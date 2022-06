KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — One child died and three others were in critical condition following a fire that destroyed a home in East Tennessee, officials said. The Knoxville Fire Department said crews responded Monday afternoon to a report of a blaze with people trapped and arrived to find heavy flames coming from the back of the residence, news outlets reported. The first crews were pushed back from the fire when they attempted entry, but were eventually able to get inside, fire officials said.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO