ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Lakota West softball wins Division I state championship

By Mike Dyer
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HYzD5_0g0gGyb600

KK Mathis prayed nearly every night during the past year for an opportunity to win a state softball championship.

The Lakota West High School senior pitcher heard a church sermon during the spring of 2021 and was inspired to pray to God for a dream she's had for years about winning a state title.

That prayer was with Mathis on a folded piece of paper in her back pocket during the Division I state tournament at Firestone Stadium this week.

That included the Firebirds' 9-2 win over Holland Springfield in the state final Saturday afternoon in the final high school game for the team's 10 seniors.

"I wrote it down believing and praying every night for this moment right here," said Mathis, a James Madison University signee. "So I promised Him I would give Him all the glory for what's happened out there today and what's happened since then. This is the moment where you play your best ball no matter what."

Mathis did just that in her final high school softball game in helping the Firebirds win their first state softball title.

"This is something you tell your kids about," Mathis said. "It's surreal. I feel so blessed."

Mathis was 3-for-3 with a two-run home run in the first inning, a double, two runs batted in and four runs scored.

Mathis allowed just two runs on five hits and struck out six batters to improve to 22-3 as a pitcher.

"We've had a lot of great pitchers at Lakota West," Firebirds coach Keith Castner said. "She's in the top. She wants the ball in her hand. She wants to get it done and I can't be more proud of her."

The Firebirds (28-4), winners of 16 consecutive games, became the first Southwest District softball team to win a large-school division (Division I/Class AAA) state title since Hamilton in 1985.

Lakota West is the first Greater Cincinnati softball team to win an Ohio High School Athletic Association state title since Williamsburg won the Division IV state championship in 2017.

"The Lakota West softball family - we're a family and we really help each other out," Castner said. "Most importantly it's about these girls. I really mean that. Because these are the girls that get up there and do every single play. I can't thank them enough to give me the opportunity to coach them."

Eight players had hits on Saturday afternoon including seniors Belle Hummel, Molly Grace (two runs scored), Kendall Forren (2-for-3), Haley Hibbard (2-for-4, three RBIs, run scored), Lily Volmer (2-for-4, RBI), Lena Albright, junior Tionna Bright (double) and Mathis. Hummel, Volmer and Albright also had RBIs.

Lakota West led 2-1 after the first inning and scored three runs in the top of the third and two in the fourth for a commanding lead.

"It's a really bittersweet thing for me," said Forren, a Miami University signee. "I know it is for all the rest of us and the other five seniors as well. We're really happy we got to play one more game and ended up being happy toward the end and getting the win there. It's really sad though because it's the last time playing with all these people."

Tears of joy accompanied the players as they met their families and friends along the first-base line of Firestone Stadium after the postgame press conference.

There were photos snapped and smiles as bright as the sun-splashed afternoon in Northeast Ohio as the Firebirds wore their state championship medals.

"We're state champs for Ohio," Castner said. "First time in 37 years (for a Southwest Ohio Division I team). It means the world to me. But, it's not about me. It's about these girls. They know it. They worked hard."

The Lakota West softball team, a 2021 state semifinalist, is the 14th Southwest District softball team to appear in the OHSAA large-shool division (Division I/Class AAA) state softball championship game since 1988.

The Firebirds changed the course of history for Greater Cincinnati Division I softball teams on Saturday.

The Firebirds weren't going to be denied after scoring 12 unanswered runs in the state semifinal Thursday night. An early lead Saturday set the tone for the Firebirds' special state championship.

Lakota West made their sixth Division I state softball tournament appearance in program history this spring. This was also their second state final appearance, with the Firebirds earning state runner-ups in 2018.

The Firebirds couldn't wait to hold the state championship trophy in the infield of Firestone Stadium Saturday afternoon. They wanted to savor every part of the state championship moment.

"A lot of us have been playing since we were 12 years old together," Mathis said. "This is a hard moment. The joy and strength from God to get through today is overwhelming. I'm so blessed and so happy to be here today."

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
West Chester Township, OH
Sports
City
Hamilton, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
City
Springfield, OH
City
Williamsburg, OH
City
West Chester Township, OH
City
Cincinnati, OH
City
Holland, OH
Times Gazette

Coach: ‘He’s up there with the best’

COLUMBUS — A member of the Hillsboro High School graduating class of 2022, Anthony Richards, concluded his track and field career Friday with an appearance in the 114th annual OHSAA Track and Field Championships at the Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium on the campus of The Ohio State University. Richards...
HILLSBORO, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firestone#Sports#Lakota West Softball#Division#James Madison University
Fox 19

Lebanon's Charm at the Farm returns June 10-12

UC Track and Field team travel to Oregon for NCAA meet. UC Track and Field team travel to Oregon for NCAA meet. United in orange, gun safety advocates rally for change. United in orange, gun safety advocates rally for change. Ohio River Way organization stops in Covington to celebrate the...
LEBANON, OH
territorysupply.com

12 Incredible Weekend Road Trips From Cincinnati, Ohio

Get ready for a weekend on the road to the midwest’s finest destinations. Cincinnati is a fantastic midwest destination for anyone looking for a new city to explore that offers a broad mix of culture, cuisine, breweries and history. Add in the city’s major sports teams and you have everything you could need for one spectacular vacay.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

2 charter schools coming to Cincinnati in August

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Two charter schools are coming to Cincinnati for the 2022-2023 school year. IDEA Valley View, a school for K-2 and 6th grades, will be opening in Woodlawn. An IDEA school for K-2 and 7th grades will be coming to the former Cincinnati Christian University location in Price Hill.
CINCINNATI, OH
wvxu.org

Meet Cincinnati Fear's first professional esports athlete

Stephen Schmidt’s parents don’t worry anymore their son is spending too much time gaming. “The last year of high school, when I came home from a tournament with $600 that I just won, and they’re like, ‘OK, if you keep doing this you can keep going, as long as your grades stay good and you keep bringing home money,' " remembers Schmidt. "They didn’t have an issue with it.”
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
Country
Netherlands
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Butler, Clermont, Hamilton by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-06 15:22:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-06 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Butler; Clermont; Hamilton The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Ohio County in southeastern Indiana East central Ripley County in southeastern Indiana Dearborn County in southeastern Indiana Northeastern Switzerland County in southeastern Indiana Northern Kenton County in northern Kentucky Northern Campbell County in northern Kentucky Boone County in northern Kentucky Central Gallatin County in northern Kentucky Hamilton County in southwestern Ohio Southwestern Butler County in southwestern Ohio Northwestern Clermont County in southwestern Ohio * Until 415 PM EDT. * At 322 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Rising Sun, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Cincinnati, Hamilton, Fairfield, Covington, Florence, Independence, Norwood, Forest Park, Erlanger, Fort Thomas, Newport, Sharonville, Blue Ash, Springdale, Reading, Montgomery, Harrison, North College Hill, Madeira and Edgewood. This includes the following Interstates I-71 in Ohio between mile markers 0 and 18. I-74 in Indiana between mile markers 165 and 171. I-74 in Ohio between mile markers 0 and 19. I-75 in Kentucky between mile markers 174 and 191. I-75 in Ohio between mile markers 0 and 20. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Cincinnati, according to Tripadvisor

(STACKER) - Mexican fare ranks with Italian and Chinese as Americans’ top-three favorite global cuisines, according to the National Restaurant Association. Mexican flavors and ingredients have permeated all corners of American cuisine, infusing vibrant and varied tastes into Americans’ daily diet. But while tacos and enchiladas may seem commonplace in America now, that wasn’t always the case.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Residents celebrate NKY Pride in Covington

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Residents from Northern Kentucky and others in parts of the Tri-State returned to Covington Sunday to celebrate NKY Pride with rainbow-colored flags, music, and a parade. The parade started at Madison Avenue and ended at Goebel Park, kicking off NKY PrideFest. Over 80 vendors and local organizations attended.
COVINGTON, OH
thefamilyvacationguide.com

8 of the Best Family Resorts Near Cincinnati, Ohio

Finding a great resort for the entire family is tricky, especially when you have little ones. So, from play to dining and other must-have amenities, there are many hotels around the area to explore to satisfy everyone. As you plan your family stay, look forward to nearby attractions and delicious,...
CINCINNATI, OH
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

WCPO 9 Cincinnati

18K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cincinnati, Ohio news and weather from WCPO 9 Cincinnati, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wcpo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy