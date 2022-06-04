ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More than 70 corgis and their owners met at Balmoral Castle to honor the Queen during the Platinum Jubilee

By Gabi Stevenson
Insider
 3 days ago
More than 70 corgis and their owners gathered at Balmoral Castle in honor of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee on June 4, 2022.

Andrew Milligan/PA Images via Getty Images; Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Dozens of corgis and their owners gathered on the front lawn of Balmoral Castle, the Scottish holiday home of the royal family in honor of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Saturday.
Corgis met on the front lawn at Balmoral Castle during an event with the Corgi Society of Scotland to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee on June 4, 2022.

Andrew Milligan/PA Images via Getty Images

Corgi owners like Graham and Zoe Walker posed with their pups in front of the castle for the event. The meet-up was organized by the Corgi Society of Scotland and the UK Corgi Club, The Independent reports.
Graham and Zoe Walker with their corgi Arnie on the front lawn at Balmoral Castle during an event with the Corgi Society of Scotland to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee on June 4, 2022.

Andrew Milligan/PA Images via Getty Images

Some dogs wore celebratory bandanas, like this pink "Party Time" accessory.
A corgi walks through Balmoral Castle during an event with the Corgi Society of Scotland to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee on June 4, 2022.

Andrew Milligan/PA Images via Getty Images

Bradley and Hovis also wore bandanas, complete with the years of Queen Elizabeth II's reign and a cartoon corgi in a crown.
Corgis Bradley and Hovis at Balmoral Castle during an event with the Corgi Society of Scotland to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee on June 4, 2022.

Andrew Milligan/PA Images via Getty Images

The Union Jack, the national flag of the United Kingdom, was on display on this corgi's bandana.
A corgi with a Union Jack bandana at Balmoral Castle during an event with the Corgi Society of Scotland to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee on June 4, 2022.

Andrew Milligan/PA Images via Getty Images

Owners of all ages, including 6-month-old Joy Stephen, attended the event with their corgis.
6-month-old Joy Stephen with her corgi Marvin on the front lawn at Balmoral Castle during an event with the Corgi Society of Scotland to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee on June 4, 2022..

Andrew Milligan/PA Images via Getty Images

Some owners held their dogs in the air for photo opportunities.
Corgis and their owners posed on the front lawn of Balmoral Castle during an event with the Corgi Society of Scotland to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee on June 4, 2022.

Andrew Milligan/PA Images via Getty Images

The large group of pups and people convened for a group photo on the lawn of Balmoral.
More than 70 corgis posed on the front lawn at Balmoral Castle during an event with the Corgi Society of Scotland to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee on June 4, 2022.

Andrew Milligan/PA Images via Getty Images

#Balmoral Castle#Platinum Jubilee#The Castle#British Royal Family#Uk#Dog#The Uk Corgi Club#The Independent#Scottish#Getty Images Corgi#Getty Images Source
Insider

Insider

