Iowa State

Rep. Axne has earned Iowa’s most bipartisan house member ranking

By Rep. Cindy Axne
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’m pleased to share that for the second year in a row I’ve been named the most bipartisan member of the Iowa congressional delegation by the Lugar Center and Georgetown University’s McCourt School of Public Policy. I was also named the 20th most bipartisan member of...

Comments / 11

Marie Warmth
4d ago

Well good for her. she is not working out well for the things I care about.What esteemed study gave her these thumbs up. dig deep. they are probably donors in a roundabout way. I do not trust her to give the correct change back.

Sue Lau Telsrow
4d ago

and she well deserves recognition. it is for sure none of the other Iowa Representatives and Senators would be eligible for that honor!

