Original Gerber baby Ann Turner Cook dies at 95 as company pays tribute to teacher who inspired iconic logo

By Forrest McFarland
The US Sun
 3 days ago
THE original Gerber baby has died at the age of 95, the company has confirmed.

The baby food company announced Ann Turner Cook's death on Instagram and extended their "deepest sympathies" to Cook's family.

Ann Taylor Cook, the original face of Gerber, has died at 95 Credit: AP
Gerber said that Ann Turner Cook was a mother, teacher, and writer Credit: AP
Ann Turner Cook became the iconic face of the brand after an artist submitted a sketch of her in an advertising campaign Credit: AP

In the post, Gerber wrote, "Gerber is deeply saddened by the passing of Ann Turner Cook, the original Gerber baby."

Cook's face was sketched to become the logo more than 90 years ago, Gerber said.

"Many years before becoming an extraordinary mother, teacher, and writer, her smile and expressive curiosity captured hearts everywhere," the company said.

Gerber said she will continue to live as a symbol for babies in its brand.

People took to the comments on the post to share their tributes.

"She had the same cute eyes all her life. RIP," one person said on Instagram.

Another person said, "Awe, so sad. What an icon."

According to Gerber's website, the company held an advertising campaign to find a face to represent its brand.

An artist named Dorothy Hope Smith entered a charcoal sketch of an open-mouthed wide-eyed Ann Turner Cook, saying that she would complete the drawing if she was chosen.

Gerber wrote that Smith was competing with works like completed oil paintings, but the judges fell in love with the simple illustration.

They adopted the sketch as their trademark image in 1931.

The identity of the baby wasn't revealed until 1978, however, after rumors swarmed for decades as to who the baby could possibly be.

Gerber described Cook's appearance in the winning illustration by saying, "Mrs. Cook's sparkling eyes and adorable, curious baby face still personify the Gerber brand, representing Gerber's commitment to happy, health babies all over the world."

