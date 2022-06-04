Flood Advisory issued for Somerset by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-04 19:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-04 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Androscoggin; Franklin; Kennebec; Oxford The National Weather Service in Gray Maine has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Kennebec County in south central Maine East central Oxford County in western Maine North central Androscoggin County in southwestern Maine South central Franklin County in western Maine * Until 815 PM EDT. * At 730 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Dixfield, or 7 miles south of Rumford, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Farmington, Rumford, Jay, Livermore Falls, Dixfield, Canton, Wilton, Livermore, Chesterville, Hartford, Fayette, Sumner, Peru, Woodstock and Milton. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

