Gorgeous George steals the show! Eight-year-old Prince belts out Sweet Caroline as William, Kate and Charlotte join the nation and sing along to star-studded Platinum Party at Buckingham Palace

By Stephanie Linning For Mailonline
 3 days ago

Prince George got into the celebratory spirit as he sung along to Sweet Caroline during the Queen's Platinum Party at Buckingham Palace.

The eight-year-old royal belted out the lyrics as Sir Rod Stewart performed on stage in one of many adorable moments at the star-studded concert.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte, seven, joined the nation in singing along to acts including Alicia Keys, Duran Duran and Craig David.

George, who earlier today made a surprise visit to Cardiff with his parents and sister, appeared in excellent spirits as he laughed and joked with his father in the Royal Box.

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, Zara and Mike Tindall and Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice and their husbands were also in attendance.

Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex, who earlier today carried out engagements in Northern Ireland, also watched on from the stands, along with their children Lady Louise Windsor, 18, and James, Viscount Severn, 14.

Princess Anne, who today attended the Epsom Derby with her children and their respective partners, took her seat next to her husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence.

The Queen's eldest grandchild Peter Phillips brought along his daughters Savannah, 12, and Isla, 11, who waved flags as the concert got underway.

The Royal Family turned out to show their support for the Queen as she celebrates 70 years on the throne. While she was forced to miss out amid ongoing health struggles, she still managed to steal the show by starring opposite a computer generated Paddington Bear in a hilarious sketch to open the concert.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle did not attend the concert in person, and instead are believed to have watched the event in Windsor with the Queen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V6Ts0_0g0g7ttX00
Prince George got into the celebratory spirit as he sung along to Sweet Caroline during the Queen 's Platinum Party at Buckingham Palace
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lUudq_0g0g7ttX00
Kate Middleton sung along to one of the performances as the concert got underway at Buckingham Palace on Saturday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wqtBm_0g0g7ttX00
Sir Rod Stewart performed Sweet Caroline at the Platinum Party at Buckingham Palace on Saturday night
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fY1G3_0g0g7ttX00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ki9vZ_0g0g7ttX00
Seven-year-old Princess Charlotte looked delighted and pulled faces as she took her seat next to her big brother George 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KojkZ_0g0g7ttX00
The Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte waved their flags as they sung along to some of the performers
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VZbeO_0g0g7ttX00
Prince William, 39, and Kate Middleton, 40, brought along their two eldest children as the Royal Family turned out in force for the historic concert in London
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bAzD4_0g0g7ttX00
Prince Edward was joined by his daughter Lady Louise Windsor at the Buckingham Palace party on Saturday night
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EHMLg_0g0g7ttX00
Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie and their husbands joined members of the Royal Family at the star-studded concert 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pURXZ_0g0g7ttX00
Sophie Wessex, elegant in a white eyelet dress, took her seat next to Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence and Princess Anne
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03gnMP_0g0g7ttX00
Prince George looked delighted as he watched the concert with his father the Duke of Cambridge 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GzOpM_0g0g7ttX00
The Duchess of Cambridge leaned across to speak to her children as the concert got underway outside the palace
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JJ44S_0g0g7ttX00
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their family, centre, led the royal arrivals at the Platinum Party at the palace
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UvjWi_0g0g7ttX00
The  Duchess of Cambridge chuckled at the opening monologue as the concert got underway at the Platinum Party
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PCpdq_0g0g7ttX00
The Duchess of Cambridge sits with daughter Princess Charlotte in the front row of the royal box for the Platinum Party at the Palace for the Queen's 70th anniversary celebrations
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VZn8t_0g0g7ttX00
The Duchess of Cornwall, the Prince of Wales and the Princess Royal attend the Platinum Party at the Palace
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oAyH0_0g0g7ttX00
Sophie Wessex and her children James, Viscount Severn, and Lady Louise Windsor took their seats at the palace party 

The Queen brought the house down when she was joined for a cream tea by Paddington.

For the 2012 Olympic opening ceremony, James Bond famously made an appearance with the Queen - and now it was the turn of everyone's favourite Peruvian bear - who was filmed alongside the monarch.

The Queen revealed she shares Paddington's love of marmalade sandwiches and keeps an emergency stash in her trademark handbag.

The film was shown as the star-studded party in the shadow of Buckingham Palace began, and the Queen and her furry guest had a novel way of introducing the first act - tapping out the beat of Queen's We Will Rock You on China teacups.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who earlier made a surprise visit to Cardiff Castle with their parents for a Jubilee event, sat in the front row of the royal box for the concert, alongside the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall.

Members of the Royal Family joined them in the VIP seats, as did politicians including Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Queen + Adam Lambert have delivered an electric opening to the BBC's Platinum Party at the Palace concert with a selection of classic hit songs.

American singer Lambert, 40, took to the stage dressed in a black and gold embellished coat to continue the beat alongside the Royal military band.

The rock band's guitarist Brian May made another memorable entrance on stage by being raised from beneath the stage while shredding on his guitar.

May created a classic moment 20 years ago, during the 2002 Golden Jubilee celebrations, when he performed God Save The Queen on Buckingham Palace's roof.

The Queen has delighted millions of viewers by appearing in a surprise comic sketch with Paddington Bear to kick-start the Jubilee concert. Pictured: Queen Elizabeth II and Paddington Bear having cream tea and a marmalade at Buckingham Palace
Party of two: The Queen performed a skit for the BBC's Platinum Party at the Palace, where she and Paddington Bear chatted before she tapped along to 'We Will Rock You' by Queen to kick start the party and star-studded concert this evening
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f2hZe_0g0g7ttX00
The bear congratulated the Queen on her reign of 70 years, saying: 'Happy Jubilee Ma'am. And thank you. For everything.'
In a pre-recorded segment, Padding and Her Majesty were pictured sharing a marmalade sandwich at Buckingham Palace

The rock group also performed Don't Stop Me Now to a crowd of cheering fans as multi-coloured lights flashed across the stage.

Princess Charlotte and Prince George were also seen waving their Union Jack flags along to the song We Are The Champions as they sat in the Royal Box at the front in between their parents.

They were followed by Jax Jones who opened his set with his song You Don't Know Me while sitting in a bed, which he previously said was in tribute to people making music from their bedrooms.

Behind him was a mock-up English Heritage blue plaque on a screen which read: 'Jax Jones Bedroom Producer SE23 lives here.'

He then introduced rapper Stefflon Don, singer Mabel and musician John Newman - who joined him for different songs.

Elbow followed up with a performance of One Day Like This alongside the Citizens of the World Choir, before Ashley Banjo and his dance troupe Diversity took to the stage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qd0zV_0g0g7ttX00
Prince Charles, right, addresses the crowd as he appears on stage with Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, during the Platinum Jubilee concert
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2543WV_0g0g7ttX00
Prince William tonight said the need to 'protect and restore' our planet has never been 'more urgent' as he paid tribute to the Queen during an environment-themed speech in front of Buckingham Palace for the Jubilee concert
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FhBnN_0g0g7ttX00
Images of flowers and greenery were projected onto Buckingham Palace during the Prince William and Sir David Attenborough's segment on the environment
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PXlvg_0g0g7ttX00
The crowds heard archive recordings of the Queen speaking about the future of the planet in 1989 during her Christmas Message: 'The future of all life on earth depends on how we behave towards one another and how we treat the plants and animals that share our world with us'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=079T40_0g0g7ttX00
Duran Duran performs during the Platinum Party at the Palace in front of Buckingham Palace, London, on day three of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14yFX0_0g0g7ttX00
Upbeat: The all-female cast of Six, which follows the stories of Henry VIII's six ex-wives, took over with a dramatic performance of the pop track Ex Wives
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WNXah_0g0g7ttX00
Fabulous: The Supremes singer, 78, kicked off her performance with a rendition of Chain Reaction, which she sang backed-up by a talented choir
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MUxUf_0g0g7ttX00
Honour: In a sweet tribute to the Queen's 70-year reign, Diana also belted out Thank You while the words flashed on the giant screen behind her and the crowds eagerly waved their Union Jacks in the air
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iJD9W_0g0g7ttX00
Wow! The biggest highlight of the three-hour concert was Diana Ross, who took to the stage in an incredible black and white tulle gown at Buckingham Palace to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c3Ewm_0g0g7ttX00
Mike Tindall, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Zara Tindall, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge and Prince George of Cambridge wave their Union Jack flags during the Platinum Party on Saturday night 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vbXKO_0g0g7ttX00
Buckingham Palace was lit up in the Union Jack as drones spelt out 'Thank you Ma'am' above the landmark 

They delivered an energetic routine to a number of British songs popular throughout the Queen's reign.

Moving from the sixties to the songs of today, the group danced to The Beatles' She Loves You, the Bee Gees' Night Fever and David Bowie's Let's Dance.

They then danced to the Spice Girls' Spice Up Your Life, One Direction's What Makes You Beautiful and Stormzy's Big For Your Boots.

Derby Day was missing the Queen, who has suffered a recurrence of her mobility problems, but her granddaughter Zara Phillips, who joined her family including the Princess Royal at the Epsom Racecourse, said the monarch would have watched at home in her 'comfy clothes'.

As well as the musical performances, which also saw Supremes singer Diana Ross take to the stage, as well as the cast of the musical Six, some 22,000 people heard live speeches by the Prince of Wales and Prince William, who both paid tribute to Her Majesty.

Prince Charles used his speech to pay tribute to what he described as his mother's 'lifetime of selfless service', adding that: 'Your family now spans four generations. You are our Head of State. And you are also our mother.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TPsZ7_0g0g7ttX00
The Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and the Duke of Cambridge led the royal arrivals tonight
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XpCet_0g0g7ttX00
Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries and Home Secretary Priti Patel smile and take photos as they take their seats outside Buckingham Palace for a star-studded concert tonight
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W3IRg_0g0g7ttX00
Wales's First Minister Mark Drakeford and wife Clare, are pictured in front of Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria as they wait for the Platinum Party at the Palace staged in front of Buckingham Palace
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1prk4n_0g0g7ttX00
The royals waved flags as they led the thousands-strong crowd getting ready to watch the Platinum Party at the Palace
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mWVAg_0g0g7ttX00
Princess Charlotte and Prince George were seated between their parents William and Kate at the palace concert  

He referenced the late Prince Philip, saying: 'Your 'strength and stay' is much missed this evening, but I am sure he is here in spirit … My Papa would have enjoyed the show and joined us wholeheartedly in celebrating all you continue to do for your country and your people.'

He then called on the crowd to cheer loudly enough that Her Majesty might hear them in some 20 miles away in Windsor, where she was watching the concert broadcast.

Meanwhile, Prince William used his speech to talk about the environment, and the urgency that is needed to solve climate change, saying the 'pressing need to protect and restore our planet has never been more urgent'.

He added: 'Tonight has been full of such optimism and joy – and there is hope. Together, if we harness the very best of humankind, and restore our planet, we will protect it for our children, for our grandchildren and for future generations to come.'

The concert came at the end of a busy day that saw the royal family travel around the country joining people celebrating the Queen's 70-year reign.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LAXJj_0g0g7ttX00
The BBC 's Party In The Palace kicked off with a spectacular appearance from Adam Lambert and Queen on Saturday night
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZkFfp_0g0g7ttX00
Sam Ryder performing during the Platinum Party at the Palace staged in front of Buckingham Palace, London, on Friday

Known for her quick wit and seeing the amusing side of situations, it probably did not take long to persuade the head of state to take part in the filming with Paddington.

Taylor told Sky News: 'This is a wonderful occasion, to do this for this incredible woman that's been there all of our lives.'

He added: 'She's kind of the wallpaper of our lives in the nicest way - she's just always been there like a rock through all the miserable times, all the good times.'

And he cheekily said: 'Sorry for nicking your name.'

May said: 'She's extraordinary whether you approve of her or not, you cannot but help but admire this woman, who's done her job so incredibly well for so long, with such dignity and aplomb.'

Queen + Adam Lambert kicked off the show in true rock fashion and had the crowed clapping in unison as they played hits like Don't Stop Me Now and We Are The Champions and at one point all the royals waving union flags.

With Boris Johnson watching comic Lee Mack could not resist a reference to the partygate scandal that has dogged the Prime Minister.

He told the crowds: 'We are here right outside the gates of Buckingham Palace for the party of a lifetime. And I tell you what, finally you can say the words 'party' and 'gate' - and it's a positive.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WYw0A_0g0g7ttX00
Incredible start: People gather along The Mall for the Platinum Party At The Palace concert outside Buckingham Palace
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sezBk_0g0g7ttX00
Buzzing atmosphere: Crowd arriving before the start of the Platinum Party at the Palace in the front of Buckingham Palace
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fi6db_0g0g7ttX00
Excited ticket-holders queued for up to 12 hours before tonight's star-studded Platinum Party at the Palace, enjoying a festive atmosphere despite the long wait. Pictured: The crowd arriving before the start of the Platinum Party at the Palace
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HLJWH_0g0g7ttX00
Members of the public on The Mall before the start of the Platinum Party at the Palace in front of Buckingham Palace, London
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14E7kM_0g0g7ttX00
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie Johnson are pictured arriving at the BBC's Platinum Party for the Palace as part of the Queen's celebrations for 70 years on the throne

Queen opens Platinum Party at the Palace with hilarious sketch sharing a marmalade sandwich with Paddington Bear before the pair tap their teacups to the tune of We Will Rock You to get the music underway

The Queen has delighted millions of viewers by appearing in a surprise comic sketch with Paddington Bear to kick-start the Jubilee concert.

The monarch and the famous bear - both much loved British institutions - tapped out the beat of the We Will Rock You anthem together on china teacups using silver spoons as a unique way of getting the celebrations under way.

The concert is the highlight of the third day of public events to mark the 96-year-old monarch's record-breaking Platinum Jubilee with 22,000 people in attendance outside Buckingham Palace.

Motown legend Diana Ross, performing for the first time in Britain in 15 years, is a star attraction at the event, which is being held on a purpose-built 360-degree stage outside the queen's central London residence.

With the special, secretly-pre-recorded humorous two-and-a-half-minute sequence played at the start of the televised BBC's Platinum Party at the Palace, the unlikely duo set the rhythm for opening act Queen + Adam Lambert - who joined in on the main stage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xtdjy_0g0g7ttX00
The Queen has delighted millions of viewers by appearing in a surprise comic sketch with Paddington Bear to kick-start the Jubilee concert. Pictured: Queen Elizabeth II and Paddington Bear having cream tea and a marmalade at Buckingham Palace
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RlxB3_0g0g7ttX00
Party of two: The Queen performed a skit for the BBC's Platinum Party at the Palace, where she and Paddington Bear chatted before she tapped along to 'We Will Rock You' by Queen to kick start the party and star-studded concert this evening
The bear congratulated the Queen on her reign of 70 years, saying: 'Happy Jubilee Ma'am. And thank you. For everything.'

Elizabeth II and the digitally animated character met for a chaotic cream tea at 'Buckingham Palace' in the footage, with the Queen revealing she shares Paddington's love of marmalade sandwiches and keeps an emergency stash in her trademark handbag.

The duffle-coat wearing bear showed the Queen how he ensured he always had his favourite treat on him just in case, lifting up his red hat to reveal his snack.

The Queen responded by revealing 'So do I' before opening her bag and declaring 'I keep mine in here' to show her very own ready-made supply of the bread and orange preserve staple.

Accident-prone Paddington was shown causing mayhem by accidentally depriving the understanding sovereign of another cup of tea and spraying cream from a chocolate eclair over a Palace Footman.

The bear from deepest darkest Peru congratulated the Queen on her reign of 70 years, saying: 'Happy Jubilee Ma'am. And thank you. For everything.'

The modest Queen replied: 'That's very kind.'

It brought back memories of the Queen's James Bond skit for the London 2012 Olympic opening ceremony, when the monarch met 007, played by Daniel Craig, and then appeared to parachute into the stadium, with the help of a body double.

Paddington and the Queen were pictured sat opposite each other in ornate chair at a table, laid for afternoon tea, covered with a white linen cloth in an opulent room.

Buckingham Palace said the Queen felt the opportunity to invite Paddington to tea was 'too fun to miss'.

The Palace said: 'Her Majesty is well known for her sense of humour, so it should be no surprise that she decided to take part in tonight's sketch.

'There was an interest in the filming and animation process and the opportunity to invite a famous bear to tea was just too much fun to miss.

'While The Queen may not be attending the concert in person, she was very keen that people understood how much it meant to her and that all those watching had a great time.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d1MrK_0g0g7ttX00
In a pre-recorded segment, Padding and Her Majesty were pictured sharing a marmalade sandwich at Buckingham Palace
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d0UO2_0g0g7ttX00
Adam Lambert, center, from the band Queen performs with the Royal Marine drummers at the Platinum Jubilee concert
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TJ0x7_0g0g7ttX00
Adam Lambert, center, from the band Queen performs with the Royal Marine drummers at the Platinum Jubilee concert
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K4YeA_0g0g7ttX00
Adam Lambert performing during the Platinum Party at the Palace staged in front of Buckingham Palace, London on day three
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rZlTw_0g0g7ttX00
Singer Sam Ryder, who came second in the Eurovision contest, wore a Union Jack jumpsuit as he sang 'Spaceman' to cheers from the crowd.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06ebpa_0g0g7ttX00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GcvxK_0g0g7ttX00
Sir Rod Stewart, wearing a yellow suit, sang 'Sweet Caroline' as the joyous crowd waved their flags and cheered
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O4oyo_0g0g7ttX00
Pictured: Andrew Lloyd Webber (left) and Lin-Manuel Miranda performing during the Platinum Party at the Palace
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MdjdI_0g0g7ttX00
Stefflon Don performs during the Platinum Party at the Palace staged in front of Buckingham Palace, London
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PmjL8_0g0g7ttX00
In synch: Diversity performing in front of Buckingham Palace, London on day three of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bStci_0g0g7ttX00
Through the ages: Diversity performing during the Platinum Party at the Palace staged in front of Buckingham Palace
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1imjHC_0g0g7ttX00
Soaking up the atmosphere: Guy Garvey of the band Elbow performs at the Platinum Party at Buckingham Palace on June 4
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mdb5I_0g0g7ttX00
Mabel, center, performs at the Platinum Jubilee concert taking place in front of Buckingham Palace, London
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48mMK4_0g0g7ttX00
Fireworks: Jax Jones performs at the Platinum Jubilee concert taking place in front of Buckingham Palace
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MPUUx_0g0g7ttX00
A look at what's coming: Nile Rodgers took fans behind-the-scenes of the the Queen 's Platinum Jubilee Party on Saturday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TViPO_0g0g7ttX00
Job done: Brian May leaves the stage at the Platinum Jubilee concert taking place in front of Buckingham Palace, London
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=316XTr_0g0g7ttX00
Rock and Roll Legend: Queen's guitarist Brian May performs at the Platinum Party at Buckingham Palace on Saturday night
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09ALl4_0g0g7ttX00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KAvj8_0g0g7ttX00

The film was kept under wraps for several months by Buckingham Palace, BBC Studios and Heyday Films/StudioCanal.

Actor Ben Whishaw voice Paddington, just as he did in the hit movies of the children's story.

Those involved in the film, which was actually shot at Windsor Castle, praised the Queen's wit and warmth during the process, saying she shone and put them all at ease.

Excited ticket holders queue for up to 12 hours ahead of star-studded Party at the Palace TONIGHT

Excited ticket-holders have queued for up to 12 hours before tonight's star-studded Platinum Party at the Palace, enjoying a festive atmosphere despite the long wait.

Many in the long line of people couldn't wait for the party to start as they wore Union Jack hats, waistcoats and dresses in the Green Park sunshine near Buckingham Palace.

The front-runners in the buzzing crowd of fans were Gerry and Mandy Haines from Hornchurch, Essex, who raced to the front of the 15,000-strong queue at 7.30am.

'We want to see Queen and Adam Lambert, the opening act,' said Gerry, 65. 'We'd also like to see the other Queen of course, but I don't think she'll be there tonight.'

Added Mandy, 48, wearing a 'Bri-Army' T-shirt: 'I love Queen and Brian May, but I also love the real Queen, she's done a great job all these years and we're overjoyed to be here to celebrate.'

As she spoke, Queen could be heard rehearsing in the background, with the strains of We Will Rock You clearly discernible more than 100 yards away.

Samantha Gee, 16, from Folkestone, Kent arrived about 10am – six hours before the crowd were allowed through to their seats at the open-air event.

'I'm a massive fan of Queen and Adam Lambert but I just wanted to be here really,' she told MailOnline.

The free tickets for the event were given to 22,000 lucky ballot winners, including 5,000 key workers.

One couple there several hours ahead of the event was David Hitchins and his wife, from Guildford in Surrey.

Mr Hitchins, a contractor, said: 'I was gifted two tickets after I raised over £25,000 for the NHS. We're so excited to be here and I'm very proud of what I've achieved.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28b1j2_0g0g7ttX00
Teenager Samantha Gee arrived six hours before the gates are due to open, having travelled all the way from Folkestone
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xldbm_0g0g7ttX00
Pictured: Paul and Sam Hacquoil of Newquay, Cornwall, arrived at 10am and described it as 'a once in a lifetime' experience 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gcNYP_0g0g7ttX00
Keen: Gerry and Mandy Haines (pictured) from Hornchurch, Essex, raced to the front of the 15,000-strong queue at 7.30am 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yPoYt_0g0g7ttX00
Pictured: Members of the public in Green Park before the Platinum Party at the Palace in the front of Buckingham Palace
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lVHHQ_0g0g7ttX00
Excited crowds: Members of the public gather on The Mall ahead of the Platinum Party at the Palace on Saturday evening

Also waiting was Shane, 32, originally from Austin, Texas, who has been living in London for nearly four-and-a-half years.

He said being here and living in London over the Queen's Jubilee is a 'once-in-a-lifetime' experience.

He said: 'Being from America this is something totally different - we would never get this. It feels like a country-wide holiday and to have such a sense of community in such a big place, it's just incredible to embrace this moment.'

Jubilee partygoers Mandy and Malcolm Tipple said they travelled from their home in Lincolnshire for Party at the Palace because they wanted to celebrate being British.

The couple wore Union Jack flags and matching face paint for the Buckingham Palace concert.

Mr Tipple, 65, said: 'It's fantastic. I'm ex-military and I've followed the Queen all my life.'

Mrs Tipple, 59, added: 'I'm just proud to be British, so to be here for this is a dream come true.'

Lucy Morris, 39, and her son Lucas Wainwright, 14, travelled from Durham in north-east England for Party at the Palace - which the teenager described as 'the best thing of my life'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UQF6a_0g0g7ttX00
British Eurovision star Sam Ryder rehearsing outside Buckingham Palace ahead of the BBC's Party at the Palace concert

Lucas, who had swapped his prosthetic leg to a 'Jubilee-style leg' patterned with Union Jacks for the occasion, said: 'It's an honour to be here.

'I'm looking forward to seeing the royals come out.

'They're connected to God, they're here to lead us as a country, as a nation. I think that's very important.'

Paying homage to the rock band Queen, who will be performing at the concert, Ms Morris said: 'He's hoping to see the Queen, whereas I'm hoping to see the other Queen.'

Future kings the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge were planning to take to the stage to pay public tributes to the Queen during the three-hour concert.

Diana Ross, Queen + Adam Lambert, Alicia Keys, Hans Zimmer, George Ezra, and Eurovision 2022 runner-up Sam Ryder were among the celebrity acts preparing to entertain the live crowd and a television audience of millions.

Denise Holdsworth, 57, from Bradford, W. Yorks said George Ezra was the big attraction for her, but added: 'It will be lovely to see Prince William as well.'

George Ezra has tweeted ahead of his performance this evening, writing: 'Here's something I never imagined myself saying... I'm playing at Buckingham Palace tonight for the Queen's Jubilee!!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28GAzM_0g0g7ttX00
Excited ticket-holders queued for up to 12 hours before tonight's star-studded Platinum Party at the Palace and enjoyed a festive atmosphere despite the huge snaking queues full of expectant fans hoping for a once-in-a-lifetime show this evening
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K2Aai_0g0g7ttX00
Revellers arrive at The Mall to attend the jubilee concerts which will be held outside Buckingham Palace as part of the four day platinum jubilee celebrations

'[T]une in to Platinum Party at the Palace from 7.30pm on BBC One for a huge evening of music and celebrations'.

Samantha Short, 43 from Gloucester said: 'It's just amazing to be here on such a special occasion. Even the queueing has been enjoyable, with everybody laughing a joking – the party's already started!'

Both women were wearing Union Jack dresses and met in the queue for the event, which snaked throughout the park as far as Green Park Tube station.

Paul and Sam Hacquoil from Newquay, Cornwall, were also among the early birds, arriving at 10am.

Hospitality executive Paul, 50, said: 'We wouldn't have missed this event for the world – it's once in a lifetime.'

Sam, 54, a property services manager, added: 'The atmosphere is amazing and I'm really looking forward to seeing William and Kate.'

Fabricator John Jackson, 61 from Sheffield, said he'd been on 'Cloud Nine' since hearing that he and his wife Nerys had won tickets.

'I was so made up when we got the email,' he said. 'It's like a fairytale.'

Comments / 13

