Armed carjacker stole woman's SUV after breaking her arm in northwest Harris Co.

An armed carjacker broke a woman's arm outside a retail store in northwest Harris County, deputies say.

On Thursday morning, the suspect approached a 68-year-old woman in the parking lot at 15955 FM-529 E, near Highway 6.

With a pistol in hand, the suspect pushed her to the ground breaking her arm, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

The suspect drove away in her blue 2016 Hyundai Tucson with a Texas plate JGP-4190.

The suspect is described as a Black man last seen wearing a gray hooded sweater and red shorts.

If you have information about the incident or suspect, please call us at 713-221-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.