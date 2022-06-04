ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Lady Louise steps out in style! Sophie Wessex's daughter, 18, is chic in an all-grey ensemble and sophisticated swept back hairstyle as she joins royals at the Buckingham Palace concert

By Maria Chiorando For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

The Queen's granddaughter Lady Louise Windsor was snapped looking stylish as she stepped out wearing an all-grey outfit to attend the Platinum Jubilee concert at Buckingham Palace tonight.

The 18-year-old was accompanied by her mother Sophie Wessex, 57, father Prince Edward, 58, and brother James Viscount Severn, 14.

Looking smart for the concert, which featured performances from a glittering array of artists including Eurovision star Sam Ryder and Diversity's Ashley Banjo, the young royal opted for a black and white v-neck dress, topped with a cosy grey overcoat.

Perhaps mindful of the brisk evening weather, she appeared to be clutching a blanket as she took her seat at the venue.

Other royals in attendance at the concert were Kate Middleton, 40, her husband Prince William, 39, and their two eldest children Prince George, eight, and Princess Charlotte, seven.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I8v59_0g0gErUR00
Sophie Wessex (left) attended the concert with her two children James Viscount (centre) and Lady Louise Windsor (right)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2neiIs_0g0gErUR00
Prince Edward was joined by his daughter Lady Louise Windsor at the Buckingham Palace party on Saturday night
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iV1KV_0g0gErUR00
Sophie Wessex, elegant in a white eyelet dress, took her seat next to Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence and Princess Anne
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S0Zxv_0g0gErUR00
Prince George looked delighted as he watched the concert with his father the Duke of Cambridge 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ULVrL_0g0gErUR00
The Duchess of Cambridge leaned across to speak to her children as the concert got underway outside the palace
Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie and their husbands joined members of the Royal Family at the star-studded concert 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a8LeG_0g0gErUR00
Prince William, 39, and Kate Middleton, 40, brought along their two eldest children as the Royal Family turned out in force for the historic concert in London
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21rX53_0g0gErUR00
The Royal Box: The Duchess of Cornwall, the Prince of Wales and the Princess Royal attend the Platinum Party at the Palace
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tzVrY_0g0gErUR00
Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie were among the other royals who attended tonight's concert, alongside their husbands Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Jack Brooksbank

They were accompanied by Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, Zara and Mike Tindall and Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice with their husbands.

Tonight's concert was set to be the highlight of the third day of public events to mark the 96-year-old monarch's record-breaking Platinum Jubilee with 22,000 people set to attend in person outside Buckingham Palace.

Among the royal attendees at Saturday's star-studded live Jubilee concert, staged in front of Buckingham Palace, were the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Prince Charles and Prince William also announced they would take centre stage in front of a crowd of 22,000 to pay tribute to the Queen during the star-studded Jubilee concert.

The father and son - both future kings - spoke separately in honour of the monarch towards the end of the BBC's open-air Party at the Palace show, staged in the front of Buckingham Palace.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JxTjS_0g0gErUR00
Mike Tindall, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Zara Tindall, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge and Prince George of Cambridge wave their Union Jack flags during the Platinum Party on Saturday night 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06ddrP_0g0gErUR00
Wow! The biggest highlight of the three-hour concert was Diana Ross, who took to the stage in an incredible black and white tulle gown at Buckingham Palace to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bbA7i_0g0gErUR00
Fabulous: The Supremes singer, 78, kicked off her performance with a rendition of Chain Reaction, which she sang backed-up by a talented choir
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ctzRB_0g0gErUR00
Honour: In a sweet tribute to the Queen's 70-year reign, Diana also belted out Thank You while the words flashed on the giant screen behind her and the crowds eagerly waved their Union Jacks in the air
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GzvM8_0g0gErUR00
Upbeat: The all-female cast of Six, which follows the stories of Henry VIII's six ex-wives, took over with a dramatic performance of the pop track Ex Wives
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cRqQM_0g0gErUR00
Duran Duran performs during the Platinum Party at the Palace in front of Buckingham Palace, London, on day three of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gPggN_0g0gErUR00
The crowds heard archive recordings of the Queen speaking about the future of the planet in 1989 during her Christmas Message: 'The future of all life on earth depends on how we behave towards one another and how we treat the plants and animals that share our world with us'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FhBnN_0g0gErUR00
Images of flowers and greenery were projected onto Buckingham Palace during the Prince William and Sir David Attenborough's segment on the environment
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BSxPw_0g0gErUR00
Prince William tonight said the need to 'protect and restore' our planet has never been 'more urgent' as he paid tribute to the Queen during an environment-themed speech in front of Buckingham Palace for the Jubilee concert
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qd0zV_0g0gErUR00
Prince Charles, right, addresses the crowd as he appears on stage with Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, during the Platinum Jubilee concert

Clarence House and Kensington Palace announced both Charles and William would address the crowds at the high profile event, which falls on the third evening of the four-day Jubilee festivities.

