Boston, MA

Matt Barnes’ MRI shows some fluid in shoulder, Boston Red Sox hopeful he’ll return from IL around when he's eligible

By Christopher Smith
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 3 days ago
OAKLAND, Calif. — Matt Barnes underwent an MRI on his right shoulder and it showed “a little bit of fluid,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said. “Nothing out of the ordinary,” Cora added. Boston placed Barnes on the 15-day injured list Wednesday due to right...

