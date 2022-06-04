2 men killed, woman injured in Highway 65 crash near New Richmond
KARE 11
3 days ago
ST CROIX FALLS, Wis. — Two men died on Saturday in a crash on Highway 65 in Wisconsin, according to the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office. Officials say the two-vehicle crash at 2000 Highway 65, just north of New Richmond in western...
TOWN OF BURNSIDE, Wis. (WEAU) -A man is hurt after a motorcycle crash in Trempealeau County Monday. According to a media release by the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office, on June 6 around 1:56 p.m. a motorcycle was traveling west on State Road 121 near East End Road in the Town of Burnside when the driver lost control of the motorcycle and was ejected from it.
A name has been released in the fatal accident reported Monday morning in Anoka County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Karen Lynn Weldon, (51) of Coon Rapids was killed when the Eastbound 2022 Chevrolet Equinox she was driving was struck by a Southbound 2013 Peterbilt Semi driven by Andrew Charles Engren, (37) of East Bethel. Engren was taken to hospital, and treated for injuries troopers at the scene described as non-life threatening.
Blaine, MN (KROC AM News) - The busy Monday morning commute in Blaine was disrupted by a deadly traffic crash that involved a semi-truck. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office is reporting the crash occurred at 4:30 am on Highway 65. The Minnesota State Patrol says the semi-truck was traveling...
St. Croix County experienced a week of losses in a series of fatal vehicle accidents. Three accidents occurred over the span of just a few days. Altogether four people died. “It’s abnormal,” Lt. Charles Coleman of the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office said. On average, throughout the...
COON RAPIDS, Minn. (WCCO) — Two men are dead and a third is hurt after a shooting late Monday afternoon inside a Coon Rapids apartment.
The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office says deputies and officers from several agencies were called to a building on the 9400 block of Springbrook Drive Northwest just before 5 p.m. after reports of gunfire.
Officers found three men injured inside one unit. Investigators believe “a confrontation between the males occurred” before bullets flew.
One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene, while another later died at an area hospital. The third victim suffered “minor injuries.”
This case is still under investigation, and the sheriff’s office says there is no threat to the public.
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Wisconsin was arrested on multiple charges after he allegedly stole a vehicle that had a person with disabilities inside, and later drove them to the hospital. According to the Madison Police Department, on June 5 around 2 p.m., officers responded to a...
(St. Cloud, MN)--St. Could police say two people suffered gunshot injuries during a fight on a basketball court in a city park. K-M-S-P/T-V reports officers responded to Hawks Park Sunday at 5:05 p-m. As they were arriving they saw vehicles and people leaving the park. Witnesses said one shot had been fired. About 15 minutes later police were told two men had shown up at St. Cloud Hospital seeking treatment for gunshot wounds.
ST PAUL, Minn. — A Minneapolis man faces multiple charges involving an incident where he allegedly fled from law enforcement and then fired a gun at them during the pursuit. Ramsey County prosecutors say 30-year-old Pablo Nava Jaimes shot at a Minnesota State Patrol trooper and two White Bear Lake police officers during the chase, which occurred the night of June 5.
BLAINE, Minn. (WCCO) — A Coon Rapids woman was killed Monday morning when a semi driver ran a red light and struck the SUV she was driving, authorities say.
The Minnesota State Patrol said a semi truck driver was heading south on Highway 65 in Blaine when he ran a red light and hit an SUV going east on 109th Avenue Northeast.
The 51-year-old woman driving the SUV — identified as Karen Weldon — died at the scene, the state patrol said. The semi driver, a 37-year-old East Bethel man, suffered minor injuries and was hospitalized.
Highway 65 was closed in both directions for hours during the morning commute, but has since reopened.
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is hurt after a rollover crash at a highway intersection in Eau Claire on Monday. The Eau Claire Police Department said that a driver failed to yield while making a left turn at the intersection of Highway 12/Clairemont Avenue and Rudolph Road on Eau Claire’s south side Monday afternoon and was struck by another vehicle.
(Red Wing, MN) -- A five-year-old boy is improving after he nearly drowned when his family's boat stalled and was hit by a barge. Rachel Koenig said on a CaringBridge website Monday that her son Vincent's brain scans were normal and that the boy is trying to move his extremities. He remains in critical condition.
Two people were killed in a crash in western Wisconsin just before noon Saturday. According to authorities, the crash was reported at 11:57 a.m. on the 2000 block of Hwy. 65 in Star Prairie Township, which is located about a mile north of New Richmond. The St. Croix County Sheriff's...
A man boating on Lake Vermilion with his son Sunday afternoon fell overboard when his hat blew off. The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says first responders were sent to the lake at about 1:30 p.m., by which time the man had been pulled back into the boat by his adult son.
(Sartell, MN)--Authorities in central Minnesota responded to a report of gunshots fired over the weekend. According to the report, on Sunday afternoon Sartell officers were called to shots fired in the 400 block of 3rd Street South in Sartell. Officials say when law enforcement officers arrived on the scene, the...
An apartment fire early Monday morning, June 6, at the Countryside Apartments located at 509 Germain St. in Somerset, severely damaged the office and two apartments causing the evacuation of all of the residents. Early indications are that the 24-unit complex was home to mostly senior residents occupying single units....
MINNEAPOLIS — Officials from the Minneapolis Police Department say a man in his 20s is now dead after a shooting happened on Cedar Avenue on Saturday night. MPD Public Information Officer Garrett Parten said in a press release that officers responded to reports of gunshots and 911 calls of a man down in the street near the 2500 block of Cedar Avenue just before 10 p.m. Saturday.
HILLTOP, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities say a man was shot in a small Twin Cities suburb Saturday evening, and another man was arrested in connection with the incident.
The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said law enforcement responded to the 4700 block of Central Avenue Northeast in Hilltop around 7:45 p.m.
Officers learned a shooting occurred inside an apartment building, but they were unable to locate anyone with injuries. The sheriff’s office said a man later showed up at a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound. He is in stable condition.
Police also learned a vehicle left the scene after the shooting. Officers found that vehicle and arrested the man occupying it. He is being held at the Anoka County Jail awaiting charges.
The shooting remains under investigation.
Hilltop is a city of less than 800 people that lies within Columbia Heights.
