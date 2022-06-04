Snake leads to thousands losing power near Mountain View
HOWELL COUNTY, Mo.– Thousands in Howell County went without power Saturday morning, discovered to be the work of a snake.
At around 10:40 a.m., 1,246 members in the Trask area between Willow Springs and Mountain View had reported losing power. During investigation by power crews, it was discovered a snake had made its way into the equipment of a substation.
As of 3:30 p.m., the Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives outages map is not showing any Howell County residents currently without power.
