ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Man shot, killed while sitting in his vehicle on Bullard Street in Jackson

By WLBT.com Staff
WLBT
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was shot and killed while sitting in...

www.wlbt.com

Comments / 7

Harvey Collins
3d ago

Seems like another regular occurrence in JackiStan. prayers for his family. Lets not lose sight that many people are crying in agony as he has left this world in an untimely manner.

Reply(1)
5
Anita Million
2d ago

Those jail cells must be slap full in Jackson because there is a shooting there about 3 or 4 times a day.

Reply
3
Related
WAPT

Body found burned beyond recognition inside vehicle, coroner says

JACKSON, Miss. — It could be weeks before a body that was found inside a burned vehicle is identified. Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham Stewart said the body was burned beyond recognition. She said "scientific methods" will be used in hopes of identifying the victim. Jackson police said the...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Prentiss man shot, robbed while helping stranded drivers

PRENTISS, Miss. (WHLT) – A Prentiss man was shot in the face and robbed on Monday, June 6, according to authorities. The Prentiss Headlight reported John Anderson, 82, was attacked on Garland Broom Road when he stopped to help what he thought were stranded drivers. Jefferson Davis County deputies...
PRENTISS, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
Jackson, MS
Crime & Safety
prentissheadlight.com

Prentiss man shot, beaten after helping stranded motorists

A Prentiss man was shot and beaten Monday evening after stopping to help what he thought were stranded motorists. John Anderson, 82, of Prentiss, was beaten and shot on Garland Broom Road in the Granby Community. According to Anderson at the scene, two black males, one with no shirt on, appeared to be out of gas. He went home to get gas and when he came back to help the motorists, they shot him in the face and beat and robbed him. A passerby discovered Anderson on the side of the road and went for help. He was transported by Rescue 7 to UMMC and is currently in critical condition. The two males fled the scene in a newer model tan car. If you have any information regarding this incident, please call the Jefferson Davis County Sheriff’s Office at 601-792-5169.
PRENTISS, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson police investigate homicide on Revere Street

Jackson, Miss. (WJTV)- Jackson police are investigating a homicide on Revere Street. A man was found inside a burnt vehicle with a gunshot wound to the back, and two people were seen running from the vehicle, according to police. If you have any information, call JPD or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Woman killed, boyfriend wounded in Jackson shooting

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating a shooting that killed a woman and injured a man. Officers were called about 4 a.m. Tuesday to the 3100 block of Fleetwood Drive. Police said Terrencia Jackson, 26, and her boyfriend were laying in bed when shots rang out. Jackson was...
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Wlbt#Violent Crime#Jackson Police Department#Fuel Time#Wlbt News
Magnolia State Live

Victims use social media to track down suspects who stole car and gun from their Mississippi house. Alleged burglars caught when car runs out of gas.

Two alleged vehicle burglars are now under arrest after the car they stole ran out of gas, leaving them stranded on the side of the road. The victims of the burglary, who had their car and a gun inside the vehicle stolen from their Hinds County home, used social media to find the vehicle and track down the burglars.
WARREN COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WLBT

Silver Alert issued for 83-year-old Hinds Co. man

HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for an 83-year-old Hinds County man. Morris Griffin, of Terry, is described as a white man around five feet, ten inches tall, with gray hair and hazel eyes. On Monday, June 6, Griffin was last...
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Pick-up truck catches on fire near Fortification Street in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A pick-up truck went up in flames in Jackson on Sunday afternoon. Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Armon says the fire occurred at 3:50 p.m. near Woodrow Wilson and Fortification Street. The vehicle caught on fire due to the lawn mower on the back of the truck.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Body found behind Natchez apartment building

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Natchez police are investigating after a woman’s body was found behind an apartment building on Saint Catherine Street on Sunday, June 5. The Natchez Democrat reported the woman was identified as Doretha Fitzgerald, 63. Police arrived at DeMarco Square apartments just after 8:00 a.m. on Sunday. Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry […]
NATCHEZ, MS
WTOK-TV

Man arrested, stolen vehicle recovered

LAUDERDALE, Miss. (WTOK) -A 38-year-old man is charged in connection with a stolen vehicle out of Alabama. Authorities say Cedric Silliman was arrested at a local gas station. Patrol deputies were able to recognize the car at the Lauderdale gas station. They ran the license plate number for confirmation. That’s when they learned it was stolen from the Birmingham area several days before.
LAUDERDALE, MS
WJTV 12

Two men killed in Yazoo City pool hall shooting

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Yazoo City police are investigating a shooting at a pool hall that left two men dead on Sunday, June 5. The Yazoo Herald reported officers responded to the shooting around 4:15 a.m. at Junior’s Bar and Lounge on Kohlman Street. Investigators believe the two men who died are the only […]
YAZOO CITY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy