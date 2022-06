MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Low pressure centered over Iowa will move northeastward and head across Wisconsin today. The low will bring the likelihood of rain to the southern part of the state during the morning. As low passes through, showers will become more spotty through the late morning and afternoon hours. With clouds and rain around, temperatures will be a little below average with readings topping off in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

