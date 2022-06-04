Weather Now: Nice Weather for Sunday

Hope you’re enjoying your weekend so far! Outside of a stray shower/sprinkle, Saturday was very nice; albeit a little cooler-than-normal. The average high for Providence for the date is 74….Providence topped out at 70.

Tonight, under clearing skies, temperatures will fall back through the 60s and into the 50s. Some 40s are possible in the usual cool spots outside of the city.

Hour by Hour: A look at the next 36 hours’ conditions »

Sunday will start out with plenty of sunshine and cool temperatures (in the 50s). We’ll keep the sun through the afternoon and into the evening.

Afternoon highs in Providence will be in the mid to upper 70s, but with a developing wind off of the water, the south coastal communities will stay in the upper 60s to lower 70s , including at the beaches.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo

