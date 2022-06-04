Special Weather Statement issued for Logan County, Morgan County, Northeast Weld County by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-07 17:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-07 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cheyenne; Kit Carson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM MDT FOR EASTERN CHEYENNE AND SOUTHEASTERN KIT CARSON COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL COLORADO...NORTHWESTERN WALLACE COUNTY IN WEST CENTRAL KANSAS AND SOUTHWESTERN SHERMAN COUNTIES IN NORTHWESTERN KANSAS At 608 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Burlington, moving southeast at 35 mph. THIS IS A DESTRUCTIVE STORM FOR BURLINGTON AND EASTERN KIT CARSON COUNTY. HAZARD...90 mph wind gusts and baseball size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. At 604 PM MDT...85 mph wind gusts were reported at the Burlington Airport. Two inch hail was reported earlier in Bethune. IMPACT...You are in a life-threatening situation. Flying debris may be deadly to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be heavily damaged or destroyed. Homes and businesses will have substantial roof and window damage. Expect extensive tree damage and power outages. Locations impacted include Burlington, Sharon Springs, Kanorado, Weskan and Arapahoe. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Kansas between mile markers 0 and 1. Interstate 70 in Colorado between mile markers 429 and 450. Highway 385 between mile markers 163 and 193. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...DESTRUCTIVE HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...90 MPH

