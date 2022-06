CHICAGO (CBS) -- Accused serial scammer Candace Clark has been released from jail on electronic monitoring as she awaits sentencing. Just days before her trial had been scheduled to begin, Clark agreed to a plea deal on the six felony charges she had been facing.Cook County prosecutors confirmed Wednesday that Clark has pleaded guilty to five counts of theft by deception and one count of impersonating a state employee, in exchange for a recommendation that she serves five years in prison. The actual sentence will be up to a Cook County judge.Jury selection had been set to begin in Clark's...

COOK COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO