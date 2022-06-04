Decomposed body discovered in rural Alamo, HCSO investigates

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriffs’ Office (HCSO) is investigating a death after a decomposed body was discovered Saturday.

At approximately 12:04 p.m. on Saturday, HCSO deputies responded to the area of Tower Road and Owassa Road in rural Alamo in reference to an equivocal death, according to a release.

Upon arrival, HCSO deputies discovered the decomposed body of an unknown individual.

This is an ongoing, active investigation.

HCSO encourages witnesses with any information regarding this case to come forward.

Individuals with additional information regarding this case can contact HCSO at (956)383-8114.

Anonymous tips may be submitted with the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers Hotline at (956)668-8477.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

