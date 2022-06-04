ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

State track and field participants get ‘Wow’ factor OHSAA wanted to provide | Opinion

By John Kampf
News-Herald.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS — Makayla White climbed the awards podium on June 4 and stood tall as her eyes scanned from left to right, flashing a new personal record for a smile at the Division II state track meet. It was not White’s first time high atop an awards podium,...

www.news-herald.com

News-Herald.com

Area seniors-to-be have big goals in 2023 for state track and field meet

During a banner weekend across all divisions at the state track and field meet in Columbus, one recurring theme was a strong nucleus of juniors eager for one more shot at gold after encouraging ascensions on the podium. Whether it was state champions in Beachwood’s 4×400-meter relay, Geneva’s Connor Boland...
BEACHWOOD, OH
saturdaytradition.com

NIL philosophies reveal yet another Ohio State-Michigan divide

The Ohio State-Michigan rivalry runs so deep that it now delves into philosophy—something college football fans and even Michigan and Ohio online sports bettors should recognize. Comments from Buckeyes coach Ryan Day and Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh last week show that the programs seem to inhabit different solar systems...
COLUMBUS, OH
College Football HQ

Ohio State football schedule for 2022 season

How do things look for Ohio State this year in the Big Ten picture and College Football Playoff race? Let's look at the full Ohio State football schedule for the Buckeyes' 2022 season. Ohio State football scheduleWeek 1, Sept. 3 vs. Notre Dame Week 2, Sept. 10 vs. Arkansas State Week 3, Sept. 17 ...
COLUMBUS, OH
spectrumnews1.com

First class of graduating seniors in Columbus City Schools reaping scholarship benefits

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The graduating class of 2022 in Columbus City Schools is the first to take advantage of the Columbus Promise Scholarship this year. The scholarship, which was introduced in November 2021, now has students like Aralon Glover ready to get the next chapter of their life started. Submitting her FAFSA, Columbus State, and Columbus Promise Scholarship applications early set Glover up as she looks to continue her education.
COLUMBUS, OH
ccsoh.us

Five New Principalships Announced for the 2022-2023 School Year

June 3, 2022 -- Columbus City Schools is pleased to announce five new principalships ahead of the 2022-2023 school year. Leania Alli will serve as the new principal of Como Elementary School. Alli has been with CCS since 2006. She most recently served as a leadership intern at Cassady Alternative...
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusfreepress.com

Franklintown, 1797-2022 and Columbus’ Contradictions

Early Franklinton and Columbus’ forgotten beginnings. Dismissed, when even noticed by City government and city residents alike, Columbus’ historical, political, economic, social, and cultural origins lay in Franklinton. The district is now on the southeastern edge of downtown but it was long the center. Historians, geographers, archaeologists, and genealogists can read the signs on the ground and in the libraries. But they are unknown to most residents including the governing class and their inseparable developers. Among many reasons are Columbus’ lack of any traditions of professional self-study, the failings of its educational and cultural institutions, and the disinterestedness of its journalists. (See my essays on the City of Columbus and the University District in Columbus Free Press; contrast them, for example, with Ed Lentz’s Columbus Dispatch’s antiquarian vignettes always taken out of historical context and without consideration of significance. Franklinton is not in the index of only serious scholarly book on Columbus, Kevin Cox, Boomtown Columbus. Ohio State University Press, 2021)
COLUMBUS, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

After ‘anti-gay’ speech at Ohio high school graduation, LGBT students demand apology

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland.   MARION COUNTY, Ohio — LGBTQ+ students are demanding an apology from […] The post After ‘anti-gay’ speech at Ohio high school graduation, LGBT students demand apology appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
MARION COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus gas prices up 40 cents

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Prices for a gallon of gas in Columbus have had a major increase over the past week. GasBuddy reports the average price for a gallon of gas in Columbus stands at $4.81 Monday, which is 40.5 cents higher than the previous week. That is 73.3 cents higher than a month ago […]
COLUMBUS, OH
buckeyefirearms.org

Columbus Reveals Scheme to Regulate Guns Through Board Of Health

The Ohio Legislature has made it crystal clear that it wants ONE set of consistent firearm laws across the state, and it has specifically forbidden municipalities from regulating guns in any manner. However, even though the state's "preemption" law, spelled out in Ohio Revised Code 9.68, has been in force...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus Taco Week returns; see where to find specials

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus Taco Fest organizers are bringing back Columbus Taco Week beginning Monday until Saturday, June 11, in support of small businesses. During Taco Week, local restaurant’s will be offering their own $2 taco specials. Participating restaurants include Local Cantina, El Vaquero, Tortilla, Barra and more. Columbus Taco Week began to support […]
COLUMBUS, OH
wyso.org

Four Columbus bands you should know

The hidden gems of artists coming out of Columbus Ohio are getting harder and harder to hide as their talent and individuality increases. To keep up with this influx of stars, here are the local bands you should be keeping an eye on. 1. The Worn Flints. Although it has...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

14-year-old injured in east Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 14-year-old boy is recovering after being shot in east Columbus overnight Tuesday, according to Columbus Police. CPD states officers went to the 5000 block of E. Livingston Ave. just after 12:15 a.m. and found the teenager with a gunshot wound to the back of his leg. He was transported to […]
COLUMBUS, OH

