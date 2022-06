The UK service sector suffered its worst performance for more than a year last month as rocketing inflation dragged on consumer demand.The closely-watched IHS Markit/CIPS UK services PMI survey scored 53.4 in May, tumbling from a 58.9 reading in April.Any score above 50 shows growth in the sector.However, this represented the weakest figure since February 2021, as companies highlighted “subdued business and consumer confidence” due to concerns over the economic outlook.Service sector activity growth in the UK eased considerably in May with the #PMI at a 15-month low of 53.4. Concerns over the economic outlook and higher prices hit consumer...

BUSINESS ・ 4 HOURS AGO