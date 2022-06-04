Decomposed body discovered in rural Alamo, HCSO investigates
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriffs’ Office (HCSO) is investigating a death after a decomposed body was discovered Saturday.LOCAL NEWS: “Large cat-like” animal spotted in McAllen
At approximately 12:04 p.m. on Saturday, HCSO deputies responded to the area of Tower Road and Owassa Road in rural Alamo in reference to an equivocal death, according to a release.
Upon arrival, HCSO deputies discovered the decomposed body of an unknown individual.
This is an ongoing, active investigation.NEWS: Mercedes ISD superintendent arrested
HCSO encourages witnesses with any information regarding this case to come forward.
Individuals with additional information regarding this case can contact HCSO at (956)383-8114.
Anonymous tips may be submitted with the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers Hotline at (956)668-8477.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.
Comments / 1