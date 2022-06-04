Man shot, killed while sitting in his vehicle on Bullard Street in Jackson

A Prentiss man was shot and beaten Monday evening after stopping to help what he thought were stranded motorists. John Anderson, 82, of Prentiss, was beaten and shot on Garland Broom Road in the Granby Community. According to Anderson at the scene, two black males, one with no shirt on, appeared to be out of gas. He went home to get gas and when he came back to help the motorists, they shot him in the face and beat and robbed him. A passerby discovered Anderson on the side of the road and went for help. He was transported by Rescue 7 to UMMC and is currently in critical condition. The two males fled the scene in a newer model tan car. If you have any information regarding this incident, please call the Jefferson Davis County Sheriff’s Office at 601-792-5169.

PRENTISS, MS ・ 18 HOURS AGO