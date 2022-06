The seven-year-old vanished after going to school in Northwest Portland 12 years ago on June 4.On June 4, 2010, seven-year-old Kyron Horman went to Skyline School in Northwest Portland. He vanished, and more than a decade later, his mother is still left with questions unanswered. "How many years I've been up here — it never gets any easier," his mother Desiree Young said at a press conference Saturday, June 4, held on the anniversary of his disappearance. "Making the drive in for 12 years and pulling up to the school and knowing that this is the last place Kyron was...

