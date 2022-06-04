ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robeson County, NC

Robeson County authorities look for missing Pembroke man

By Dennis Bright
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 3 days ago



ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Authorities are looking for a 52-year-old Robeson County man who has not been seen since late April but was only reported missing on Friday, according to the sheriff’s office.

Family members reported Mark Locklear of Pembroke missing on Friday, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post . He is 5-foot-6, weighs about 200 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Locklear was last seen walking on about April 22 in the area of Evergreen Church Road in Pembroke, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 910-671-3170.

No other information was immediately available.

Comments / 3

Charnette Harris-Murphy
2d ago

this sounds so suspicious 🤔... last seen in April... and reported officially missing over a month later...

