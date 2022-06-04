Severe Weather Statement issued for Cumberland by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-04 18:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-04 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cumberland; Oxford The National Weather Service in Gray Maine has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Oxford County in western Maine Western Cumberland County in southwestern Maine East central Carroll County in northern New Hampshire * Until 700 PM EDT. * At 630 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Conway, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Conway, Bridgton, Fryeburg, Madison, Brownfield, Denmark, Lovell, Albany, Eaton and Sweden. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO