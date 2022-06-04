Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Black Hills by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-07 15:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-07 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Box Butte; Dawes; Sioux The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Box Butte County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Southwestern Dawes County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Central Sioux County in the Panhandle of Nebraska * Until 345 PM MDT. * At 258 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles north of Agate Bed National Monument moving southeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Hemingford, Box Butte Campground, Agate Bed National Monument, Flahertys Corner, Box Butte Dam and Marsland. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

BOX BUTTE COUNTY, NE ・ 1 HOUR AGO