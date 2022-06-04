Arkansas Razorbacks men's basketball head coach Eric Musselman spent some time with the Houston Astros during batting practice on Saturday ahead of their game in Kansas City against the Royals.

Musselman shared photos of himself on Twitter with Astros manager Dusty Baker , pitcher Ryne Stanek , and rookie shortstop Jeremy Peña.

Stanek played baseball for the Arkansas Razorbacks from 2011-13.

Musselman tweeted with the photo of Stanek, "Great time talking with former @RazorbackBSB pitcher @rstanek_55 before the @astros game against the Royals. #OneRazorback"

Stanek has played in Major League Baseball since 2017. This is his second season with the Houston Astros.

With a photo of Dusty Baker, Musselman tweeted, "Legend, HOF, Dusty Baker."

Musselman shared several photos of himself with Baker. Another photo included Baker, Musselman, and Houston Astros TV analyst Geoff Blum . The tweet with that photo said, "Awesome time talking hoops with Dusty and @blummer27 before the @astros today."

Musselman also tweeted about Baker, "Dusty is a class act and a really cool guy!"

To go with his photo next to Jeremy Peña , Musselman tweeted, "@Jpena221 and I got a chance to talk about the Dominican Republic and my time coaching the (Dominican Republic flag emoji) National basketball team."

Houston was scheduled to play Kansas City at 3:10 p.m. CT on Saturday, but the game was delayed by rain.

Baker is in his third season as manager of the Houston Astros. He was previously manager of the San Francisco Giants , Chicago Cubs, Cincinnati Reds , and Washington Nationals.

In 1993, 1997 and 2000, Baker was the National League Manager of the Year all with the Giants.

Erik Hall is the lead digital producer for sports with the USA Today Network. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik .

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Eric Musselman hangs out with Houston Astros' Dusty Baker, Ryne Stanek in Kansas City