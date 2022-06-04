ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Favorites to Win at WWE Hell in a Cell 2022 Revealed

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWWE Hell in a Cell 2022 betting odds have been released. The “-” symbol represents the favorites, while the “+” symbol represents the...

www.pwmania.com

Comments / 0

Related
PWMania

WWE Hell In A Cell Results – June 5, 2022

Tonight, the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois hosts the WWE Hell In a Cell 2022 Premium Live Event. Your host for the Kickoff Show is Kayla Braxton. She is joined by Kevin Patrick, Jerry Lawler, Booker T, and Peter Rosenberg. Kayla mentions the rumors about an injury for Cody Rhodes....
ROSEMONT, IL
wrestlinginc.com

Photos: Charlotte Flair And Andrade El Idolo Get Married

Charlotte Flair and Andrade El Idolo tied the knot Friday in a ceremony in Mexico. The pro wrestling couple exchanged vows in front of 160 people at Hacienda Mi Ranchito in Torreón – the groom’s hometown. As seen below, the likes of Finn Balor, Apollo Crews, Rey...
RELATIONSHIPS
411mania.com

Cody Rhodes Addresses Crowd Following WWE Hell in a Cell

Cody Rhodes spoke to the crowd after Sunday night’s WWE Hell in a Cell went off the air. PWInsider reports that Rhodes, who was crying, told the crowd that he would talk about his injury more tomorrow on Raw before thanking the audience for coming to the show. Rhodes...
WWE
PWMania

WWE Announces Cody Rhodes Injury, Change to Hell in a Cell Match?

This weekend, WWE presented a live event named after one of its legendary shows, “Saturday Night’s Main Event.” The most important news from the show, however, has nothing to do with Saturday night’s winners or losers. Click here for full results from Saturday Night’s Main Event.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Lashley
Person
Bianca Belair
Person
Kevin Owens
Person
Becky Lynch
Person
Finn Balor
Person
Cody Rhodes
Person
Liv Morgan
Wrestling World

Sonya Deville has a lot of problems right now

In August 2020, a 24-year-old boy was arrested, who had been trying for almost eight years to kidnap Sonya Deville, constantly stalking her on social media and making the life of the WWE athlete truly impossible, who in fear called the police several times, until the final arrest occurred one night.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Bianca Belair Reveals One Thing WWE Fans Do Not Know About Her

Former SmackDown Women’s Champion, current Raw Women’s Champion, 2021 Women’s Royal Rumble winner, and WrestleMania main eventer are all titles you can give “The EST of WWE” Bianca Belair, but what if there was one more title she could go by? During the latest episode of “WWE After the Bell with Corey Graves,” Belair revealed one thing outside of her WWE accomplishments that she’s a master of.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Congratulations! Two Wrestling Stars Get Married

That’s the special moment. Wrestlers do a lot of things in the ring and in front of the camera as part of their job. There is very little free time as part of being a wrestler, meaning they have to use what they have as well as possible. That involves several different moments, with one of the most important taking place earlier this week between two stars.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
wrestlinginc.com

The Latest On Why Stephanie McMahon Was Moved Away From WWE

A little less than three weeks ago, Stephanie McMahon announced she was taking a leave of absence from her duties as WWE’s Chief Brand Officer, a move that seemingly came out of nowhere; or did it? As it turns out, there may be a lot more to the story than McMahon taking time to be with her family following a health scare involving her husband, Triple H, last year.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwe Hell In A Cell#Combat#Wwe Hell
wrestlingrumors.net

BREAKING: Top WWE Star Injured, Possibly Out 7-8 Months

Yes, again. There are a lot of injuries in the wrestling world and some of them can be rather serious. At the same time, there are instances where you see one injury take place after another and it can shake things up quite a bit. That can be a problem when there is not a ton of talent to go around in the first place and unfortunately that seems to be the case again.
WWE
The Spun

Look: Former UFC Star Paige VanZant Shares Racy Photos

Former UFC star turned Bare Knuckles Boxing fighter Paige VanZant knows how to build a social media audience. VanZant has amassed more than 3 million followers on her Instagram account. Earlier this summer, Paige shared some racy photos of herself on vacation. "Bonnie and Clyde," she wrote. VanZant, who's getting...
UFC
ComicBook

WWE's Bianca Belair Retains in Epic Start to Hell in a Cell

WWE Hell in a Cell kicked off with one of the most anticipated match-ups on the card, as Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair would defend her Title in a Triple Threat match against Becky Lynch and Asuka. The match was thrilling from beginning to end and at several points, it looked like Lynch was poised to take it before Asuka would come and break it up at the last minute. Towards the end, it seemed that Lynch was once again set to take it by pinning Asuka, but then Belair threw her out of the ring and covered Asuka for the win, retaining her Raw Women's Championship.
WWE
Fightful

Happy Corbin Medical Update, Cody Rhodes Addresses Crowd, More | Hell In A Cell Fight Size

Here is your post-WWE Hell in a Cell fight-size update. - After being stretchered out following his match with Madcap Moss, WWE has provided a medical update on Happy Corbin. Following the incredible beatdown he received at the hands of Madcap Moss in a brutal No Holds Barred Match during the WWE Hell in a Cell Premium Live Event, Happy Corbin was evaluated at a local medical facility on Sunday night and was released with a minor neck contusion.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
411mania.com

Cody Rhodes Fights Through Torn Pec, Defeats Seth Rollins Inside Hell in a Cell (Clips)

Cody Rhodes might be have some questionable judgment about when to rest an injury, but it also means that he was able to fight through his torn pectoral tendon to beat Seth Rollins at WWE Hell in a Cell. Rhodes defeated Rollins inside the Cell in a match that saw him working with the severe injury. Rhodes survived several attempts by Rollins to put him away, as well as his own injury-asserted limitations, to pin Rollins after two Cross Rhodes and a sledgehammer shot. You can see some clips from the match below.
WWE
411mania.com

Bobby Lashley Defeats MVP & Omos At WWE Hell in a Cell (Clips)

Bobby Lashley had the odds stacked against him at WWE Hell in a Cell, but was still able to get past Omos and MVP. Lashley defeated his rivals in a handicap match at tonight’s show, taking advantage of a distraction by Cedric Alexander to spear Omos and then put MVP in the Hurt Lock. You can see some clips from the match below.
WWE
411mania.com

UPDATED x2: WWE Confirms Cody Rhodes’ Torn Pec, Hell in a Cell Match Still On

UPDATE: WWE has confirmed that Cody Rhodes suffered an torn pectoral tendon, noting that his match with Seth Rollins is still on for tonight’s Hell in a Cell PPV. During tonight’s Kickoff Show, it was confirmed that Rhodes suffered a “partially torn right pectoral tendon” during his altercation with Seth Rollins on Raw. Kayla Braxton said that while weight training, “the tendon tore completely off the bone.”
WWE
411mania.com

Slimmer’s WWE Hell in a Cell 2022 Report

Welcome to 411’s WWE Hell in a Cell 2022 Report. We are live in beautiful Chicago, Illinois. Tonight’s Kickoff Show hosts are Kayla Braxton, Jerry “The King” Lawler, Booker T, Kevin Patrick, and Peter Rosenberg. They start by running down the entire card before heading to a video package for Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch vs. Asuka. Next up is a video package for Finn Balor, AJ Styles & Liv Morgan vs. The Judgment Day followed by a training montage of Cody Rhodes preparing for his Hell in a Cell match against Seth “Freakin” Rollins. We head to a video package for Bobby Lashley vs. Omos & MVP followed by a video package for Theory vs. Mustafa Ali. Next up is a video package for Madcap Moss vs. Happy Corbin followed by an interview with Ezekiel ahead of his match against Kevin Owens. The Kickoff Show finishes up with a video package for Cody Rhodes vs. Seth “Freakin” Rollins, including the news that Cody Rhodes has a completely torn pectoral tendon but will still compete tonight.
WWE
PWMania

Brandi Rhodes Reacts to Cody Performing With a Torn Pectoral Muscle

Despite having an injured pectoral muscle, Cody Rhodes defeated Seth Rollins inside a Hell in a Cell at the 2022 WWE Hell in a Cell PLE. Brandi, Cody’s wife, spoke about her husband’s performance despite his injuries. “I’ve never met anyone more committed to the fans or the...
WWE
The Spun

Look: WWE Announces Gruesome Sunday Injury News

Despite Cody Rhodes' injury, it looks like Sunday night's Hell in a Cell will go on as scheduled, the WWE said. Via the WWE's official Twitter handle, "BREAKING: Cody Rhodes suffered a partially torn right pectoral tendon during a brawl with Seth Rollins this past Monday on WWE Raw." "While...
WWE
411mania.com

Finn Balor Joins The Judgment Day On WWE Raw, Group Turns On Edge (Clips)

The Judgment Day added its newest member in Finn Balor on tonight’s Raw, and then promptly turned on its leader in Edge. Monday night’s episode saw Balor come out to join the stable, after which Balor said that joining the stable was a choice but a calling. He said he was tired of being something he wasn’t and said that he spoke with them last night and they realized they have a lot in common. Damien Priest said that Edge has taught them to get rid of any limitations that was holding them back, and the last of that is Edge himself.
WWE
Yardbarker

WWE Hell In A Cell: Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch vs. Asuka Result

WWE Hell in a Cell kicked off with a Triple Threat Match between three of the top stars in the company today. Bianca Belair defended the RAW Women’s Championship against Asuka and Becky Lynch, the woman she beat to win the title at WrestleMania 38. Asuka defeated “Big Time Becks” to earn a title shot, while Lynch scored a win over “The Empress of Tomorrow” to clinch her spot in the match.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy