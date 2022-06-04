Tampa Police Need Your Help In Locating Missing 64-Year-Old Woman

TAMPA, Fla. – Tampa Police are requesting your assistance in locating 64-year-old Marcia Douglas.

Police say Ms. Douglas is missing from her residence near the area of N. 15th St. and E. Fowler Av. Ms.

It is believed that Douglas is on foot in the area and may have difficulty recalling the location of her residence.

Ms. Douglas is 5’2″, 100lbs, and last seen wearing blue denim jeans and a grey hooded sweatshirt.

If you have seen Ms. Douglas, please contact the Tampa Police Department at (813)231-6130.

