Orange County hosts Hurricane Expo to help prepare residents for hurricane season

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County hosted its Hurricane Expo on Saturday, just in time for the rainy season.

With the theme “Community Strong” the expo included tips on how to stay safe and prepared during the hurricane season.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

The event was held at West Orange High School and organized by Orange County Government and the Office of Emergency Management.

The event featured one-on-one meetings with emergency responders and safety vendors.

WATCH: Severe Weather Center 9 Special: ‘Calm Before the Storm’

Visitors were given safety tips on how to survive a hurricane.

Organizers also gave out free preparedness items and other hurricane supplies.

READ: What is the Loop Current; will it make hurricane season worse this year?

©2022 Cox Media Group