Hidalgo County, TX

Decomposed body discovered in rural Alamo, HCSO investigates

By Victoria Lopez
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 3 days ago

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriffs’ Office (HCSO) is investigating a death after a decomposed body was discovered Saturday.

LOCAL NEWS: “Large cat-like” animal spotted in McAllen

At approximately 12:04 p.m. on Saturday, HCSO deputies responded to the area of Tower Road and Owassa Road in rural Alamo in reference to an equivocal death, according to a release.

Upon arrival, HCSO deputies discovered the decomposed body of an unknown individual.

This is an ongoing, active investigation.

NEWS: Mercedes ISD superintendent arrested

HCSO encourages witnesses with any information regarding this case to come forward.

Individuals with additional information regarding this case can contact HCSO at (956)383-8114.

Anonymous tips may be submitted with the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers Hotline at (956)668-8477.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

