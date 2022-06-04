ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randolph, MN

Rockets 10-run New Life Academy, will play for section championship

By Alec Hamilton
Cover picture for the articleThe top-seeded Randolph Rockets baseball team 10-runned the No. 3 New Life Academy Eagles 10-0 in five innings Saturday afternoon in the Section 4A semifinals. The Rockets handled the Eagles easily, scoring in every inning, and will now play for a third consecutive Section 4A championship. They will play on Thursday,...

