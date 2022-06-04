Lady Louise steps out in style! Sophie Wessex's daughter, 18, is chic in an all-grey ensemble and sophisticated swept back hairstyle as she joins royals at the Buckingham Palace concert

The Queen's granddaughter Lady Louise Windsor was snapped looking stylish as she stepped out wearing an all-grey outfit to attend the Platinum Jubilee concert at Buckingham Palace tonight.

The 18-year-old was accompanied by her mother Sophie Wessex, 57, father Prince Edward, 58, and brother James Viscount Severn, 14.

Looking smart for the concert, which featured performances from a glittering array of artists including Eurovision star Sam Ryder and Diversity's Ashley Banjo, the young royal opted for a black and white v-neck dress, topped with a cosy grey overcoat.

Perhaps mindful of the brisk evening weather, she appeared to be clutching a blanket as she took her seat at the venue.

Other royals in attendance at the concert were Kate Middleton, 40, her husband Prince William, 39, and their two eldest children Prince George, eight, and Princess Charlotte, seven.

Sophie Wessex (left) attended the concert with her two children James Viscount (centre) and Lady Louise Windsor (right)

Prince Edward was joined by his daughter Lady Louise Windsor at the Buckingham Palace party on Saturday night

Sophie Wessex, elegant in a white eyelet dress, took her seat next to Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence and Princess Anne

Prince George looked delighted as he watched the concert with his father the Duke of Cambridge

The Duchess of Cambridge leaned across to speak to her children as the concert got underway outside the palace

Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie and their husbands joined members of the Royal Family at the star-studded concert

Prince William, 39, and Kate Middleton, 40, brought along their two eldest children as the Royal Family turned out in force for the historic concert in London

The Royal Box: The Duchess of Cornwall, the Prince of Wales and the Princess Royal attend the Platinum Party at the Palace

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie were among the other royals who attended tonight's concert, alongside their husbands Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Jack Brooksbank

They were accompanied by Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, Zara and Mike Tindall and Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice with their husbands.

Tonight's concert was set to be the highlight of the third day of public events to mark the 96-year-old monarch's record-breaking Platinum Jubilee with 22,000 people set to attend in person outside Buckingham Palace.

Among the royal attendees at Saturday's star-studded live Jubilee concert, staged in front of Buckingham Palace, were the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Prince Charles and Prince William also announced they would take centre stage in front of a crowd of 22,000 to pay tribute to the Queen during the star-studded Jubilee concert.

The father and son - both future kings - spoke separately in honour of the monarch towards the end of the BBC's open-air Party at the Palace show, staged in the front of Buckingham Palace.

Mike Tindall, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Zara Tindall, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge and Prince George of Cambridge wave their Union Jack flags during the Platinum Party on Saturday night

Wow! The biggest highlight of the three-hour concert was Diana Ross, who took to the stage in an incredible black and white tulle gown at Buckingham Palace to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Fabulous: The Supremes singer, 78, kicked off her performance with a rendition of Chain Reaction, which she sang backed-up by a talented choir

Honour: In a sweet tribute to the Queen's 70-year reign, Diana also belted out Thank You while the words flashed on the giant screen behind her and the crowds eagerly waved their Union Jacks in the air

Upbeat: The all-female cast of Six, which follows the stories of Henry VIII's six ex-wives, took over with a dramatic performance of the pop track Ex Wives

Duran Duran performs during the Platinum Party at the Palace in front of Buckingham Palace, London, on day three of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II

The crowds heard archive recordings of the Queen speaking about the future of the planet in 1989 during her Christmas Message: 'The future of all life on earth depends on how we behave towards one another and how we treat the plants and animals that share our world with us'

Images of flowers and greenery were projected onto Buckingham Palace during the Prince William and Sir David Attenborough's segment on the environment

Prince William tonight said the need to 'protect and restore' our planet has never been 'more urgent' as he paid tribute to the Queen during an environment-themed speech in front of Buckingham Palace for the Jubilee concert

Prince Charles, right, addresses the crowd as he appears on stage with Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, during the Platinum Jubilee concert

Clarence House and Kensington Palace announced both Charles and William would address the crowds at the high profile event, which falls on the third evening of the four-day Jubilee festivities.

But Harry and Meghan, whose daughter Lilibet is celebrating her first birthday, were not among those in the royal box.

A spokesperson for the couple, who stepped down as senior royals in 2020, said they were spending the day privately.

