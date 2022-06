SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Throughout the month of June, NewsChannel 9 is shining a spotlight on Central New York students who have worked their way to the top of their graduation class. Tuesday’s top student, is the Valedictorian at Thomas J. Corcoran High School. Chadani Timsina was born in Nepal and moved to America at a very young age, leading her on a path of excellence. She credits that success to her family and native country.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 10 HOURS AGO