But Harry and Meghan, whose daughter Lilibet is celebrating her first birthday, were not among those in the royal box.

A spokesperson for the couple, who stepped down as senior royals in 2020, said they were spending the day privately.

The line-up: Who is performing at the star-studded Platinum Party at the Palace?

The star-studded line-up for this evening's Party at the Palace is as follows:

Queen + Adam Lambert

Jax Jones

Mabel

Stefflon Don

Elbow

Craig David

George Ezra

Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber

Mimi Webb

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Sir Elton John

Diversity

Sam Ryder

Sir Rod Stewart

Andrea Bocelli

Duran Duran

Nile Rodgers

Alicia Keys

Hans Zimmer

Celeste

Sigala & Ella Eyre

Mica Paris

Diana Ross

Others out in force to watch acts including Diana Ross and Alicia Keys included the Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence

Ahead of the event, partygoers had described 'a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity', 'an honour' and 'a dream come true' to be celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee at a Buckingham Palace party.

Some 22,000 people marked the historic occasion outside the royal residence beneath overcast skies in central London - but the quintessentially British summertime weather has not dampened spirits.

Crowds had eagerly awaited the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge, who are due to speak at Party at the Palace before stars including rock band Queen, Diana Ross and George Ezra perform from 8pm.

Aisha Kasim, 37, described being at the event as a 'once-in-a-lifetime opportunity'.

University learning support worker Ms Kasim travelled to the palace concert with her mother Mae Kasim, a retired teacher, from their home in Aberdeen.

Aisha, who was wearing a Scottish flag, told the PA news agency: 'I think it's a once in a lifetime opportunity and I think it's the sort of thing that we probably won't see again any time soon.

'(The Queen) is our longest-serving monarch, she's done amazing all these years, so it's just great to come along for the party and to make the journey from Scotland.

'We flew all the way from the other side of the country for this so we're happy to be here.'

'I'm actually from Nigeria as well, I'm Nigerian-Scottish, and Nigeria was an ex British colony, so I've grown up my while life with that,' she added.

Lucy Morris, 39, and her son Lucas Wainwright, 14, travelled from Durham in north-east England for the concert.

Both were wearing Union Jack wigs and face paint, and the teenager described being at the event as 'the best thing of my life'.

Lucas, who had also swapped his prosthetic leg to a 'Jubilee-style leg' patterned with Union Jacks for the occasion, told the PA news agency: 'It's an honour to be here. I'm looking forward to seeing the royals come out.

'They're connected to God, they're here to lead us as a country, as a nation. I think that's very important.'

Paying homage to the rock band Queen who will be performing at the concert, Ms Morris said: 'He's hoping to see the Queen, whereas I'm hoping to see the other Queen.'

Lincolnshire couple Mandy and Malcolm Tipple were among those wearing Union Jack flags and matching face paint for the occasion. Mr Tipple, 65, told PA: 'It's fantastic. I'm ex-military and I've followed the Queen all my life.'

Mrs Tipple, 59, added: 'I'm just proud to be British, so to be here for this is a dream come true.' Meanwhile, millions more are expected to watch the concert from their homes via BBC One.

Queen, whose guitarist Brian May performed on Buckingham Palace roof for the last Party at the Palace in 2002, will be joined by singer Adam Lambert, while Eurovision star Sam Ryder will also take to the stage.

Sir Elton John is featuring in a pre-recorded performance, and live performances were also given by Alicia Keys, Nile Rodgers, Andrea Bocelli, Duran Duran, Hans Zimmer, Ella Eyre, Craig David, Mabel, and Elbow.

British household names including Sir David Attenborough, David Beckham, Stephen Fry and US Open winner Emma Raducanu are also marking the historic occasion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mzHgG_0g0gErUR00
Buzzing atmosphere: Crowd arriving before the start of the Platinum Party at the Palace in the front of Buckingham Palace
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EYQvf_0g0gErUR00
Excited ticket-holders queued for up to 12 hours before tonight's star-studded Platinum Party at the Palace, enjoying a festive atmosphere despite the long wait. Pictured: The crowd arriving before the start of the Platinum Party at the Palace
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wlvVp_0g0gErUR00
Members of the public on The Mall before the start of the Platinum Party at the Palace in front of Buckingham Palace, London
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gw6jq_0g0gErUR00
Brian May, Adam Lambert and Roger Taylor of Queen attend the BBC's Platinum Party at the Palace this evening
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HZi8n_0g0gErUR00
George Ezra hailed the Queen's 70-year reign as sovereign as 'admirable' and 'mindblowing' ahead of performing this evening
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cuSuJ_0g0gErUR00
Eurovision star Sam Ryder has said the manner in which the Queen carries herself 'reminds us that strength can be gentle'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q4QM2_0g0gErUR00
Ashley Banjo, Perri Kiely and Jordan Banjo of Diversity attend the BBC Platinum Party at Palace backstage press room, London, on day three of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MPUUx_0g0gErUR00
A look at what's coming: Nile Rodgers took fans behind-the-scenes of the the Queen 's Platinum Jubilee Party on Saturday

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Kate Middleton wows in bold bardot gown for glamorous red carpet with Prince William

On Thursday evening, the Duchess of Cambridge had a show-stopping fashion moment at the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick in Leicester Square, London. Looking positively glorious alongside husband Prince William, the mother-of-three wore a glamorous Roland Mouret dress with a bardot neckline - a favourite of sister-in-law Meghan Markle. The dress was a black column style with a white band across the top that showed off her collarbones.
BEAUTY & FASHION
People

Princess Beatrice Wears Statement Headband Fit for a Royal at Buckingham Palace Garden Party

No Buckingham Palace garden party is complete without some fabulous headpieces, as Princess Beatrice knows. Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter, 33, joined Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Edward, Sophie, Countess of Wessex for the Buckingham Palace garden party on Thursday. They greeted many of the thousands of guests who were invited to the royal residence's gardens in recognition of their public service.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Gorgeous George steals the show! Eight-year-old Prince belts out Sweet Caroline as William, Kate and Charlotte join the nation and sing along to star-studded Platinum Party at Buckingham Palace

Prince George got into the celebratory spirit as he sung along to Sweet Caroline during the Queen's Platinum Party at Buckingham Palace. The eight-year-old royal belted out the lyrics as Sir Rod Stewart performed on stage in one of many adorable moments at the star-studded concert. The Duke and Duchess...
WORLD
Elle

Why Kate Middleton and Prince William Are Skipping Meghan and Harry's Daughter Lili's 1st Birthday Party

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will return to the U.K. this week for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations with their two children, Archie and Lilibet. While in England, Lili will celebrate her first birthday on Saturday, June 4—and her aunt Kate Middleton and uncle Prince William will be missing from any quiet family party, Page Six and Daily Mail point out.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Person
Ella Eyre
Person
Andrea Bocelli
Person
Lady Louise
Person
Prince Charles
Person
Diana Ross
Marie Claire

It Reportedly Wasn’t the Queen Who Pushed for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Balcony Exclusion

The statement from Buckingham Palace read “After careful consideration, The Queen has decided…” to limit those on the Buckingham Palace balcony at Trooping the Colour to only working royals. But, according to the Star, via OK!, though the official statement read it was Her Majesty’s decision, it was actually two other senior royals who put their foot down for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s balcony exclusion—Prince Charles and Prince William.
CELEBRITIES
Marie Claire

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Royal Departure Forced Prince William and Kate Middleton to “Kickstart Their Star Quality,” Expert Says

As a former actress, it was Meghan Markle that had long been used to glittery red carpets. But, say experts, Prince Harry and Meghan’s departure from the royal family has now forced Prince William and Kate Middleton to “kickstart their star quality,” as the couple “have stepped up their glitzy appearances,” The Mirror reports.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Harry and Meghan reunited with royal family for jubilee at Madame Tussauds

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have rejoined the royal family at Madame Tussauds to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.Waxwork figures of the main family members have received a black tie makeover in preparation for the event marking the monarch’s 70-year reign on June 5.The reunion at the London attraction brings the Sussexes back together publicly with the family for the first time since their move to the US in 2020.Meghan’s waxwork has been dressed in a red, caped Safiyaa gown, which she wore on one of her last royal engagements at the Mountbatten Festival of Music at the Royal...
MUSIC
Daily Mail

Queen's aides have formed a 'ring of steel' around the monarch to prevent Harry and Meghan using her as a source of content for their Netflix show during Jubilee celebrations, royal expert claims

The Queen has a 'ring of steel' around her to protect the monarch from appearing in Harry and Meghan's Netflix documentary, a royal expert has claimed. Royal commentator Russell Myers mades the comments during an interview with Australian news programme Today, while discussing whether any footage from the upcoming Platinum Jubilee celebrations could end up in the Sussex's film.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buckingham Palace#Princess Royal#The Palace#Royals#British Royal Family#Diversity
Hello Magazine

Princess Beatrice is the new royal hair goals - move over Kate Middleton

Aside from Prince Harry, Princess Beatrice is one of the most famous royal redheads! The daughter of Prince Andrew gave birth to her daughter Sienna in 2021, and since then, the wife of Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi really upped her hair game, regularly sporting luscious locks. The Duchess of Cambridge may...
WORLD
People

Kate Middleton Wears Her Boldest Hat Yet for Garden Party at Buckingham Palace

Kate Middleton and Prince William are stepping in for Queen Elizabeth for a party at the palace. The royal couple led other members of the royal family in hosting the third garden party of the season at Buckingham Palace in London on Wednesday. Kate, 40, and Prince William, 39, greeted many of the thousands of guests who were invited to the royal residence's gardens in recognition of their public service.
WORLD
People

Prince Charles Shows Off His Moves on the Dance Floor at a Pre-Platinum Jubilee Tea Party

Prince Charles is getting a head start on the Platinum Jubilee party!. Queen Elizabeth's eldest son and heir, 73, surprised guests at a tea party hosted by The Prince's Foundation at Highgrove on Tuesday. The gathering, just ahead of the four days of events marking the monarch's Platinum Jubilee, was held as a way combat loneliness, with the local community getting together to enjoy live music, finger sandwiches and Highgrove prosecco.
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

All aboard! Meghan Markle donned £995 naval-themed dress by Kate Middleton's favourite designer Emilia Wickstead for BBQ with Prince Harry and Archie - days before she is due to travel to the UK for Queen's Jubilee

The Duchess of Sussex donned a naval-themed dress by Kate Middleton's favourite designer Emilia Wickstead as she attended a BBQ over the weekend with the Duke. Meghan Markle, 40, has been on hand to support her husband Prince Harry, 37, and his polo team, Los Padres, at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club in recent weeks.
TRAVEL
Daily Mail

No military dress for Harry at Jubilee: Proud war veteran prince does NOT wear ceremonial uniform at Trooping the Colour after being stripped of his beloved titles in wake of Megxit

Prince Harry has been pictured at Buckingham Palace in a smart dark suit - after having to give up his military titles and uniform after stepping down as a working Royal. Harry leaving the spotlight meant he was stripped of his honorary royal titles including Honorary Air Commandant of RAF Honington in Suffolk and Commodore-in-Chief, Small Ships and Diving, Royal Naval Command.
POLITICS
The Independent

‘Too cute’: Princess Charlotte stops Prince Louis’ enthusiastic waving during Trooping the Colour parade

As Prince William and Kate Middleton’s three children appeared in the Trooping the Colour parade for the first time, Prince Louis seemed extra enthusiastic about the event.During the parade, Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, travelled in the lead carriage. They sat opposite their mother, Kate, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.As the three children waved at the large crowds, Prince Louis continued excitedly to which Princess Charlotte gently moved her younger brothers hand down.This didn’t stop the young royal continuing to show his enthusiasm as he carried on waving at those on the Mall.The act was...
U.K.
Marie Claire

Prince William and Prince Harry “Are Very Much Back on Their Old Buddy Terms” Ahead of Platinum Jubilee

Brothers Prince William and Prince Harry—whose relationship has been strained for the better part of five years—will reunite face-to-face this week as Platinum Jubilee celebrations kick off. (The Sussexes are reportedly going to fly out imminently for the U.K.) And, according to an exclusive from The Mirror, the brothers are intentionally working to repair their rift, hoping for a drama-free weekend celebrating their beloved grandmother the Queen and her 70 years on the throne.
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Kate Middleton rocks sunshine yellow at the Queen's Service of Thanksgiving

A fashion moment in history for the Duchess of Cambridge! On Friday, Kate Middleton wore an incredible outfit for the Service of Thanksgiving in St Paul’s Cathedral, which paid tribute to the Queen's 70 years on the throne. Prince Willliam's wife pulled out all the stops for the special...
WORLD
Daily Mail

The Queen looks emotional during Platinum Jubilee celebration as her granddaughter Lady Louise pays tribute to Prince Philip, driving the late Duke's carriage

The Queen was seen looking emotional at the Platinum Jubilee celebration near Windsor Castle this evening, as a moving tribute was paid to Prince Philip who died last year. Her Majesty's granddaughter Lady Louise, daughter of Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, led the tribute, driving Philip's carriage around the arena during the emotional procession at the finale of the 'Gallop Through History' Platinum Jubilee event, which was staged by the Royal Windsor Horse Show.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

382K+
Followers
42K+
Post
171M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy