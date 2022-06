JUPITER, FLA. (CBS12) — Rickie Fowler took to the links of The Club at Admirals Cove in Jupiter on Monday morning just as reports were surfacing that he and Phil Mickelson were close to committing to the upstart LIV Golf Tour. Fowler ended the day by clarifying he was still making his decision on that, and had been more focused on the task at hand, which was to earn a spot in the upcoming U.S. Open.

