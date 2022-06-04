ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Orange County hosts Hurricane Expo to help prepare residents for hurricane season

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mopUy_0g0g8Mk300

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County hosted its Hurricane Expo on Saturday, just in time for the rainy season.

With the theme “Community Strong” the expo included tips on how to stay safe and prepared during the hurricane season.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

The event was held at West Orange High School and organized by Orange County Government and the Office of Emergency Management.

The event featured one-on-one meetings with emergency responders and safety vendors.

WATCH: Severe Weather Center 9 Special: ‘Calm Before the Storm’

Visitors were given safety tips on how to survive a hurricane.

Organizers also gave out free preparedness items and other hurricane supplies.

READ: What is the Loop Current; will it make hurricane season worse this year?

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
click orlando

Central Florida forecast: H-O-T and not as many storms

ORLANDO, Fla. – We will pinpoint the chance for a few scattered afternoon storms in time for the drive home on Tuesday. We will not see as many strong storms as we did on Monday, however. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. Expect a 40% coverage...
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
County
Orange County, FL
Orange County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
click orlando

Orlando Health seeks help finding family of patient, identifying another

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orlando Health is looking for information to help identify the family of one patient and the name of another patient. The two patients are at Orlando Health Regional Medical Center, hospital officials said. [TRENDING: Disney Dreams bids farewell to Port Canaveral | 1 dead after...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued in Brevard

Severe weather alerts are in effect Monday afternoon for parts of Central Florida. According to WESH 2's Tony Mainolfi, the culprit for today's active weather is an upper low across northern Florida. Storms will die down after sunset as the instability lower and this feature lifts away. This storm is...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Preparedness#Hurricanes#County Government#Hurricane Seasons#West Orange High School#The Loop Current#Cox Media Group
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orange County to debate rent control as affordability crisis worsens

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — After months of anticipation, Orange County commissioners will meet Tuesday to decide whether or not rent control should be on November’s ballot. The initiative, proposed by Commissioner Emily Bonilla, would cap rent increases at 5% next year – about an $85 increase for the average one-bedroom apartment – for any landlord that owns more than four units. It would not apply to so-called “luxury” housing units, though how the Florida government defines them is out of touch with the modern cost of housing.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
click orlando

LIVE RADAR: Storms pop up in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing sea breeze storms Monday across Central Florida. There’s a 60% coverage of rain, with some storms containing gusty winds, heavy rain and lightning. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!) | PINPOINT ON THE GO: Get weather text alerts]. We...
FLORIDA STATE
orlandoweekly.com

Rent affordability study warns against declaring state of emergency over Orange County housing

While we all know rent in Orlando is too damn high, a recent study warned Orange County commissioners against doing much of anything about it. G.A.I Consultants released a 54-page report last week that said Orange County's rent affordability problem might not rise to the level of an emergency, that focusing on those most affected fails to see the scope of the overall crisis, and that fixing the problem of high rents through government action might have unforeseen effects.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
flaglerlive.com

SunRail and Central Florida Zoo Launch ‘Choo-Choo to the Zoo’

SunRail and the Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens announced the launch of CHOO-CHOO TO THE ZOO Friday, June 3, a partnership that will offer children, families, and animal lovers of all ages a fun way to visit the zoo this summer, without the use (or expense) of driving a car to the popular Seminole County destination.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
multihousingnews.com

Snell Properties Acquires Orlando Community for $106M

This marks the company's third investment in the central Florida market. Snell Properties has expanded its central Florida footprint with the acquisition of a 233-unit apartment community in downtown Orlando, Fla. The company acquired Citi Tower for $106 million from an undisclosed seller that was represented by Walker & Dunlop’s Brian Moulder and Chris Chadbourne. According to Yardi Matrix data, the previous owner was Summa Development Group.
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
94K+
Followers
106K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy