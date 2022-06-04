More than 70 corgis and their owners met at Balmoral Castle to honor the Queen during the Platinum Jubilee

Dozens of corgis and their owners gathered on the front lawn of Balmoral Castle, the Scottish holiday home of the royal family in honor of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Saturday. Corgi owners like Graham and Zoe Walker posed with their pups in front of the castle for the event. The meet-up was organized by the Corgi Society of Scotland and the UK Corgi Club, The Independent reports.
Some dogs wore celebratory bandanas, like this pink "Party Time" accessory. Bradley and Hovis also wore bandanas, complete with the years of Queen Elizabeth II's reign and a cartoon corgi in a crown. The Union Jack, the national flag of the United Kingdom, was on display on this corgi's bandana. Owners of all ages, including 6-month-old Joy Stephen, attended the event with their corgis. Some owners held their dogs in the air for photo opportunities. The large group of pups and people convened for a group photo on the lawn of Balmoral. Read the original article on Insider
The Queen famously adores horse racing, but unfortunately has been given some very disappointing news about the upcoming Epsom Derby, which is set to take place on Saturday. It has been revealed that her Majesty’s only runner, Just Fine, was pulled out of racing. Just Fine had been entered to feature in the World Pool Northern Dancer Handicap, staged over the full Derby course and distance of one mile and four furlongs. However, it was removed at Thursday’s 48-hour declaration stage.
PRINCE Harry and Meghan told the Queen they never wanted to be on the Buckingham Palace balcony at her Platinum Jubilee, a pal claims amid Her Majesty's ban. However the Sussexes did insist on attending Her Majesty’s Thanksgiving Service. The Duke and Duchess say they will return for the...
ROYAL fans have all spotted the same thing as an 'uncomfortable' Prince Charles complained yesterday whilst standing in for the Queen. Upon arrival at the House of Parliament, Charles could be seen emerging from his car wearing his Admiral of the Fleet uniform. As the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall...
MEGHAN Markle broke down in TEARS as she gave an emotional goodbye to her most trusted staff, a Royal insider claims. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had to say farewell to some of their most trusted and loyal members of staff prior to their last Royal event in March 2020.
Brothers Prince William and Prince Harry—whose relationship has been strained for the better part of five years—will reunite face-to-face this week as Platinum Jubilee celebrations kick off. (The Sussexes are reportedly going to fly out imminently for the U.K.) And, according to an exclusive from The Mirror, the brothers are intentionally working to repair their rift, hoping for a drama-free weekend celebrating their beloved grandmother the Queen and her 70 years on the throne.
Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations seem to be a real family affair, with a bonus ... Her Majesty was finally introduced to her great-granddaughter, Lilibet. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle presented the Queen her namesake during a private lunch. Other royals were present. We don't know if Harry's brother, William was at the lunch, nor do we know if his dad, Charles, was present.
The Duchess of Sussex is soaking up sun near her California home. Meghan Markle spent the weekend watching her husband, Prince Harry, compete in another tournament with his team. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been spotted at the Santa Barbara Polo Club, which is located near their Montecito...
The Queen was seen looking emotional at the Platinum Jubilee celebration near Windsor Castle this evening, as a moving tribute was paid to Prince Philip who died last year. Her Majesty's granddaughter Lady Louise, daughter of Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, led the tribute, driving Philip's carriage around the arena during the emotional procession at the finale of the 'Gallop Through History' Platinum Jubilee event, which was staged by the Royal Windsor Horse Show.
PRINCE Harry and Meghan Markle are 'being forced to accept a downgrade' as they head to the UK for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, a Royal expert claims. Australian journalist Daniela Elser has said that a "more cynical mind" might consider the Sussexes are returning to the UK to "make nice just as the biggest royal PR event in a decade rolls around".
The Queen left the whole room in shock when she delivered a speech in Gaelic during a historic visit to Ireland in 2011, David Cameron has revealed. The former Prime Minster had joined Her Majesty and Irish Taoiseach Enda Kenny during a visit to Dublin Castle, which Prince Philip helped her to prepared for 'astutely'.
Prince Charles is getting a head start on the Platinum Jubilee party!. Queen Elizabeth's eldest son and heir, 73, surprised guests at a tea party hosted by The Prince's Foundation at Highgrove on Tuesday. The gathering, just ahead of the four days of events marking the monarch's Platinum Jubilee, was held as a way combat loneliness, with the local community getting together to enjoy live music, finger sandwiches and Highgrove prosecco.
The statement from Buckingham Palace read “After careful consideration, The Queen has decided…” to limit those on the Buckingham Palace balcony at Trooping the Colour to only working royals. But, according to the Star, via OK!, though the official statement read it was Her Majesty’s decision, it was actually two other senior royals who put their foot down for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s balcony exclusion—Prince Charles and Prince William.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have rejoined the royal family at Madame Tussauds to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.Waxwork figures of the main family members have received a black tie makeover in preparation for the event marking the monarch’s 70-year reign on June 5.The reunion at the London attraction brings the Sussexes back together publicly with the family for the first time since their move to the US in 2020.Meghan’s waxwork has been dressed in a red, caped Safiyaa gown, which she wore on one of her last royal engagements at the Mountbatten Festival of Music at the Royal...
The Queen's former aide became tearful as she was presented with the dress she wore at the Coronation after it was painstakingly restored to its former glory. Lady Rosemary Spencer-Churchill, 92, praised the 'unbelievable' transformation of the faded Norman Hartnell gown, which had laid in storage for decades and was badly damaged due to sun exposure.
Queen Elizabeth had just one companion with her when she made her first appearance of her Platinum Jubilee weekend: her first cousin Prince Edward, the Duke of Kent. The 96-year-old monarch appeared on the Buckingham Palace balcony on Thursday to take the official salute accompanied by the Duke of Kent, who was dressed in his military uniform. He also joined the bigger group of working royals when they came out onto the balcony later to watch the flypast by the Royal Air Force.
Prince Harry has been pictured at Buckingham Palace in a smart dark suit - after having to give up his military titles and uniform after stepping down as a working Royal. Harry leaving the spotlight meant he was stripped of his honorary royal titles including Honorary Air Commandant of RAF Honington in Suffolk and Commodore-in-Chief, Small Ships and Diving, Royal Naval Command.
A stunning diamond brooch the Queen gave to a duchess who stood in for her for a rehearsal of the Coronation has emerged for sale for £6,000. Lavinia Fitzalan-Howard, Duchess of Norfolk, doubled as Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey for the practice run as the new monarch was too poorly to attend.