The line-up: Who is performing at the star-studded Platinum Party at the Palace?

The star-studded line-up for this evening's Party at the Palace is as follows:

Queen + Adam Lambert

Jax Jones

Mabel

Stefflon Don

Elbow

Craig David

George Ezra

Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber

Mimi Webb

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Sir Elton John

Diversity

Sam Ryder

Sir Rod Stewart

Andrea Bocelli

Duran Duran

Nile Rodgers

Alicia Keys

Hans Zimmer

Celeste

Sigala & Ella Eyre

Mica Paris

Diana Ross

Others out in force to watch acts including Diana Ross and Alicia Keys included the Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence

Ahead of the event, partygoers had described 'a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity', 'an honour' and 'a dream come true' to be celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee at a Buckingham Palace party.

Some 22,000 people marked the historic occasion outside the royal residence beneath overcast skies in central London - but the quintessentially British summertime weather has not dampened spirits.

Crowds had eagerly awaited the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge, who are due to speak at Party at the Palace before stars including rock band Queen, Diana Ross and George Ezra perform from 8pm.

Aisha Kasim, 37, described being at the event as a 'once-in-a-lifetime opportunity'.

University learning support worker Ms Kasim travelled to the palace concert with her mother Mae Kasim, a retired teacher, from their home in Aberdeen.

Aisha, who was wearing a Scottish flag, told the PA news agency: 'I think it's a once in a lifetime opportunity and I think it's the sort of thing that we probably won't see again any time soon.

'(The Queen) is our longest-serving monarch, she's done amazing all these years, so it's just great to come along for the party and to make the journey from Scotland.

'We flew all the way from the other side of the country for this so we're happy to be here.'

'I'm actually from Nigeria as well, I'm Nigerian-Scottish, and Nigeria was an ex British colony, so I've grown up my while life with that,' she added.

Lucy Morris, 39, and her son Lucas Wainwright, 14, travelled from Durham in north-east England for the concert.

Both were wearing Union Jack wigs and face paint, and the teenager described being at the event as 'the best thing of my life'.

Lucas, who had also swapped his prosthetic leg to a 'Jubilee-style leg' patterned with Union Jacks for the occasion, told the PA news agency: 'It's an honour to be here. I'm looking forward to seeing the royals come out.

'They're connected to God, they're here to lead us as a country, as a nation. I think that's very important.'

Paying homage to the rock band Queen who will be performing at the concert, Ms Morris said: 'He's hoping to see the Queen, whereas I'm hoping to see the other Queen.'

Lincolnshire couple Mandy and Malcolm Tipple were among those wearing Union Jack flags and matching face paint for the occasion. Mr Tipple, 65, told PA: 'It's fantastic. I'm ex-military and I've followed the Queen all my life.'

Mrs Tipple, 59, added: 'I'm just proud to be British, so to be here for this is a dream come true.' Meanwhile, millions more are expected to watch the concert from their homes via BBC One.

Queen, whose guitarist Brian May performed on Buckingham Palace roof for the last Party at the Palace in 2002, will be joined by singer Adam Lambert, while Eurovision star Sam Ryder will also take to the stage.

Sir Elton John is featuring in a pre-recorded performance, and live performances were also given by Alicia Keys, Nile Rodgers, Andrea Bocelli, Duran Duran, Hans Zimmer, Ella Eyre, Craig David, Mabel, and Elbow.

British household names including Sir David Attenborough, David Beckham, Stephen Fry and US Open winner Emma Raducanu are also marking the historic occasion.

Buzzing atmosphere: Crowd arriving before the start of the Platinum Party at the Palace in the front of Buckingham Palace

Excited ticket-holders queued for up to 12 hours before tonight's star-studded Platinum Party at the Palace, enjoying a festive atmosphere despite the long wait. Pictured: The crowd arriving before the start of the Platinum Party at the Palace

Members of the public on The Mall before the start of the Platinum Party at the Palace in front of Buckingham Palace, London

Brian May, Adam Lambert and Roger Taylor of Queen attend the BBC's Platinum Party at the Palace this evening

George Ezra hailed the Queen's 70-year reign as sovereign as 'admirable' and 'mindblowing' ahead of performing this evening

Eurovision star Sam Ryder has said the manner in which the Queen carries herself 'reminds us that strength can be gentle'

Ashley Banjo, Perri Kiely and Jordan Banjo of Diversity attend the BBC Platinum Party at Palace backstage press room, London, on day three of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II