Public Safety

Raw video: 3 shot outside nightclub by suspect in U-Haul truck, police say

KHOU
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne woman is in critical condition, and...

www.khou.com

Related
KSAT 12

Girl, 16, found shot dead in back seat of stolen car, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are questioning two people as witnesses in the shooting death of a juvenile in a Southwest Side neighborhood. Officers who were answering a call about shots fired around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday found the victim, a girl, in the back seat of what they say was a stolen car.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
truecrimedaily

Grandmother arrested after 10-month-old found dead, 2-year-old in critical condition

BROUSSARD, La. (TCD) -- A 49-year-old faces a murder charge after her 10-month-old grandson was found dead and his 2-year-old brother injured. According to KLFY-TV, on Monday, May 16, Broussard Police conducted a welfare check at a home on East Third Street and found the two children. The 2-year-old was taken to a hospital in critical condition, but he was later upgraded to stable.
BROUSSARD, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Complex

Convicted Murderer Who Escaped Prison Bus Fatally Shot by Police After Slaying Family of Five

Gonzalo Lopez, who has been on the run since he stabbed a prison bus driver last month, was fatally shot by police officers after he allegedly killed a family of five. CBS News reports that the 46-year-old convicted murderer was shot and killed in a police shootout in Jourdanton, Texas on Thursday. When Lopez engaged with the officers, he was reportedly equipped with an AR-15 style rifle and a pistol, according to Jason Clark, chief of staff for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. No officers were injured in the shootout, which happened around 10:30 p.m. local time in the evening.
JOURDANTON, TX
People

Man Dies of Heart Attack While Trying to Bury Girlfriend's Body After He Murdered Her: Sheriff

A South Carolina man is dead after a sheriff says he collapsed from a heart attack while digging a pit to bury his girlfriend after killing her. Joseph McKinnon told a neighbor in Trenton, S.C., that the hole he was creating in his yard was meant for a water feature to enhance his garden, Edgefield County Sheriff Jody Rowland tells PEOPLE. But when a different neighbor subsequently spotted McKinnon, 60, laying face-down and motionless beside the pit on Saturday morning, police were called.
TRENTON, SC
Daily Mail

Shocking moment seven teenagers crawl out of a destroyed BMW as their high-speed chase with police ends in a horror smash

Seven teenagers have been arrested after they crashed a car into a tree while fleeing police, following an alleged home invasion crime spree. Footage of the allegedly stolen BMW smashing into a tree on a narrow suburban street in Melbourne showed the moment leaves rained down onto the road as several teenagers slowly emerged from the stricken car.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Beast

Mourners Shot at Funeral for Wisconsin Man Killed by Cops

At least two people were shot at a burial on Thursday afternoon for a young man fatally shot by police in Wisconsin in May, according to information from Racine police and attendees. Mourners were paying their last respects to 37-year-old Da’Shontay L. King when gunfire erupted at Graceland Cemetery, witnesses...
RACINE, WI
CBS New York

Sources: 18-year-old, 14-year-old wanted in deadly shooting

NEW YORK -- Sources tell CBS2 that police are looking for an 18-year-old man and a 14-year-old boy in connection to a stray bullet shooting that killed an 11-year-old.The unidentified 14-year-old was allegedly the shooter, and the 18-year-old is said to have been driving a scooter the suspects were seen riding.Neither suspect is in custody.READ MORE: Father of 11-year-old stray-bullet victim Kyhara Tay says he wants shooter "to suffer in pain"Kyhara Tay was hit by a stray bullet while walking down the street Monday afternoon.Residents of the Longwood section of the Bronx continue to visit the crime scene. Veronica Mack was there with her granddaughter Thursday."Honestly, I thought that it would bother her, coming over here. I was skeptical about bringing her, but before we went into the nail salon, I explained to her what had happened and stuff like that and she was like, wow. And then her uncle just lost a friend to gun violence, like, three weeks ago," Mack said.A reward of $10,000 is being offered for information that helps lead to an arrest.
BRONX, NY
NECN

1 Dead in Police Shooting in Boston, 2 Officers Hospitalized

A man was killed in a police shooting after allegedly stabbing an officer during a confrontation in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood early Saturday morning. According to Boston Police Superintendent Gregory Long, police responded to reports of a disturbance on Hancock Street around 2.40 a.m. and upon arrival officers saw the suspect, a 48-year-old man with a knife.
BOSTON, MA
The Independent

Suspect uses hidden gun to fatally shoot police officer who uncuffed him to let him smoke

A suspect used a hidden gun to shoot and kill a police officer who let him go outside a station to smoke during questioning.Gary Rowland, 30, was arrested in Kentucky last month on drugs and firearms warrants and was accused of violating the terms of his parole.Officials say he was being interviewed following his arrest at the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, when he asked if he could go outside the building to smoke.It was then that he allegedly pulled out the concealed weapon and killed Calloway County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Jody Cash.“While smoking, Mr Rowland produced a handgun, which had...
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY

