The tropical weather caused a sewage overflow in Miami-Dade. There’s a no-swim advisory.

By Joey Flechas
Miami Herald
 3 days ago

Heavy rainfall from the tropical disturbance that drenched South Florida this weekend has overwhelmed Miami-Dade County’s sewage treatment system, causing overflows that prompted officials to close at least one beach and issue a no-swim advisory for parts of the coast.

The county’s water and sewer department is advising people not to swim in the water between Bill Baggs State Park on Key Biscayne and the Venetian Causeway to the north, from the mainland to the beaches to the east. This includes a swath of South Beach and coastal waters between the southern tip of Key Biscayne to the Venetian Islands. The advisory also asks the public to avoid fishing and boating in these waters.

As a result, the city of Miami has closed Virginia Key Beach until further notice.

Jennifer L. Messemer, spokesperson for Miami-Dade’s Water and Sewer Department, told the Miami Herald the storm did not damage or compromise any of the system’s infrastructure. She said the stormwater seeped into the sewer and pushed the system past capacity.

“It was just simply too much water,” Messemer said.

The department’s wastewater treatment plant on Virginia Key is can handle an average daily flow of 143 million gallons of sewage. Saturday afternoon, the facility was reporting more than 310 million gallons of wastewater and rainwater that infiltrated the system during the stormy weather.

The impacts of the more than 11 inches of precipitation experienced during this severe weather event have led to a wastewater overflow at the facility,” reads a statement from the county.

Officials said wastewater is overflowing on the ground at the treatment plant, but it could mix with flood waters and flow into Biscayne Bay.

“We are working hard to monitor our water quality and ensure the public’s safety, as we mitigate issues related to the extremely heavy rainfall received during this severe weather event,” said Roy Coley, Miami-Dade’s water and sewer director, in a statement.

The problem could be seen further inland at several locations in central Miami-Dade, where wastewater was flowing up into the street, popping off manhole covers at U.S. 1 and Southwest 17th Avenue, 6464 NE Fourth Ct., and the corner of Northwest Seventh Street and 10th Avenue.

Some of the sewage spilled into the Miami River from the Northwest Seventh Street manhole.

Sewage overflows through a manhole due to heavy rainfall in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami, Florida, on Saturday, June 4, 2022. Heavy rainfall caused by a tropical disturbance overwhelmed Miami-Dade’s sewage treatment system, which exceeded capacity and causes wastewater to overflow in several locations in the center of the county. Daniel A. Varela/dvarela@miamiherald.com

Officials also asked residents not to open up manholes in order to drain their streets because adding more floodwater into the sewage system will worsen the problem. The county has also asked residents to decrease water consumption as much as possible because the system is still overwhelmed.

Florida Department of Health and environmental regulators will be sampling the affected water. After two days of clear tests, the no-swim advisory will be lifted.

Two garbage dumpsters sit half submerged due to flooding off Brickell Bay Drive in the Brickell neighborhood of Miami, Florida, on Saturday, June 4, 2022. Daniel A. Varela/dvarela@miamiherald.com

