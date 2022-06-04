ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmetto, FL

One person shot in leg in Palmetto

By Briana Bozkurt
snntv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral gunshots were fired into a car on the 400 block of 10th Avenue West in Palmetto. Palmetto Police say one of the occupants in the car was shot in the leg. The car sped away from the scene and...

www.snntv.com

