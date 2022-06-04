26th annual 3-on-3 tournament returns to Redding

CHICO, Calif. — — The Chico Police Dept. is Celebrating 150 years of service to the community next weekend. The department will be hosting a free community event at the Meriam Park Barn on Saturday, June 18th from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event will include live...
OROVILLE, Calif. - The Boys & Girls Clubs of the North Valley is planning to hold a fun event Friday filled with food, live music and more at the historic Oroville Inn. The event is called “Barrels, Bites & Bounty,” it’s set to take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
REDDING, Calif. — The City of Redding is closing down a portion Old Alturas Road on Thursday and Friday for utility work. It will take place between Browning Street and Victor Avenue from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. both days. Anyone driving in the area will be rerouted to...
With the closing of the first part of our salmon season, offshore anglers now have their sights set on Pacific halibut. And since Monday, there's been a slew of them coming over the rails for both the Eureka and Trinidad fleets. The Eureka boats have had a little tougher go on account of the abundance of black cod lurking on the halibut grounds. In some spots it's tough to get a bait to the bottom without it being eaten or mangled by the hungry cod. But when you find that spot where your baits can hit the bottom unmolested, it's been game on. Trinidad has been producing limits for the charters and private boats since salmon season closed. Most of the fish are coming straight out of the harbor in 250 to 300 feet of water. No monsters have been reported yet, with the average size right around 20 to 30 pounds. With fishable water in the forecast through at least Saturday, now's the time to get in on the action.
CHICO, Calif. - An early morning crash woke up neighbors in Chico. The crash happened just before 2 a.m. Thursday in Chico's Avenues neighborhood. A Subaru SUV crashed into a tree on West 8th Avenue near Arcadian Avenue. Neighbors said they hear a series of loud crashes as the SUV...
OROVILLE, Calif. - Camp Fire Survivor Teri Lindsay has been searching for stability since the 2018 Camp Fire destroyed everything she had. “It’s emotionally draining and it’s physically draining,” said Lindsay. “We had somewhat stability but it wasn’t really stability.”. She has been renting an...
ARCATA, Calif. — At around 12 p.m., officials received a report of a trailer fire on the 4,000 Block of Seidel Road in Arcata. Initial reports say the trailer was completely engulfed in flames, and the fire did start from inside the trailer. The cause of the fire is...
REDDING, Calif. — A person was hit by a vehicle after walking into traffic in Redding on Wednesday, June 8. The incident occurred near the east bound ramp of Highway 44, right outside of Shasta Regional Medical Center. Redding Police Department (RPD) said the person was originally in Shasta...
BELLA VISTA, Calif. - Firefighters are at the scene of residential structure fire in the Bella Vista area, CAL FIRE Shasta County said. The fire is on the 11000 block of Rebecca Lane. CAL FIRE said the fire to the main structure has been knocked down and the fire did...
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters extinguished a travel trailer that caught on fire early Tuesday morning, CAL FIRE Butte County said. At about 5:30 a.m., firefighters reported a fully-involved travel trailer in the area of Highway 70 and Cox Lane. Crews said the fire was knocked down at 5:54 a.m.
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Even with a rainy day, dozens came out to enjoy a pancake breakfast near the Honey Run Covered Bridge, Sunday. People have been enjoying their pancakes and sausages here at the bridge for 57 years, but ever since the Camp Fire, many here say this event means even more to them.
The Noyo Theatre has taken the movie viewing experience to the next level for patrons of drinking age with the opening of a 21-and-older club. Noyo owners Jeff and Lois Hoover have transformed one of their three screening rooms into a lounge where beer, wine and cider are available for purchase. Lois said, “We are excited about this.”
Paradise, California - Even though mortgage applications are down, California home prices keep rising, leaving many Bay Area shoppers unable to buy. Like Paradise, a town wiped off the map by the Camp Fire is now rising with home deals galore. Paradise is at the beginning of its own build...
EUREKA, Calif. — A Eureka man was arrested Friday in connection with a recent explosion at Bayshore Mall. The Eureka Police Department took 44-year-old Casey William Moore into custody on June 3 after officers found Moore in possession of explosive chemicals and homemade fuses. Moore reportedly set off an...
Humboldt, Calif. — CAL FIRE announced that the Humboldt-Del Norte unit is fully staffed just in time for an already demanding fire season. The last round of training at the Rehire Academy concluded on June 3, where more than 190 firefighters participated. The academy gives refresher courses on skills for fighting both wildland and structural fires. There is also a focus on first aid and responding to hazardous materials.
A pickup truck caught on fire around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday on D Street in Eureka, sending a huge amount of smoke into the sky. According to Humboldt Bay Fire, the driver noticed smoke coming from his truck and pulled over, avoiding other drivers between Fourth and Fifth Streets. Shortly after he got out, the truck was engulfed in flames.
CHICO, Calif. - The City of Chico said there will be no lifeguards on duty at Sycamore Pool due to staffing shortages. Chico Area Recreation District (CARD) provides lifeguards at the pool but is having a hard time hiring lifeguards this year. The City says if staffing allows and lifeguards...
RED BLUFF, Calif. — Police are asking for the public's help in locating missing woman Trina Micaela Baltazar, 41, of Red Bluff. The Red Bluff Police Department said Trina was last heard from by her daughter several months ago, however, she has not been heard from since. Trina was...
