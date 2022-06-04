ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Philly Cheesesteak Casserole

By Kristina Vänni
The Kitchn
The Kitchn
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Philly cheesesteak is an American classic. It’s traditionally made from thinly sliced pieces of ribeye steak or top round. The cheese is typically either slices of provolone, American, or Cheez Whiz, and everything is...

www.thekitchn.com

Comments / 10

Related
Mashed

Arby's Is Bringing Back One Of Its Most-Disliked Sandwiches

Arby's has found ways to upset its diners over the years. Spoon University noted that the fast food chain has offered customers less-than-stellar items over the years, including the turkey gyro, King's Hawaiian Fish Deluxe sandwich, Smokehouse Brisket sandwich, and even Arby's Apple Crisp. On the other end of the ingredient spectrum, BNN Bloomberg wondered why Arby's sold lamb in the first place, considering 13% of Americans can't stand the protein.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

The Secret Ingredient That Will Change Your Tuna Salad Forever

When you think tuna, you probably think of those little Starkist or Bumble Bee tuna cans your mom would pop open and mix into a mayo-based salad that would be served on bread. Per Simply Recipes, basic tuna salad consists of canned tuna of your choice, mayo, a little celery, some lemon juice, and a bit of crunchy onion. Tuna salad is beloved, in fact, Americans consume a whopping amount of canned tuna each year. It might surprise you to learn that, but per the National Fisheries Institute, Americans eat one billion pounds of canned and pouched tuna on an annual basis and 52% enjoy it on a sandwich.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

The Best Sandwich At Wendy's, According To 33% Of People We Polled

Although they are well-known for Frostys and chicken nuggets, at its core, Wendy's is all about sandwiches. While Wendy's classic square hamburgers do make up a good percentage of the menu, the company also offers a wider variety of sandwiches such as chicken sandwiches, fish sandwiches, and yes, even breakfast sandwiches.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegetables#Cream Cheese#Beef#Peppers#Food Drink#American#Cheez Whiz
Popculture

Wendy's Offering Free Fan-Favorite Menu Item for the Next 2 Weeks

May is already more than half-way over, but Wendy's isn't quite done helping guests save some cash! The beloved fast food chain, which is not only known for its quick-witted social media jabs but also its massive slate of ongoing deals, is giving fans the chance to score one menu item for free. Throughout the rest of May and into the first days of June, Wendy's guests can grab a free Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger, and it's all because May is National Hamburger Month.
RESTAURANTS
shefinds

OMG! A Major Bombshell Was Just Dropped About McDonald’s Burgers In Court

It’s no secret that advertising is frequently deceptive. After all, ads are meant to sell you a product, and reality is rarely enticing enough to convince you to pull out your wallet. This is especially true when it comes to fast food items. Justin Chimienti realized this when he bought a McDonald’s Big Mac and a Wendy’s Bourbon Bacon Cheeseburger only to find that the burgers were significantly smaller than he had been led to believe. That’s why he’s suing these chain restaurants.
BROOKLYN, NY
Greyson F

After Closing For 6 Years, Fan Favorite Restaurant Returns

Breakfast and lunch will once again be served.Duncan Kidd/Unsplash. A restaurant popular for its eclectic breakfast is returning from the dust. Few restaurants close down on their own accord, while even fewer return, years later, with the same menu, decor, and atmosphere, and yet that is exactly what is happening here in Tucson. Life is all about timing, and for Patricia Schwabe, the timing is now right to bring back Tooley’s Cafe.
TUCSON, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
24/7 Wall St.

Things You Should Probably Never Order at a Restaurant

The coronavirus pandemic has significantly damaged the food industry in the U.S. About two years after being forced to shut down and hundreds of iconic establishments closing for good, restaurants are open for business. People patronize these places for a variety of reasons, of course. It might be a matter of convenience and/or price. On […]
RESTAURANTS
TheStreet

Wendy's Puts Free Breakfast on the Menu (There's a Catch)

Wendy's (WEN) - Get Wendy's Company Report, for its part, has largely taken the food-for-downloads strategy. Throughout February, it gave away free fries or 10-piece Spicy Chicken Nuggets to those who ordered anything else on its app. "The growth in our mobile ordering business was supported by successful acquisition campaigns,...
CELL PHONES
Popculture

Vanilla Ice Cream Recalled

Consumers are being urged to check their freezers for a potentially harmful dessert after a mandatory recall. Casper's Red Button Canadian Vanilla has been recalled because it contains an undeclared allergen. On May 25, the company announced the recall of 56-ounce tubs of Red Button Vintage Creamery Canadian Vanilla Ice...
FOOD & DRINKS
BGR.com

Urgent ice cream recall: Check your freezer for this dangerous dessert

The avalanche of ice cream recalls continues with Casper’s Red Button Canadian Vanilla, which contains almonds, an undeclared allergen. In the past weeks, we saw three similar ice cream recalls: Turkey Hill (peanuts), Van Leeuwen (cashews and pistachios), and Planet Oat (peanuts). Casper’s ice cream recall. Casper’s Ice...
FOOD SAFETY
TheStreet

Wendy's Adds a New Menu Item, Takes a Beloved Favorite Away

Over the past year Wendy's (WEN) - Get Wendy's Company Report has focused more on value than innovation. The chain has shifted focus away from its 4 for $4 to put more attention on its $5 Biggie Bag. It did that by limiting the selection on the cheaper value menu choice and making the $5 offer the one where you get to pick which sandwich you want.
RESTAURANTS
Thrillist

Burger King Is Giving Out Free Burgers for National Hamburger Day

Have you ever found yourself searching for a burger at lunchtime and having no luck at all? It's hard out there. You’re wondering if anyone in this city even makes burgers at all. Thank Zeus, there’s a National Hamburger Day this Saturday. Otherwise, where would you ever find a burger?
RESTAURANTS
Real Simple

How to Store Bananas So They Don't Turn Brown

Bananas are the potassium-packed, portable fruit we all know and love, but they can be a bit of a nuisance. They can bruise or ripen too quickly or not ripen quickly enough; like avocados, bananas are on their own timeline and we're just along for the ride. With that said, there are ways to store bananas in order to have some control over their ripening process and keep them fresh and delicious for longer periods of time. Keep reading for tips on how to store bananas.
AGRICULTURE
Mashed

The One Potato Salad Rule You Should Never Break

From the ever hotly debated correct way to eat a KitKat to the best method to bake chicken for an at-home Sunday dinner, there are countless food rules people are ready to fight for. Like many other delectable dishes enjoyed across the United States, potato salad has a strict rule that you must follow when preparing it.
RECIPES
The Kitchn

The $4 Aldi Grocery I’ll Be Grilling All Summer Long

During the summer, there is no place I’d rather eat than my own backyard. Seriously! With just a few great groceries and my grill, I can deliver dinners that are infinitely more interesting (and less expensive!) than anything I can order. Shrimp and steak, and even Rice Krispies Treats are staples on my grill, and this summer there’s a new ingredient that will be making a repeat appearance all season long: halloumi cheese. More specifically, the halloumi cheese from Aldi!
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Kitchn

The Kitchn

39K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring cooks, nourishing homes.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy