ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Real Madrid's Carlo Ancelotti is the only manager to win four European Cups and all five major league titles, yet he's not held as highly as Fergie and Pep Guardiola... so, why does the ex-Milan, Bayern, PSG and Chelsea boss still have critics?

By Jack Bezants for MailOnline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

It's staggering now, but back in February there were reports in Spain that Real Madrid president Florentino Perez was toying with the idea of sacking Carlo Ancelotti.

A stunning solo goal from Kylian Mbappe handed Real a 1-0 defeat in the first leg of their last-16 tie against Paris Saint-Germain and, according to Sport, Perez was dismayed the defensive set-up Ancelotti oversaw.

It got worse before it got better in the Champions League. Mbappe scored again in the return leg before Karim Benzema sprang into life, scoring a hat-trick in the second half as PSG wilted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zKnVv_0g0g7kCE00
Carlo Ancelotti won his fourth Champions League title when Real Madrid beat Liverpool 1-0
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q0mzw_0g0g7kCE00
There were reports earlier this year that Real president Florentino Perez (pictured with Ancelotti) wanted to sack him as manager after they were defeated by PSG 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=075Xca_0g0g7kCE00
Now, after a LaLiga and Champions League double, Ancelotti's stock has never been higher

TOP CL WINNING MANAGERS

4 - Carlo Ancelotti

3 - Bob Paisley, Zinedine Zidane

2 - Sir Alex Ferguson, Pep Guardiola, Jose Mourinho, Brian Clough and 13 others

It would be the first result in Europe's elite club competition this season that just gave that feeling that Real's name is on the trophy. Storming comebacks against Chelsea and Manchester City would follow before victory against Liverpool.

Of course, any team needs luck on their side to win the Champions League but if you've also got Ancelotti in your corner, the chances are good that you'll win Europe's major tournament.

Saturday's triumph also took Ancelotti to a tally of four Champions League titles to his name, above Real hero Zinedine Zidane and Liverpool legend Bob Paisley. It was his second with Real after lifting two with AC Milan.

How glad Perez must be that he didn't swing the axe back in February.

'Ancelotti’s best quality is his temperament and I saw it for seven years,' Paul Clement, Ancelotti's No 2 in his first spell at Madrid, told talkSPORT.

'It suits the big clubs because they don’t need anymore pressure. It’s his strength, it's a special part of his character.'

On top of the four Champions League titles, this year's LaLiga triumph with Real marked Ancelotti's fifth league triumph of his career and remarkably, he is the only coach to win the league in all of Europe's five major divisions. Titles with Milan, Chelsea, PSG and Bayern Munich preceded this year's with Real.

Real set up defensively in Saturday's final, soaking up pressure from Liverpool and backing themselves to nick a goal when a chance fell their way at the Stade de France, which is precisely what happened.

'Looking back, people said PSG were unlucky, Chelsea were unlucky, Manchester City were unlucky,' Ancelotti told reporters. 'This was practically the only game where people thought we were more or less on the same level.

'I think it helped that Liverpool were easier to decipher than the others, because they have a very clear identity and we could prepare the way that we did. We knew what strategy to take - don’t give them space behind the defence to run into.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bCnnM_0g0g7kCE00
Ancelotti has won twice as many Champions Leagues as Pep Guardiola but the Manchester City manager is held in higher regard than the Italian
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EELQX_0g0g7kCE00
Sir Alex Ferguson is also widely considered as a more esteemed coach than Ancelotti is 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VMzH9_0g0g7kCE00
Ancelotti also won his first LaLiga title this season in his second spell at Real Madrid

And yet in the pantheon of all-time great managers, Ancelotti is seldom mentioned in the same breath as the likes of Sir Alex Ferguson and Pep Guardiola, even though he's won as many Champions Leagues individually as those two combined. Perhaps even Jurgen Klopp has a higher standing on the continent.

Ferguson was a relentless winner, even if United's European record is marginally unflattering for a 27-year reign. He lifted the league 13 times, won an incredible treble in 1999 and oversaw the development of an array of world class players from Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney, Roy Keane and David Beckham.

Guardiola, of course, has revolutionised how everyone interprets football with the style of play he first, and most successfully, introduced at Barcelona.

But then there is Ancelotti who, over the course of a 20-year coaching career, is far more than a great survivor. He defeated Ferguson's United on the way to Champions League victory in 2007 and overcame Guardiola's City this season in the same semi-final stage.

At PSG, Ancelotti won Ligue 1 in 2013 and in Germany with Bayern Munich, he lifted the Bundesliga in 2017. He then had two trophyless spells with Napoli and Everton, although he did lead the Toffees to their first win at Anfield against fierce rivals Liverpool in February 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z3u9M_0g0g7kCE00
The Italian won two Champions Leagues with AC Milan back in 2003 and 2007 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mcFe0_0g0g7kCE00
He has won the title in all the big five leagues, including with Chelsea (left) and PSG (right)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1clCJ5_0g0g7kCE00

It will be fascinating to see where Real go from here. They very publicly missed out on signing Mbappe this summer, who surprisingly U-turned and signed a new three-year deal to remain at PSG. Erling Haaland, another target, has joined City from Borussia Dortmund.

But Real will recruit from a position of supreme strength with two major trophies in the bag.

He has another two years remaining on his deal and so long as Perez stays patient - and this season could well have taught him how patience is a virtue - then it's highly likely Ancelotti lands more silverware to strengthen his legacy alongside the all-time greats of the game before too long.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Gunners legend Gilberto Silva calls Arsenal 'one of the best clubs in the world' and slams their 'unacceptable' failure to make the Champions League... but he does see Gabriel Jesus as a potential 'good move for both parties'

Arsenal legend Gilberto Silva said it was 'unacceptable' for his former club to be finishing outside of the Champions League places but felt Gabriel Jesus would be a good signing for them. The Gunners were well-placed to finish fourth with three league games to go, but losses to arch-rivals Tottenham...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Erling the Unstoppable! Data shows Haaland is devastating running in behind, a predator in the penalty area and has a better shot conversion rate than Mbappe and Benzema... so will he take Manchester City to the next level?

In a competition as exciting as the Premier League, with fantastic footballers fighting it out week in week out, it is remarkable that the signing of one player can generate such anticipation. But Erling Haaland is that man. His arrival at Manchester City has fans, pundits and analysts licking their...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Celtic eye former Dundee United goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist as replacement for Vasilis Barkas... after Greece international's Parkhead misery was ended by season-long loan move to Dutch side Utrecht

Benjamin Siegrist has emerged as a candidate to replace outgoing goalkeeper Vasilis Barkas at Celtic. Sportsmail revealed Utrecht's move to end the Parkhead misery of Greek international Barkas on Saturday. And the Dutch club on Tuesday night confirmed a season-long loan deal on their official club website. Barkas, signed in...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Ferguson
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Jose Mourinho
Person
Fergie
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Bob Paisley
Person
Carlo Ancelotti
Person
Zinedine Zidane
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Daily Mail

Theo Walcott warns Bukayo Saka that his 'playing opportunities will be limited at Manchester City' if he quits Arsenal to join the Premier League champions - but he admits the move 'is such a hard thing for any player to turn down'

Theo Walcott has urged Arsenal star player Bukayo Saka to rebuff any transfer interest from Manchester City this summer, claiming his 'playing opportunities will be limited' should he move to the Etihad. The Premier League champions have reportedly stepped up their pursuit of the 20-year-old, who is in the process...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Harry Kane's late penalty rescues a Nations League point for England against Germany as they avoid a second straight defeat with a 1-1 draw in Munich after Jonas Hofmann's opener

England must be better than this to prosper in the World Cup but that’s the value of the Nations League. In providing England with genuinely competitive games in between major tournaments, it can help them learn, develop and grow. It is to be hoped that happens for Gareth Southgate and his players in the wake of a game they could easily have lost.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Scotland goalkeeper David Marshall, whose penalty save against Serbia in Belgrade sent them to Euro 2020, announces his international retirement

Scotland goalkeeper David Marshall has retired from international football after winning 47 caps for his country. The 37-year-old's crowning moment for Scotland came when he saved Alexander Mitrovic's penalty to send his nation to Euro 2020. It was their first major international tournament for 22 years. Marshall will continue to...
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Madrid#Liverpool#Bayern#European Cups#Psg#The Champions League#Ac Milan
Daily Mail

Gareth Southgate challenges Jack Grealish to win England starting spot after his impressive cameo when replacing Mason Mount to help change the game in Nations League draw against Germany

Gareth Southgate has challenged Jack Grealish to force his way into his starting line-up after an impressive cameo in England's Nations League draw in Germany. The Three Lions rescued a late point as Harry Kane scored his 50th senior international goal from the penalty spot to cancel out Jonas Hofmann's opener.
WORLD
Daily Mail

England U21 3-0 Albania U21: Lee Carsley's side qualify for next summer's Euros after comfortable win as Arsenal starlet Folarin Balogun bags a brace before Cameron Archer's clever late goal

The night England's Under 21s secured their place at next summer's European Championship rather encapsulated the qualifying campaign as a whole. England were patient, pushing clear of their opposition later in the evening after wearing them down, and England did not react to prickly antagonism. There were bumps, a few bruises. Albania – obdurate, lacking any real attacking intent – tried kicking as many limbs as possible and ended with 10 men.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Chelsea hoping to sign Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar... but the two clubs are far apart on their valuation of the 27-year-old Slovakian

Chelsea have asked about Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar but the clubs are understood to be some distance apart on valuation for the 27-year-old. Antonio Conte's Tottenham are also interested in the Slovakia international, and both clubs are likely to have substantial transfer funds available in the upcoming window. Skriniar...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Amnesty International SLAM the FA by declaring they are 'completely lacking in courage' over human rights abuses in Qatar ahead of the World Cup... after Sportsmail's investigation into deaths of young Nepalese workers

The FA is 'completely lacking in courage' to speak out against human rights abuses in Qatar and has not set up the briefings for England players which it promised, Amnesty International declared on Tuesday night. After a Sportsmail investigation into the scandal of young Nepalese workers who have died while...
FIFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
Soccer
Everton F.C.
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Daily Mail

Gary Lineker leads the plaudits for Harry Kane after striker scores his 50th goal for England, with fans hailing him as the 'greatest goalscorer of his generation' and 'a complete No 9'

Former England striker Gary Lineker led the plaudits for Harry Kane after he became only the second man to reach 50 goals for the Three Lions. The Tottenham striker reached his half-century of international goals to rescue England from defeat in Germany on Tuesday night. Kane has taken just 71...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

United Arab Emirates 1-2 Australia: Ajdin Hrustic's dramatic 84th-minute winner keeps Socceroos' World Cup dreams alive as late victory sets up play-off date with Peru for a spot in Qatar

Australia will take on Peru next week for a place at November's World Cup finals after beating the United Arab Emirates 2-1 on Tuesday in Asia's final eliminator for Qatar 2022. Defender Ali Salmeen deflected Ajdin Hrustic's volley past Khaled Eisa with six minutes remaining at Al Rayyan's Ahmad bin...
FIFA
Daily Mail

Newcastle United close to completing a £12m deal for Aston Villa left-back Matt Targett amid interest from Fulham after his impressive loan spell with the Magpies

Newcastle United are looking to close a £12million deal with Aston Villa for left-back Matt Targett. Talks took place on Tuesday with Newcastle looking to take up the option of signing the 26-year-old following his impressive loan spell. Fulham had also shown an interest while Newcastle have considered other...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: 'Our fate won't be decided in grubby backroom deals': Chairman of Stenhousemuir accuses SFA and SPFL of offering a 'bribe' to Lowland League teams after Celtic, Hearts and Rangers were allowed to enter B teams

Stenhousemuir chairman Iain McMenemy has accused the SFA and SPFL of offering 'grubby backroom deals' in a quest to shoehorn Celtic, Hearts and Rangers B teams into next season's Lowland League. Plans to admit the Premiership trio to a divided fifth tier were waved through after a casting vote by...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Newcastle midfielder Isaac Hayden is 'absolutely delighted' to sign a season-long loan deal with Norwich as Dean Smith praises his 'excellent technical and ball-winning qualities'

Isaac Hayden has signed for Norwich on a season-long loan deal from Newcastle. The 27-year-old has played over 150 games for the Magpies as a defensive midfielder but was absent for much of last season with an injury. Speaking to Canaries.co.uk, Hayden said: 'I am absolutely delighted. This is a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Andy Murray makes successful return to grass as he eases through first round in Stuttgart with stylish straight-sets win over Australian qualifier Chris O' Connell

Andy Murray and Nick Kyrgios made successful returns to the grass courts of the main ATP Tour with opening wins at the Stuttgart Open. The twice Wimbledon champion overcame Australian qualifier Chris O' Connell 6-4, 6-4 and will now meet Ukraine's Alexander Bublik. Kyrgios, playing his first event of any sort since early April, beat Jiri Lehecka of the Czech Republic 7-6, 6-3.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

382K+
Followers
42K+
Post
171M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy