Despite a disappointing playoff exit, a coaching departure, and some key names hitting free agency, there are still things for the Dallas Stars to look forward to. One of those things is Wyatt Johnston, the team’s 2021 first-round pick and superstar for the Windsor Spitfires. Today, Johnston was named the OHL’s Most Outstanding Player, taking home the Red Tilson Trophy, after leading the league in scoring.

DALLAS, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO