Person shot dead in Homan Square

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO - A person was shot and killed Saturday afternoon in the Homan Square neighborhood on Chicago's...

fox32chicago.com

6 people shot, 2 fatally, Monday in Chicago

CHICAGO - Two people were killed and four others were wounded in shootings across Chicago Monday. A man was found shot to death inside a car early Monday in North Park on the Northwest Side. About 3:55 a.m., officers responding to a call of shots fired in the 3400 block...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man walking on sidewalk shot in groin in Washington Heights

CHICAGO - A 24-year-old man was shot in the groin while walking on a sidewalk early Tuesday in Washington Heights on the South Side. The man was walking in the 10100 block of South Aberdeen Street about 1:24 a.m. when he heard gunshots and felt pain, Chicago police said. A...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

14-year-old boy among 3 shot on Chicago's South Side: police

CHICAGO - A teenager and two adults were shot Tuesday afternoon in Chicago's Riverdale neighborhood. Around 3:30 p.m., police say the three victims were near a courtyard area in the 13000 block of South Champlain Avenue when an unknown offender approached. The offender pulled out a gun and fired shots,...
CHICAGO, IL
KFVS12

Man charged with first-degree murder for deadly shooting on I-55 near Chicago

CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - A man was charged in connection with a deadly shooting near Chicago. Joshua Concepcion, 19, of Chicago, was charged with first-degree murder. According to Illinois State Police, troopers responded to an expressway shooting on November 18, 2021 around 4:19 a.m. It happened on Interstate 55 northbound before the ramp to I-94 northbound, Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Residents on Chicago's northwest side concerned thieves using a machete to rob them

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man is going around robbing people, not with a gun but with a machete.The attacks are terrorizing people on the city's northwest side. So far, there have been eight machete robberies. CBS 2's Aasal Rezaei reports from Irving Park talking with investigators after this weekend's incidents.Chicago police are asking people to be on high alert after there was three more attacks this weekend. CPD confirmed it is the same man in all of the attacks, so far.The attacks have happened in Irving Park, Avondale and Logan Square. The latest happening just last night around 9:00 p.m. near...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

1 killed, 2 wounded in South Deering shooting

CHICAGO — A 40-year-old man was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting in South Deering Sunday night, according to police. Police said three people were sitting on a porch just after 8:50 p.m. in the 10300 block of South Calhoun Avenue when several gunmen wearing dark clothing approached and fired shots. A […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Girl, 3, shot by stray bullet while inside home on South Side

CHICAGO — A 3-year-old girl is hospitalized after she was hit by a stray bullet on the city’s South Side. The shooting happened in the 9800 block of S. Throop around 2:20 a.m. Monday. Police said the 3-year-old was inside a residence when two unknown men outside the home began firing shots into the home. […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man stabbed in Naperville LA Fitness locker room; police searching for attacker

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (CBS) -- A man is fighting for his life after he was stabbed inside a gym locker room in west suburban Naperville. It happened at an LA Fitness near Route 59 and 95th Street. According to the Naperville Police Department, shortly after 11 a.m. the victim confronted a man for going through his belongings in the locker room. The man then stabbed him several times before running away from the scene. He was seen running north from the gym. No arrests have been made, and police were searching for the attacker Sunday night. Officers with K-9 units were initially unsuccessful in finding the attacker. The stabber is described as a Black man in his 50s with a dark complexion, about 6 feet tall and about 175 pounds. He had short hair with some gray in it, black and gray facial hair and was last seen wearing a dark colored shirt and gray shorts, police said. He was armed with an unidentified weapon. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Naperville Police Department at (630)420-6666 and ask for investigations. 
NAPERVILLE, IL
fox32chicago.com

Steger woman, 45, killed after SUV strikes light pole on I-94

CHICAGO - A Steger woman is dead after her SUV crashed into a light pole late Monday night on Interstate 94, according to Illinois State Police. The 45-year-old woman was driving northbound on I-94 near 130th Street when her 2002 red Kia Sportage left the road and struck a light pole around 11:20 p.m., state police said.
STEGER, IL
wlip.com

Lake County Woman ID’ed As Victim of Cook County Murder-Suicide

(Wheeling, IL) Police in Cook County say a man shot and killed a Lake County woman, before turning the gun on himself. Officials say Travis Stephens and his girlfriend Ajah Barnes were arguing early Sunday morning, and had done damage to each other’s vehicles. That’s when Barnes, a Gurnee resident, began to walk away from Stephens’ Wheeling apartment…but the 37-year-old grabbed a firearm, shooting and killing the 26-year-old before taking his own life. The pair were assigned to the Great Lakes Naval Station in North Chicago, but neither lived on base. Officials say Wheeling Police and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (also known as NCIS) are continuing to look into the case.
COOK COUNTY, IL
thebharatexpressnews.com

Chicago cop shot dead in broad daylight; third policeman in a week

A Chicago police officer was shot and killed Sunday afternoon and is currently being treated at a local hospital. Chicago Police Department spokesman Tom Ahern told TBEN 32 the officer was shot around 2 p.m. on the south side of the city at the intersection of West 69th Street and South Wood Street.
CHICAGO, IL
