ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Christian Nodal Drops Hard-Hitting Diss Track Blasting J Balvin

By Billboard Staff
Billboard
Billboard
 3 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Update on June 5: Hours after dropping “Girasol,” Nodal posted on Instagram that he was “ sorry ” the track came out after the fact that he and J Balvin had spoken and had come to an agreement. “I forgave him for his lack of consciousness,” Nodal wrote on his Instagram Story. “Maybe if they would’ve asked me if I was ok with him posting that photo to his 50 million followers it would have been different. But on the contrary, I was hurt by, I was exposed.” Meanwhile, Balvin took to Instagram early Sunday to say: “I’m no one to judge him. He was going through a rough time. I made a joke with no bad intentions but I understand where he’s coming from. He publicly apologized and I am doing the same thing. He was a gentleman in doing that and I respect that more than anyone else. The other stuff doesn’t matter anymore.”

Christian Nodal doesn’t hold back in “Girasol,” a diss track he dropped Saturday (June 4) in which he blasts J Balvin calling him “clown” and a “hypocrite”.

“I’m going to make you cry,” Nodal starts off the five-minute track . “I don’t want to laugh with you, I’m going to laugh at you. You’re a joke, every time you try to sing, every time you try to rap, every time you try to rhyme, poor clown that uses everyone else to be able to connect with people,” he raps.

The tiradera comes days after Nodal and Balvin’s back-and-forth on social media that was sparked by a photo posted by the “Mi Gente” singer. The post included a photo of Nodal with bleached hair and reading glasses, and another of Balvin with a similar look, captioning it: “Find the differences.”

Nodal quickly responded by re-posting the photo on his Instagram stories and writing, “[The difference] is that I do have talent and I can proudly sing songs I’ve written wherever, however and whenever.” He then went on to post a video of himself with Residente’s diss track, in which he blasts the Colombian artist, playing in the background. Residente chimed in by posting a video on his stories and soundtracking it with Nodal’s “Limon Con Sal.”

Balvin continued to fan the flames by saying in a new video that he didn’t mean anything bad while using a filter that featured the name of Nodal’s ex-girlfriend Belinda.

“As everyone knows, I’m not good at talking so I am going into the studio because I’m going to record something really cool. Residente kicked you in the a– and you didn’t learn. I think you liked it. But mine will hurt more because I wear cowboy boots, and those are pointy so it’ll hurt more. Maybe that’s how you’ll learn.”

Nodal’s “Girasol” comes three months after Residente’s very own tiradera against Balvin, with whom he’s had beef since September, when Balvin called for a boycott of the Latin Grammys.

“You’re fighting with the Grammys because you don’t deserve them. Don’t you see that you’re a joke? If you didn’t learn with Resi, I hope you learn with me. I hope this is the last time that someone kicks your a–,” Nodal spits.

In an Instagram story, Balvin simply said, “To my fans, I love you. To all the chismosos [nosy people] who are here to check if I’m going to respond …”

Listen to the diss track below:

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

Shakira Reveals Her Dad Is Recovering From a ‘Bad Fall’ Amid Gerard Pique Split

Click here to read the full article. Shakira revealed that her father suffered a “bad fall” amid news of her split from longtime partner Gerard Piqué. The 45-year-old Colombian superstar wrote on Twitter Saturday (June 4) that her dad, William Mebarak Chadid, was in the hospital recovering from his injury. “Guys, I’m getting a lot of messages of concern that I was seen in an ambulance in Barcelona recently,” Shakira captioned a photo of herself kissing her father’s bruised face. “I just wanted to let you know that those photos are from last weekend (the 28th), when my dad unfortunately had a...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Megan Thee Stallion Drops Sleek “Plan B” Music Video

Click here to read the full article. Megan Thee Stallion has released the official music video for her hard-hitting release “Plan B.” Previously previewed at her 2022 Coachella debut, the track samples Jodeci and Wu-Tang’s “Freak’n You Remix.” The visual was directed by Mugler creatives Casey Cadwallader and John Miserendino. In the music video, Megan Thee Stallion stands confidently in an all-black setting, rapping every stabbing lyric directly into the camera. In contrast to her previous colorful visuals, Tina Snow takes a sleek approach with “Plan B” video. The camera emphasizes various angles of her body, from her mouth as she...
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

6ix9ine Suggests Gunna Is Going To Snitch Following Young Slime Life RICO Indictment

6ix9ine’s social media behavior is so predictable at this point it’s nearly comical. If a fellow rapper is experiencing a hardship, expect 6ix9ine to pop up like a pesky whack-a-mole. Case in point, the controversial rapper decided to troll Gunna on Tuesday (May 10), just hours after he was named in a 56-page indictment from Fulton County prosecutors.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J Balvin
Person
Residente
Person
Christian Nodal
TMZ.com

Rapper Lil Keed Dead at 24

Rapper Lil Keed, a rising star from Atlanta and member of Young Thug's controversial YSL label, is dead ... according to his reps and family members. His brother, Lil Gotit, said, "Can't believe I seened u die today bro I did all my cries I know what u want me to do and that's go hard for Mama Daddy Our Brothers Naychur and Whiteboy."
ATLANTA, GA
Hello Magazine

Jada Pinkett Smith shares heartbreaking message after US shooting

Jada Pinkett Smith has taken to Instagram with a heart-breaking message following the horrific mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday. Posting to her Instagram Stories, the wife of Will Smith Penned: "I am reeling from the devastation of yesterday's horrific mass shooting. WATCH: Will and Jada Pinkett Smith's marriage...
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diss#Blasts#Tiradera
hotnewhiphop.com

Karlae Provides Young Thug Update: "He's Doing Good, Honestly He Was Giving Me Advice"

30-year-old Young Thug is due to remain behind bars for the foreseeable future after being denied bond in the ongoing YSL Gang indictment case, and while we won't likely receive a direct update from him anytime soon, his on-again-off-again partner Jerrika Karlae has given some very positive insight into how the father of six has been coping behind bars following his arrest and the untimely passing of Lil Keed.
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

JAY-Z Curates New TIDAL Playlist In Celebration Of Memorial Day

Click here to read the full article. Jay-Z may have once been a brash upstart without much regard for his contemporaries, however, over the years, he’s evolved into an elder statesman and tastemaker. In his latest effort to shine a light on his predecessors in the rap game, Hov recently shared his latest playlist, which the rapper personally curated for TIDAL in celebration of Memorial Day. New Hov playlist! https://t.co/r416bQnHD0 #TIDAL ? pic.twitter.com/H4L4pNvaWFMore from VIBE.comCedric The Entertainer Reveals Story Behind "Threats" Skit On Jay-Z's 'The Black Album'Doja Cat Responds To Critics Labeling Her A Popstar, Says Next Album Will Be Mostly...
CELEBRITIES
Pitchfork

Nipsey Hussle Cannabis Documentary Released: Watch

Nipsey Hussle is the subject of a new documentary that’s out now. The Marathon (Cultivation) focuses on his work with his brother Samiel Asghedom, developing their Marathon OG cannabis strain. It arrives ahead of the June 18 opening of The Marathon (Collective), a cannabis retail store in Los Angeles. Watch The Marathon (Cultivation) in full via YouTube below.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
XXL Mag

Lil Uzi Vert Responds to Backlash for New Song Snippet

Lil Uzi Vert is reacting to the backlash he received over a recent song snippet that fans are calling mid. Uzi has put out solo music sparingly since the release of his 2020 Eternal Atake album, with some new content coming in the form of snippets he releases on social media. On Monday night (May 23), Uzi hopped on Twitter to react to the bad pub he was getting for his latest preview, which failed the smell test among LUV fans.
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Christian Nodal Captures Fourth Top 10 on Regional Mexican Albums Chart With ‘Forajido’

Christian Nodal scores his fourth straight top 10 on the Regional Mexican Albums chart as his most recent project, Forajido, debuts at No. 6 on the June 11-dated ranking. The six-track EP opens with 3,000 equivalent album units earned in the U.S. in the week ending June 2, according to Luminate. Forajido was released May 27. It’s Nodal’s first set after he joined Sony Music Latin earlier this year.
ENTERTAINMENT
Billboard

60 Top LGBTQ Anthems of All Time

How does a song become a gay anthem? Like the LGBTQ+ community itself, our soundtrack is vast and diverse. We have recorded our history and contribution to the culture through music, and with this list we acknowledge and remember the forerunners that have made possible the positive changes we’ve seen over the decades. These songs are a testimony to our resilience and excellence.
MUSIC
Billboard

Kelly Clarkson Masterfully Belts George Michael’s ‘Careless Whisper’ on Kellyoke: Watch

Click here to read the full article. The words “Careless Whisper” and Kelly Clarkson seem almost like an oxymoron, given how the latter has made her name off of sharing her larger than life vocal belt with the world. Nevertheless, the hit George Michael classic was her song of choice on the latest installment of Kellyoke on the Tuesday (June 7) episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show. Taking the blue-lit stage with her band Y’all, Clarkson’s rendition of the song was as easy-going and as jazzy as the original — with one important distinction. The three-time Grammy winner’s ensemble chose to...
Billboard

Billboard

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy