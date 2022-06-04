ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redding, CA

26th annual 3-on-3 tournament returns to Redding

By Sam Chimenti
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleREDDING, Calif. — Redding’s 26th annual 3-on-3 tournament was back on Saturday at its usual location in the Civic Auditorium parking lot. Games began at 9 a.m., with 26 different...

Chico police will celebrate 150 years

CHICO, Calif. — — The Chico Police Dept. is Celebrating 150 years of service to the community next weekend. The department will be hosting a free community event at the Meriam Park Barn on Saturday, June 18th from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event will include live...
CHICO, CA
TRAFFIC ALERT: detour on Old Alturas Road in Redding

REDDING, Calif. — The City of Redding is closing down a portion Old Alturas Road on Thursday and Friday for utility work. It will take place between Browning Street and Victor Avenue from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. both days. Anyone driving in the area will be rerouted to...
REDDING, CA
Pacific Halibut Takes Center Stage

With the closing of the first part of our salmon season, offshore anglers now have their sights set on Pacific halibut. And since Monday, there's been a slew of them coming over the rails for both the Eureka and Trinidad fleets. The Eureka boats have had a little tougher go on account of the abundance of black cod lurking on the halibut grounds. In some spots it's tough to get a bait to the bottom without it being eaten or mangled by the hungry cod. But when you find that spot where your baits can hit the bottom unmolested, it's been game on. Trinidad has been producing limits for the charters and private boats since salmon season closed. Most of the fish are coming straight out of the harbor in 250 to 300 feet of water. No monsters have been reported yet, with the average size right around 20 to 30 pounds. With fishable water in the forecast through at least Saturday, now's the time to get in on the action.
TRINIDAD, CA
Camp Fire survivor at risk of losing home for second time

OROVILLE, Calif. - Camp Fire Survivor Teri Lindsay has been searching for stability since the 2018 Camp Fire destroyed everything she had. “It’s emotionally draining and it’s physically draining,” said Lindsay. “We had somewhat stability but it wasn’t really stability.”. She has been renting an...
OROVILLE, CA
Trailer engulfed in flames in Arcata

ARCATA, Calif. — At around 12 p.m., officials received a report of a trailer fire on the 4,000 Block of Seidel Road in Arcata. Initial reports say the trailer was completely engulfed in flames, and the fire did start from inside the trailer. The cause of the fire is...
ARCATA, CA
Travel trailer catches fire south of Oroville Tuesday morning

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters extinguished a travel trailer that caught on fire early Tuesday morning, CAL FIRE Butte County said. At about 5:30 a.m., firefighters reported a fully-involved travel trailer in the area of Highway 70 and Cox Lane. Crews said the fire was knocked down at 5:54 a.m.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
Noyo Theatre in Willits opens 21-and-over club

The Noyo Theatre has taken the movie viewing experience to the next level for patrons of drinking age with the opening of a 21-and-older club. Noyo owners Jeff and Lois Hoover have transformed one of their three screening rooms into a lounge where beer, wine and cider are available for purchase. Lois said, “We are excited about this.”
WILLITS, CA
Town of Paradise sees housing boom after catastrophic 2018 Camp Fire

Paradise, California - Even though mortgage applications are down, California home prices keep rising, leaving many Bay Area shoppers unable to buy. Like Paradise, a town wiped off the map by the Camp Fire is now rising with home deals galore. Paradise is at the beginning of its own build...
PARADISE, CA
Man behind Bayshore Mall explosion arrested

EUREKA, Calif. — A Eureka man was arrested Friday in connection with a recent explosion at Bayshore Mall. The Eureka Police Department took 44-year-old Casey William Moore into custody on June 3 after officers found Moore in possession of explosive chemicals and homemade fuses. Moore reportedly set off an...
EUREKA, CA
Humboldt-Del Norte CAL FIRE unit fully staffed for fire season

Humboldt, Calif. — CAL FIRE announced that the Humboldt-Del Norte unit is fully staffed just in time for an already demanding fire season. The last round of training at the Rehire Academy concluded on June 3, where more than 190 firefighters participated. The academy gives refresher courses on skills for fighting both wildland and structural fires. There is also a focus on first aid and responding to hazardous materials.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Pickup truck engulfed in flames on Eureka's D Street

A pickup truck caught on fire around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday on D Street in Eureka, sending a huge amount of smoke into the sky. According to Humboldt Bay Fire, the driver noticed smoke coming from his truck and pulled over, avoiding other drivers between Fourth and Fifth Streets. Shortly after he got out, the truck was engulfed in flames.
EUREKA, CA
No lifeguards on duty at Sycamore Pool due to staffing shortages

CHICO, Calif. - The City of Chico said there will be no lifeguards on duty at Sycamore Pool due to staffing shortages. Chico Area Recreation District (CARD) provides lifeguards at the pool but is having a hard time hiring lifeguards this year. The City says if staffing allows and lifeguards...
CHICO, CA

