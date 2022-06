NASCAR Truck Series driver Carson Hocevar was transported to a local hospital after crashing in the final lap of Saturday's NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway. Hocevar's No. 42 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet was hit into a spin by Derek Kraus' No. 19 Chevy shortly after the white flag flew in overtime during the Toyota 200. His car was hit again by Tyler Hill's No. 5 and Lawless Alen's No. 45. Once Hocevar exited the vehicle, he was taken off the track on a stretcher.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO