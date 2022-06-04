ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howell County, MO

Snake leads to thousands losing power near Mountain View

By Connor Wilson
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26amWs_0g0gFI0900

HOWELL COUNTY, Mo.– Thousands in Howell County went without power Saturday morning, discovered to be the work of a snake.

At around 10:40 a.m., 1,246 members in the Trask area between Willow Springs and Mountain View had reported losing power. During investigation by power crews, it was discovered a snake had made its way into the equipment of a substation.

As of 3:30 p.m., the Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives outages map is not showing any Howell County residents currently without power.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 5

Jackie Johnson
2d ago

that's funny a snake 🐍 in the Midwest took out a whole power grid. lol sorry but there's your sign. Welcome to Missouri

Reply
2
Related
KOLR10 News

Road closure on Farm Road 146 in mid-June

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Greene County Highway Department announced they will be closing down a section of Farm Road 146 for road repair. The road repair will take place on Farm Road 146 between Burks St. and Farm Road 146 from June 13 to June 16. For more information, you can go to the Road […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Cities with the most expensive homes in Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Missouri using data from Zillow. Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Missouri using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of April 2022. The charts […]
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

4 small earthquakes shake northern Arkansas Monday morning

NEAR CHEROKEE VILLAGE, Ark. (KY3) - A series of four small earthquakes shook an area south of Cherokee Village Monday morning. The earthquakes all hit around 2 a.m. One earthquake hit an area of Sharp County. It registered as a 2.3 magnitude. The other three earthquakes hit east along the Sharp and Lawrence County (Ark.) lines. The U.S. Geological Survey reported one as a 2.3 magnitude. The two others registered 1.6 magnitudes.
ozarkradionews.com

Driver Injured in Semi Crash near Koshkonong Monday Night

West Plains, MO. – One person was injured in a semi crash that blocked part of US 63 near Koshkonong Monday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred at 5:55 p.m., two miles north of Koshkonong in Oregon County. A northbound 2013 Mack Tractor...
KOSHKONONG, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Howell County, MO
Government
City
Mountain View, MO
Local
Missouri Business
County
Howell County, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
Local
Missouri Government
City
Willow Springs, MO
Kait 8

Several small earthquakes reported in Northeast Arkansas

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - You may have been woken up by some early morning shaking. According to the United States Geological Survey, the seismograph picked up four small earthquakes on Monday, June 6. Three earthquakes were reported in Lawrence County, southwest of Ravenden, and one near Williford in Sharp...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AR
KYTV

MoDOT announces completion date for James River roundabout project

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Drivers using the James River Freeway in southeast Springfield must wait a few more weeks for construction to finish. MoDOT representatives say the James River roundabout was scheduled to be completed by May. Engineers say the recent rain led to delays. “It’s delayed a little bit of...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Kait 8

Florida fugitive drowns on Current River north of Doniphan

RIPLEY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Florida man wanted in Florida on murder charges drowned on the Current River north of Doniphan. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 22-year-old Sherron McCombs was swimming at a float camp 4 miles north of Doniphan around 3 p.m. Sunday, June 5. The...
DONIPHAN, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snake#Nexstar Media Inc
KYTV

Department of Natural Resources closes beach on Pomme de Terre Lake because of algae blooms

PITTSBURG, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Department of Natural Resources closed Hermitage Beach on Pomme de Terre Lake because of algae blooms. This spring, large inflows carrying abundant plant nutrients have boosted the algae populations in many areas of Pomme de Terre Lake. Watch for signs posted where the algae blooms have been observed. Officials remind visitors to exercise their best judgment while recreating.
HERMITAGE, MO
KTTS

Gas Prices Jump In Springfield Again

(KTTS News) — Gas prices in Springfield keep going up. Several stations are selling regular unleaded for $4.39 a gallon. GasBuddy.com shows some stations in Republic and Billings selling gas for $4.49 a gallon. And at least one station in Marshfield has it for $4.59 a gallon. The nationwide...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Eastbound US-60 lanes to be reduced near Birch Tree

SIKESTON, Mo. – Eastbound US-60 in Shannon County will be reduced as the Missouri Department of Transportation perform shoulder repairs. The repairs will take place Thursday, June 9, from 6:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. located from County Road 641 to Close Street near Birch Tree, Missouri. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling […]
BIRCH TREE, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
KOLR10 News

Crime Traveler: The case of Springfield Three continues to haunt the city 30 years later

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — 30 years have passed since Stacy McCall, Suzanne “Suzie” Streeter, and Suzie’s mother Sherrill Levitt disappeared without a trace. Stacy and Suzie, both Kickapoo High School graduates, were celebrating their success after their graduation ceremony by attending several after-graduation house parties. After the parties were over, the two friends decided to go […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
ozarkradionews.com

Man and Child injured in UTV vs. Vehicle crash near West Plains

West Plains, MO. – A man and child were injured in a two vehicle crash involving a UTV Saturday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred on County Road 1930, two miles north of West Plains at 9 a.m. A southbound 2012 Polaris Razor...
WEST PLAINS, MO
KYTV

Driver crashes into indoor pool in Branson, Mo.

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters say no one suffered any serious injuries after a driver crashed a car into an indoor pool in Branson. The crash happened at the Baymont Hotel Sunday on 76 Country Boulevard. Investigators say the vehicle crashed over an embankment and crashed through the glass wall....
BRANSON, MO
KYTV

Bear spotted in Phelps County, Mo.

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A bear was spotted in Phelps County, Mo. Tuesday. The Phelps County Sheriff’s Office posted a video showing the bear roaming in an area that is partially wooded in the Newburgh area.
Kait 8

One person drowns in Greers Ferry Lake

HEBER SPRINGS, Ark. (KAIT) - A person drowned Sunday afternoon in Greers Ferry Lake. According to the Heber Springs Fire Department, on June 5, crews responded to the Dam Site Marina for a subsurface rescue. Members of the department’s dive team, as well as Survival Flight EMS and Cleburne County...
HEBER SPRINGS, AR
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Florida Man Drowns in Current River

A Florida man drowned while swimming in the Current River on Sunday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 22-year-old Sherron D. McCombs of Tampa, Florida, was swimming in the Current River at a float camp four miles north of Doniphan, around 3 p.m. when he panicked, submerged and did not resurface.
DONIPHAN, MO
mymoinfo.com

New Features at Lake Wappapello in Wayne County

(Wappapello) If you haven’t been to Lake Wappapello in Wayne County in a while, you may be surprised to see some new features. Andrew Jefferson with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at the lake tells us about the newest addition. And there’s more too. All swim beaches...
WAYNE COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy