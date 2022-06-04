ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chagrin Falls, OH

Chintala's nine goals lead DeSales to Division II boys lacrosse state championship

By Bailey Johnson, The Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago

When DeSales and Chagrin Falls played earlier this season, it was a closely-fought game that ended in a 10-9 win for the Tigers.

Saturday's rematch in the Division II boys lacrosse state championship at Historic Crew Stadium appeared to follow the same script — for the first three minutes. Then DeSales took over.

After jumping out to a 6-1 lead in the first quarter, the Stallions (16-4) maintained their dominance throughout and won 20-6 to capture their first state title since 2018.

"We kind of crescendoed through the entire season, and as soon as we hit playoffs, they just took off," DeSales coach Matt Triplet said. "If you would've told me two weeks ago, right before playoffs, that we'd be doing this, I would've told you you're crazy. They were able to put everything together at the right time, and that's why this one means so much."

DeSales Senior attacker David Chintala set the tone less than two minutes into the first quarter, the first of his eventual nine goals on the afternoon. Chagrin Falls tied the score less than a minute later, creating an impression that Saturday's game would be as back-and-forth as their first meeting.

Barely 30 seconds later, Jackson Carawan put DeSales back in the lead, and this time, the Tigers didn't strike back. Chintala scored five more times and Ty Hampton added another tally with a solo effort after causing a turnover before Chagrin Falls (18-4) could get its second goal on the board.

The Tigers built some momentum midway through the second quarter, cutting DeSales' lead from 9-2 to 11-5 at halftime. The Stallions were visibly slowed after scoring seemingly at will in the early part of the game.

Even Chintala, who had scored seven times before halftime, came out of the game for a moment in the second quarter when his coaches noticed his play was slipping.

"We thought that maybe something was going on with him, (and) we needed to take him off, get him to calm down a little bit," Triplet said. "He's like, 'Coach, I have seven goals already.' We had no clue. ... He's finishing the season our leading scorer, but if you watch him on the field, you wouldn't recognize that. He's just one of those kids who gets the job done, doesn't really worry about recognition.

"He was obviously bummed (about not making All-Region), but he thought that winning a championship is better."

After a goal by Max Crandall made it 11-6 just 1:18 into the third quarter, DeSales regained its earlier form and reeled off five straight to extend the margin once again. Two goals from Liam Harmon, another from Hampton, then Chintala and a goal from Jackson Ganz placed the game firmly out of reach.

Chintala scored his final goal of the game with 5:22 left to induce a running clock, and the Stallions added two more in the game's final minutes to further cement the victory.

"This is the moment I've dreamed of since I was a little kid and the moment I've worked for in the offseason all my life," Chintala said. "I came in, all my preparation came through, and I was able to get the job done. ... This was our goal coming into the year. This just means everything.

"It's truly hard to put into words and hard to describe because this is what I've dreamed of since I was a little kid playing in third grade. It's just a dream come true for me."

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Chintala's nine goals lead DeSales to Division II boys lacrosse state championship

