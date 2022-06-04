ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Weather Now: Nice Weather for Sunday

By T.J. Del Santo
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n55B9_0g0gMNjf00

Hope you’re enjoying your weekend so far! Outside of a stray shower/sprinkle, Saturday was very nice; albeit a little cooler-than-normal. The average high for Providence for the date is 74….Providence topped out at 70.

Providence Teacher Surprised with Teacher of the Year Honors

Tonight, under clearing skies, temperatures will fall back through the 60s and into the 50s. Some 40s are possible in the usual cool spots outside of the city.

DON’T MISS: Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo Marks 25 Years at WPRI

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=255s75_0g0gMNjf00

Hour by Hour: A look at the next 36 hours’ conditions »

Sunday will start out with plenty of sunshine and cool temperatures (in the 50s). We’ll keep the sun through the afternoon and into the evening.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cw5BM_0g0gMNjf00

Afternoon highs in Providence will be in the mid to upper 70s, but with a developing wind off of the water, the south coastal communities will stay in the upper 60s to lower 70s , including at the beaches.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y4T66_0g0gMNjf00

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo

Pinpoint Weather 12

Detailed 7-Day Forecast | Weather Now | Radar | Hour-by-Hour | Ocean, Bay & Beach | Weather Blog | Pinpoint Traffic | Flight Tracker | Severe Weather | Active Weather Alerts | Closings and Delays | Power Outages | Weather App

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 1

Related
iheart.com

Much Needed Rain On The Way

Better take an umbrella with you if you are out and about tonight. Some much needed rain is in the forecast. The National Weather Service prediction for Providence tonight into Wednesday is up to one inch of precipitation. Additional rain chances are spread throughout the seven-day forecast. The U.S. Drought...
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI

Weather Now: Dry Skies Through Monday

DID YOU SEE THIS? Hundreds Shave Their Heads at Gillette Stadium for a Good Cause. Hope you had a nice weekend! The weather was certainly just about perfect…especially on Sunday with sunshine, warm temps and low humidity. If you liked Sunday’s weather, you’ll love Monday’s weather, too.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Providence, RI
Sports
City
Providence, RI
ABC6.com

PVDFest set to return this weekend for the first time since 2019

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) —PVDFest is set to return to Providence this weekend for the first time since 2019. Theresa Agonia, a spokesperson for the city, said that the festival will have nine different stages setup to showcase over 200 artists. There will be over 30 places to eat and five outdoor festival bars.
PROVIDENCE, RI
rimonthly.com

The Great Race Puts Rocky Point State Park Back on the Radar

The Great Race brings excitement back to Rocky Point State Park after being closed for nearly twenty years, choosing the historic Warwick landmark as the starting location for 2022. The park is no stranger to adversity, after recovering from a hotel fire in 1883 and The Great Hurricane of 1938. In the ’90s, the park was closed due to financial struggles, breaking the hearts of locals (Fun fact: You can ride the famous Corkscrew ride at its new home of Wild Waves Theme and Water Park across the country in Washington). Fortunately, after reopening in 2014, its comeback is about to begin with the kickoff of the 2022 Great Race.
WARWICK, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Nexstar Media Inc
WPRI 12 News

Hometown Heroes: LaSalle duo Johnson, Rosa

PROVIDENCE, RI (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Heroes are Nolan Johnson and Noah Rosa. The LaSalle Academy Senior captains helped their offense break way from Moses Brown in the 2nd Half to carry the Rams to their 10th straight Division I Title, 15-5 over the Quakers. “Yesterday, Nolan Johnson was a man among boys, […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
Westerly Sun

Nice catch, Gil!

Gil Bell of Charlestown, a longtime Sun subscriber, recently caught a 33" long bluefish weighing 11.88 pounds. Way to go, Gil!
CHARLESTOWN, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 team takes home multiple New England Emmy wins!

BOSTON (WPRI) — The WPRI 12 team brought home multiple New England Emmy awards Saturday night. WPRI 12 was nominated for a total of eight awards in various categories, from overall newscasts to special projects, at the 45th Boston/New England Emmy Awards Ceremony held in Boston. Some of the 12 News This Morning team brought […]
BOSTON, MA
WPRI 12 News

Celtics boosting business for area bars, restaurants

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Celtics fans and Providence area bars are gearing up for Game 2 of the NBA Finals. 12 News reached out to several bars and restaurants expecting another big turnout from fans on Sunday night. “It’s going to be very busy. We have about three servers on, two bartenders, we’re going to […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
rinewstoday.com

National Rivers Month – Sunday in Central Falls

The Blackstone Valley Tourism Council and the City of Central Falls kicks off National Rivers Month with a celebration at Central Falls Landing and all are invited!. Come for an enjoyable afternoon along the Blackstone River on Sunday, June 5th! The fun-filled day includes short trips on The Explorer, opportunities to take a Blackstone River Expeditions kayak & canoe excursions out on the river, ability to learn more about the Samuel Slater canal boat, Dragon Boat demonstrations with chances for the public to paddle these impressive boats, family activities,
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy