memorial Day weekend. Family members say 9-year-old Lamar and 12-year-old Zyaire Mitchell died last week from their injuries. The boys were in an upstairs bedroom at a home in the 600 block of West Pulaski Avenue when the fire happened.
FLINT, MI
WLNS

Barry County sheriff: State blocked election investigation

Barry County Sheriff Dar Leaf has filed a lawsuit in the Michigan Court of Claims accusing Attorney General Dana Nessel, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and the Michigan State Police of illegally blocking his investigation. The lawsuit alleges that the state is investigating his office and has interviewed one of his deputies under subpoena.
BARRY COUNTY, MI
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

27K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox17online.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy